Parasakthi Controversy Explained: Why Sivakarthikeyan's Film Is Facing Political Heat

Hyderabad: Sivakarthikeyan starrer Parasakthi has found itself at the centre of a growing political storm. It hit theatres on January 10, 2026. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film, which is set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu's resistance to Hindi imposition, has drawn strong objections from the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress, which has accused the makers of distorting historical facts linked to the 1960s anti-Hindi agitation.

The Youth Congress has gone as far as demanding a ban on the film, alleging that it deliberately misrepresents events from history and portrays the Indian National Congress and its leaders in a negative light. In a sharply worded statement, Arun Bhaskar, senior vice president of the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress, claimed that several scenes in Parasakthi are "fabricated" and meant to spread misinformation.

One of the main objections raised relates to a scene suggesting that, in 1965, the Congress government imposed Hindi-only forms in post offices across states. "This never happened and is a complete fabrication," the statement said. The organisation also took serious exception to scenes showing Sivakarthikeyan's character meeting then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and portraying her in what it called a "villainous manner".

Another disputed sequence allegedly shows Indira Gandhi visiting Coimbatore on February 12, 1965, witnessing a train being set on fire and accepting signatures opposing Hindi imposition. The Youth Congress has strongly denied that such events took place. Objections were also raised to the film's end credits, which the organisation said reinforced what it described as a misleading political narrative.

Calling the film a product of "imagined history," the Youth Congress demanded the removal of the contested scenes and sought a public apology from the filmmakers. The hashtag #BanParasakthiMovie was appended to its statement, further fuelling the debate online.