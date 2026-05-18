ETV Bharat / entertainment

Panchayat Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot & What To Expect From Jitendra Kumar-Neena Gupta's Series

Hyderabad: The wait for Panchayat Season 5 is finally over. After the emotional and dramatic ending of Season 4, the makers have officially confirmed that the next chapter of the popular rural comedy-drama is on the way. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Sanvikaa, the much-loved series will return with more village politics, emotional twists, and heartwarming moments from Phulera.

The announcement was made as part of Amazon Prime Video’s new Indian content slate. While the makers have not announced an exact premiere date yet, Panchayat Season 5 is expected to release sometime in 2026. Like the previous seasons, the new season will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

Panchayat Season 5 Release Timeline

Fans had been eagerly waiting for an update ever since Season 4 ended with several unanswered questions. Earlier this year, the makers confirmed that the new season had already gone on floors. Sharing the announcement, the team wrote that after spending six years in Phulera, the journey was far from over.

Although the official release month is still under wraps, reports suggest that viewers can expect the show to arrive in 2026. An official release date is likely to be announced closer to the premiere.

Panchayat Season 5 Cast

Season 5 will once again feature Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi, also known as Sachiv Ji. His journey from a confused engineering graduate to an important part of Phulera’s life has become the emotional core of the series.