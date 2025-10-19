Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha All Set To Welcome Their First Child; Actor Admitted In Delhi Hospital
Parineeti Chopra has been hospitalised in Delhi ahead of her delivery. The actor is expecting her first child with husband Raghav Chadha.
Published : October 19, 2025 at 2:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, as per reports, has been admitted into a hospital in Delhi ahead of the birth of her first child with husband and politician Raghav Chadha. Fans are already buzzing, with reports claiming that she could give birth any time soon.
According to a news portal, Parineeti was taken to hospital for delivery earlier this week, and now some insiders are saying that "the baby is expected to arrive soon." Neither Parineeti nor Raghav has spoken on it, but close family is apparently at the hospital with her.
The couple had a royal wedding in Udaipur on Sept. 24, 2023, and announced the pregnancy in a cute post on social media in August 2025. In the post, they had a cake with "1 + 1 = 3," written on it with small golden footprints, which indicated that a baby was on the way, while the caption read, "Our little universe ..... on its way. Blessed beyond measure."
Parineeti and Raghav's Path to Becoming Parents
Parineeti and Raghav met at an event in London and later got engaged in New Delhi on May 13, 2023 (at Kapurthala House, in front of family, friends and dignitaries like Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann). The two had kept their relationship private until announcing their engagement. Chopra and Chadha then had a fairytale wedding at a luxurious destination in Rajasthan.
The actress has relocated to Delhi, Raghav's hometown, to be prepared for their child's arrival. They have chosen to have their first child in Delhi so they can be with their extended family after the birth.
Adding a touch of joy to the festive season, Parineeti shared glimpses of Diwali decor at her Delhi home just days before being hospitalised, hinting that she was in high spirits as she awaited her baby's arrival.
A Double Celebration for the Chadha and Chopra Families
This Diwali is turning out to be extra special for both families as they await the birth of the newest member. Sources close to the couple revealed to a newswire that Raghav Chadha has been by Parineeti's side constantly, ensuring everything goes smoothly.
Work Front
Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila (2024) with Diljit Dosanjh in the leading role opposite her. Amar Singh Chamkila (2024) is based on a couple, singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, from Punjab. The film received positive acclaim across the globe.
