Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Announce Name Of Their Baby Boy; Here's What They Chose
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have announced the name of their baby boy, saying, "Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life."
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 19, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: On October 19, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced the arrival of their baby boy. Their bundle of joy now has a name. Taking to social media, the new parents shared a set of two pictures and the name of their baby boy.
A collab post shared on Instagram gives a glimpse of Parineeti and Raghav's son. After a month of welcoming their baby boy, Parineeti and Raghav have named him Neer. Announcing the name of their son, the actress and her politician husband shared two adorable pictures wherein they are seen holding and kissing the tiny feet of their newborn.
The couple dedicated a Sanskrit phrase to Neer and wrote, "alasya rūpam, premasya svarūpam — tatra eva Neer.” They further wrote, "Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him ‘𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗿’ — pure, divine, limitless."
Here is what the poetic Sanskrit lines roughly mean:
Jalasya rūpam = Form or nature of water
Premasya svarūpam = Essence of love
Tatra eva Neer = That is where Neer exists
Parineeti and Raghav announced their pregnancy in August 2025. Back then, the couple shared the news on Instagram with a post featuring a cake decorated with "1 + 1 = 3" and baby footprints. After a whirlwind romance, the two had a secret engagement in May 2023. Raghav and Parineeti exchanged vows on September 24, 2023, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony held at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. In the biopic of the iconic Punjabi singer, Parineeti essayed the role of Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur. She garnered critical acclaim for portraying Amarjot with authenticity. She also put on significant weight for the part, which won her many awards. The actress is yet to announce her upcoming projects.
