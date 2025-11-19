ETV Bharat / entertainment

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Announce Name Of Their Baby Boy; Here's What They Chose

Hyderabad: On October 19, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced the arrival of their baby boy. Their bundle of joy now has a name. Taking to social media, the new parents shared a set of two pictures and the name of their baby boy.

A collab post shared on Instagram gives a glimpse of Parineeti and Raghav's son. After a month of welcoming their baby boy, Parineeti and Raghav have named him Neer. Announcing the name of their son, the actress and her politician husband shared two adorable pictures wherein they are seen holding and kissing the tiny feet of their newborn.

The couple dedicated a Sanskrit phrase to Neer and wrote, "alasya rūpam, premasya svarūpam — tatra eva Neer.” They further wrote, "Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him ‘𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗿’ — pure, divine, limitless."

Here is what the poetic Sanskrit lines roughly mean: