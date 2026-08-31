Mirzapur The Movie Advance Booking Opens; Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Starrer Targets Rs 15-20 Cr Opening
Advance bookings for Mirzapur: The Movie have opened, with ticket prices reaching Rs 1,800 as Sacnilk predicts a Rs 15–20 crore opening.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 31, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Advance bookings for the much-awaited crime thriller Mirzapur: The Movie opened on Monday, ahead of its theatrical release on September 4. The film marks the big-screen debut of Amazon Prime Video’s popular crime drama franchise and is expected to attract both fans of the series and new audiences.
Ticket prices for Mirzapur: The Movie currently vary widely across major cities, ranging from Rs 149 to premium prices of over Rs 1,800, according to online booking platforms. In Mumbai and several other cities, tickets for regular shows are available between Rs 149 and Rs 500. However, premium shows are considerably more expensive.
At DLF Mall of India in Noida, a ticket for a night show has been priced at Rs 1,800, according to BookMyShow. Reports also suggest that premium ticket prices in some locations in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai have crossed Rs 1,600.
Trade tracker Sacnilk has predicted that Mirzapur: The Movie could open in the range of Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore at the Indian box office.
"From a box-office perspective, Mirzapur: The Movie is expected to target a Day 1 opening in the Rs 15-20 crore India net range at this stage. A stronger-than-expected advance booking response could push the film beyond the Rs 20 crore mark, while a softer booking trend would leave it in the low-to-mid teens," Sacnilk said.
The film brings the popular Mirzapur universe from streaming to cinemas. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the movie features several familiar faces from the series, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chaddha, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Abhishek Banerjee and Harshita Gaur.
Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Bhaiya, while Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Kaleen Bhaiya. New additions to the franchise include Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar.
During a promotional event in Bihar, Ali Fazal also shared his suggestion for viewers who have not watched the entire Mirzapur series. He said fans do not need to watch all three seasons to understand the story of the film.
"Everyone must go home and watch Series 1, but only till episode 6. From episode 6, the story of the movie starts and revolves," the actor said.
Mirzapur: The Movie has received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Reports suggest that the film underwent several modifications, including changes to intimate scenes, abusive language and certain dialogues. The final certified runtime of the film is approximately 197 minutes and 19 seconds, making it over three hours long.
Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur first premiered on Prime Video in November 2018 and soon became one of India’s most popular crime dramas. The second season was released in 2020, followed by the third instalment in 2024.