Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Welcome Baby Boy Ahead Of Diwali: 'Arms Full, Hearts Fuller'

The couple posted a simple yet emotional note that read, "He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything." The post carried no caption, only an evil eye emoji, symbolising love and protection for the newborn.

Hyderabad: Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, have welcomed their first child - a baby boy. The happy news was shared by the couple on Instagram on Sunday, marking a new and beautiful chapter in their lives.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Parineeti had been admitted to a hospital in Delhi, with Raghav by her side. A close source had shared to a newswire, "Parineeti Chopra has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi. Raghav is with his wife during this special time. They are expecting the arrival of the baby anytime now."

Family members from both sides were also present to welcome the baby. "The whole family is so excited about the arrival of the baby. This Diwali feels extra special for them as it brings even more joy and celebration with the little one," the insider added.

The couple first announced their pregnancy in August with a heartfelt post on Instagram. They shared a picture of a cake that read "1 + 1 = 3," along with baby feet drawn in frosting. The announcement was accompanied by the caption, "Our little universe… on its way. Blessed beyond measure."

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi and tied the knot in a grand ceremony at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, in September the same year. Earlier this year, Raghav had playfully hinted at the baby news during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, saying, "Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge!"