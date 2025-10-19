ETV Bharat / entertainment

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha All Set To Welcome Their First Child; Actor Admitted In Delhi Hospital

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, as per reports, has been admitted into a hospital in Delhi ahead of the birth of her first child with husband and politician Raghav Chadha. Fans are already buzzing, with reports claiming that she could give birth any time soon.

According to a news portal, Parineeti was taken to hospital for delivery earlier this week, and now some insiders are saying that "the baby is expected to arrive soon." Neither Parineeti nor Raghav has spoken on it, but close family is apparently at the hospital with her.

The couple had a royal wedding in Udaipur on Sept. 24, 2023, and announced the pregnancy in a cute post on social media in August 2025. In the post, they had a cake with "1 + 1 = 3," written on it with small golden footprints, which indicated that a baby was on the way, while the caption read, "Our little universe ..... on its way. Blessed beyond measure."

Parineeti and Raghav's Path to Becoming Parents

Parineeti and Raghav met at an event in London and later got engaged in New Delhi on May 13, 2023 (at Kapurthala House, in front of family, friends and dignitaries like Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann). The two had kept their relationship private until announcing their engagement. Chopra and Chadha then had a fairytale wedding at a luxurious destination in Rajasthan.