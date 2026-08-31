ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mirzapur The Movie Advance Booking Opens; Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Starrer Targets Rs 15-20 Cr Opening

Hyderabad: Advance bookings for the much-awaited crime thriller Mirzapur: The Movie opened on Monday, ahead of its theatrical release on September 4. The film marks the big-screen debut of Amazon Prime Video’s popular crime drama franchise and is expected to attract both fans of the series and new audiences.

Ticket prices for Mirzapur: The Movie currently vary widely across major cities, ranging from Rs 149 to premium prices of over Rs 1,800, according to online booking platforms. In Mumbai and several other cities, tickets for regular shows are available between Rs 149 and Rs 500. However, premium shows are considerably more expensive.

At DLF Mall of India in Noida, a ticket for a night show has been priced at Rs 1,800, according to BookMyShow. Reports also suggest that premium ticket prices in some locations in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai have crossed Rs 1,600.

Trade tracker Sacnilk has predicted that Mirzapur: The Movie could open in the range of Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore at the Indian box office.

"From a box-office perspective, Mirzapur: The Movie is expected to target a Day 1 opening in the Rs 15-20 crore India net range at this stage. A stronger-than-expected advance booking response could push the film beyond the Rs 20 crore mark, while a softer booking trend would leave it in the low-to-mid teens," Sacnilk said.