ETV Bharat / entertainment

Panchayat Season 5 Trailer: New Pradhan's Entry Spells Trouble For Phulera; Will Abhishek Ask For Rinki's Hand In Marriage?

Hyderabad: The wait for Panchayat Season 5 is almost over. The makers released the trailer of the popular comedy-drama on Monday, November 23. The trailer gives viewers a glimpse of the new challenges waiting for the residents of Phulera. With a new Pradhan taking charge, the village is likely to witness fresh political tensions. Meanwhile, Abhishek Tripathi’s personal life could also take an interesting turn, with his relationship with Rinki raising questions about a possible marriage.

The trailer hints at changes in Phulera following the village elections in the previous season. Kranti Devi, played by Sunita Rajwar, defeated Manju Devi, portrayed by Neena Gupta, to become the new Pradhan. Her victory has also brought her husband, Bhushan Sharma, popularly known as Banrakas and played by Durgesh Kumar, closer to power.

Banrakas appears confident about his new position and seems eager to introduce his own ideas of development in the village. However, his entry into the administration may not make things easy for the other residents. With Banrakas now enjoying greater influence, viewers can expect fresh disagreements and political drama in the village. It remains to be seen whether his plans will actually benefit Phulera or create more problems for its people.

Panchayat Season 5: Will Abhishek Ask For Rinki’s Hand In Marriage?

Apart from the changing political situation, Abhishek’s relationship with Rinki is another major reason fans are looking forward to the new season. Played by Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek has been dealing with questions about his career and future. In Season 4, he cleared his CAT examination with 97 percentile, bringing him closer to his dream of pursuing an MBA.

However, his growing relationship with Rinki, played by Sanvikaa, has added another important chapter to his life in Phulera. The new trailer has raised curiosity about whether Abhishek will finally take their relationship forward and ask for Rinki’s hand in marriage. Will he decide to settle down with her, or will his MBA plans come first? The new season is expected to offer some answers.