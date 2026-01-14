Parasakthi Controversy Explained: Why Sivakarthikeyan's Film Is Facing Political Heat
Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi has triggered a political row after the TN Youth Congress accused it of distorting history, even as Kamal Haasan defended the film.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sivakarthikeyan starrer Parasakthi has found itself at the centre of a growing political storm. It hit theatres on January 10, 2026. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film, which is set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu's resistance to Hindi imposition, has drawn strong objections from the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress, which has accused the makers of distorting historical facts linked to the 1960s anti-Hindi agitation.
The Youth Congress has gone as far as demanding a ban on the film, alleging that it deliberately misrepresents events from history and portrays the Indian National Congress and its leaders in a negative light. In a sharply worded statement, Arun Bhaskar, senior vice president of the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress, claimed that several scenes in Parasakthi are "fabricated" and meant to spread misinformation.
One of the main objections raised relates to a scene suggesting that, in 1965, the Congress government imposed Hindi-only forms in post offices across states. "This never happened and is a complete fabrication," the statement said. The organisation also took serious exception to scenes showing Sivakarthikeyan's character meeting then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and portraying her in what it called a "villainous manner".
Another disputed sequence allegedly shows Indira Gandhi visiting Coimbatore on February 12, 1965, witnessing a train being set on fire and accepting signatures opposing Hindi imposition. The Youth Congress has strongly denied that such events took place. Objections were also raised to the film's end credits, which the organisation said reinforced what it described as a misleading political narrative.
Calling the film a product of "imagined history," the Youth Congress demanded the removal of the contested scenes and sought a public apology from the filmmakers. The hashtag #BanParasakthiMovie was appended to its statement, further fuelling the debate online.
The controversy quickly spilled into the political arena. BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing the party of hypocrisy. Her remarks came after Rahul Gandhi supported another Tamil film, Jana Nayagan, and criticised the Centre over alleged censorship.
In a press release, Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "Rahul Gandhi has no moral right to talk about freedom of expression. It was his party that imposed the Emergency, during which freedom of expression was crushed." She also claimed that Congress governments in the past had stalled the release of films and suppressed voices during the anti-Hindi agitation.
Referring directly to Parasakthi, she said the film reveals how Congress was "anti-Tamil" during that period and accused the party of selectively supporting artistic freedom. "The devil is preaching the scriptures," she remarked, quoting a Tamil proverb.
Amid the backlash, Parasakthi has also received strong support from political and film personalities. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, after watching the film, wrote an emotional letter to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, praising the film's political impact. He described Parasakthi as a "mighty war drum" ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections and called it a "victorious tilak etched into the history of the DMK".
"I did not expect the film to carry such strong political weight," Haasan wrote, congratulating Sivakarthikeyan, director Sudha Kongara, and the entire cast and crew for creating what he termed "cinematic history".
Sivakarthikeyan himself has responded calmly to the controversy. Speaking to ANI during a Pongal celebration at Union Minister L. Murugan's residence, the actor dismissed the row and urged people to watch the film in its entirety. "There is no controversy. If they watch the film completely, they will understand what we intended," he said, adding that audiences were receiving the film in the right spirit.
Co-star Ravi Mohan echoed similar sentiments, stating that cinema should be viewed as entertainment and not burdened with political stress. "People will say what they want. Cinema is a medium of entertainment. Let us leave politics out of it," he said. Despite facing multiple hurdles, including CBFC-related delays, Parasakthi ultimately received U/A certification and made its theatrical debut on January 10.
