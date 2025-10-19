ETV Bharat / entertainment

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha All Set To Welcome Their First Child; Actor Admitted In Delhi Hospital

Parineeti Chopra has been hospitalised in Delhi ahead of her delivery. The actor is expecting her first child with husband Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha All Set To Welcome Their First Child
Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha All Set To Welcome Their First Child (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 19, 2025 at 2:40 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, as per reports, has been admitted into a hospital in Delhi ahead of the birth of her first child with husband and politician Raghav Chadha. Fans are already buzzing, with reports claiming that she could give birth any time soon.

According to a news portal, Parineeti was taken to hospital for delivery earlier this week, and now some insiders are saying that "the baby is expected to arrive soon." Neither Parineeti nor Raghav has spoken on it, but close family is apparently at the hospital with her.

The couple had a royal wedding in Udaipur on Sept. 24, 2023, and announced the pregnancy in a cute post on social media in August 2025. In the post, they had a cake with "1 + 1 = 3," written on it with small golden footprints, which indicated that a baby was on the way, while the caption read, "Our little universe ..... on its way. Blessed beyond measure."

Parineeti and Raghav's Path to Becoming Parents

Parineeti and Raghav met at an event in London and later got engaged in New Delhi on May 13, 2023 (at Kapurthala House, in front of family, friends and dignitaries like Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann). The two had kept their relationship private until announcing their engagement. Chopra and Chadha then had a fairytale wedding at a luxurious destination in Rajasthan.

The actress has relocated to Delhi, Raghav's hometown, to be prepared for their child's arrival. They have chosen to have their first child in Delhi so they can be with their extended family after the birth.

Adding a touch of joy to the festive season, Parineeti shared glimpses of Diwali decor at her Delhi home just days before being hospitalised, hinting that she was in high spirits as she awaited her baby's arrival.

A Double Celebration for the Chadha and Chopra Families

This Diwali is turning out to be extra special for both families as they await the birth of the newest member. Sources close to the couple revealed to a newswire that Raghav Chadha has been by Parineeti's side constantly, ensuring everything goes smoothly.

Work Front

Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila (2024) with Diljit Dosanjh in the leading role opposite her. Amar Singh Chamkila (2024) is based on a couple, singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, from Punjab. The film received positive acclaim across the globe.

Read More

  1. Deepika Padukone's New Instagram DP Is All About Daughter Dua; Picture Goes Viral
  2. OTT Releases This Weekend: Our Fault, Baaghi 4, Lokah Chapter 1 And More To Stream Now
  3. From Main Hoon Na To Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Films To Return To Theatres For His 60th Birthday

TAGGED:

BOLLYWOOD ACTOR PARINEETI CHOPRA
PARINEETI CHOPRA HOSPITALISED
PARINEETI CHOPRA DELIVERY
PARINEETI CHOPRA RAGHAV CHADHA
PARINEETI CHOPRA PREGNANCY

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Why Some Galaxies Never Puff Up: Indian Researchers Decode The Mystery of Superthin Galaxies

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.