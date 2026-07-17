ETV Bharat / entertainment

Paresh Rawal Claims OMG 2 Was Built On His Original Idea; Says Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Karan Johar Knew It

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2 (2023) received praise from both critics and audiences after its release. However, actor Paresh Rawal has now claimed that the film's original idea came from him and that he was never credited for it.

Speaking on a podcast, Paresh said he had first shared the idea with filmmaker Amit Rai, who later directed OMG 2. He explained that although he is not a writer, he wanted to develop the story with Amit by contributing ideas.

"I told him very clearly that I am not a writer. I won't write the film, but I will give ideas and point out where we are going wrong," Paresh said.

According to the actor, the original story was about a schoolboy who gets caught masturbating. A video of the incident goes viral, making his life difficult. The boy's father, in Paresh's version, was a tourist guide at the famous Khajuraho temple.

Paresh said Amit later suggested changing the father's profession to a part-time priest at the Mahakal Temple. He added that the two worked together on the script and even brought renowned sexologist Dr Prakash Kothari on board to help shape the story.

The veteran actor also revealed that they pitched the film to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and later to Dharma Productions' Somen Mishra. However, Somen reportedly felt that the film would not work.

Paresh further said that when he first developed the story, he never wanted to include a divine character. Instead, he had imagined a biker guiding the boy's father through his journey.