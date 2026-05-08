ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Never Supported Such Behaviour': Paps React After Karisma Kapoor, Ridhi Dogra Call Out 'Zoom-In Culture'

Hyderabad: As celebrity spotting videos continue to dominate social media, many stars are now openly calling out the growing “zoom-in culture” followed by some photographers and content creators. From actors asking paps not to zoom in too much to celebrities requesting privacy during public appearances, the debate around invasive photography has once again come into focus.

Recently, actor Karisma Kapoor grabbed attention after she requested photographers not to excessively zoom in while clicking her outside the sets of a dance reality show. The actor was heard saying, “Zyada zoom mat karna,” a moment that quickly went viral online. Several social media users praised her for politely but firmly setting boundaries.

Karisma Kapoor (Photo: IANS)

Soon after, actor Ridhi Dogra also addressed the issue while attending an event in Mumbai. In a video that surfaced online, Ridhi was seen walking carefully and asking photographers not to click celebrities from behind. Calling out the uncomfortable practice on camera, she said, “Listen, tell them not to take backside pictures of anybody. Teach all of them, I am saying on camera.”

Ridhi Dogra (Photo: IANS)

Actor Ayesha Khan also recently reacted strongly after noticing photographers zooming in on her during an event appearance. Though she initially posed happily for pictures, she later expressed her discomfort and told them, “Aap izzat khud hi kamayenge... khud hi gawayenge. Please matt kariye, achcha nahi lagta.”