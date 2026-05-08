'Never Supported Such Behaviour': Paps React After Karisma Kapoor, Ridhi Dogra Call Out 'Zoom-In Culture'
After Karisma Kapoor, Ridhi Dogra, and others called out invasive zoom-in culture, paparazzi responded as the debate around celebrity privacy intensified online.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 8, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: As celebrity spotting videos continue to dominate social media, many stars are now openly calling out the growing “zoom-in culture” followed by some photographers and content creators. From actors asking paps not to zoom in too much to celebrities requesting privacy during public appearances, the debate around invasive photography has once again come into focus.
Recently, actor Karisma Kapoor grabbed attention after she requested photographers not to excessively zoom in while clicking her outside the sets of a dance reality show. The actor was heard saying, “Zyada zoom mat karna,” a moment that quickly went viral online. Several social media users praised her for politely but firmly setting boundaries.
Soon after, actor Ridhi Dogra also addressed the issue while attending an event in Mumbai. In a video that surfaced online, Ridhi was seen walking carefully and asking photographers not to click celebrities from behind. Calling out the uncomfortable practice on camera, she said, “Listen, tell them not to take backside pictures of anybody. Teach all of them, I am saying on camera.”
Actor Ayesha Khan also recently reacted strongly after noticing photographers zooming in on her during an event appearance. Though she initially posed happily for pictures, she later expressed her discomfort and told them, “Aap izzat khud hi kamayenge... khud hi gawayenge. Please matt kariye, achcha nahi lagta.”
Even cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar found himself in a similar situation recently. During a family event, Sachin was seen shielding his daughter, Sara Tendulkar, from cameras after some photographers allegedly tried to capture her from behind. The moment was widely discussed online, with many fans praising Sachin for being protective towards his daughter.
Amid the criticism around paparazzi behaviour, photographers have now shared their side of the story, saying that not everyone in the industry supports such practices.
Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani said that many of the people responsible for such videos are not professional paparazzi, but content creators looking for viral moments online.
“Yeh paps nahi hai, yeh youtubers hai jo yeh sab kar rahe hai, seeing that their only goal is to gain views and virality. I have never supported such behaviour, my team or myself; don’t shoot, support this. The pages that are even posting such videos have very small social media followings and are trying to go viral through these zoom-in videos. We don’t even publish it on our social media pages,” he said.
Photographer Ajay Chaurasia, who works with Viral Bhayani, also defended professional paparazzi and blamed outsiders entering events with high-definition cameras only to create viral content.
“Please don’t call them paps. Yeh woh log hai jo inn events par apne HD 4k camera’s leke aa jate hai to only create viral content. Pehle guess who chala tha, phir yeh zoom-in aaya hai, par yeh sab woh log nahi kar rahe jo itne time se industry mei hai. In all honesty, sometimes even celebs ask to be clicked with a zoom-in angle. Yeh toh wahi baat hue, kare koi, aur bhare koi,” he said.
As more celebrities continue speaking up, the conversation around privacy, consent, and respectful photography in the entertainment industry is only getting louder.