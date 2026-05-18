Panchayat Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot & What To Expect From Jitendra Kumar-Neena Gupta's Series
Panchayat Season 5 is officially happening. Read to know about the expected release date, cast, and plot of the hit series.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 18, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: The wait for Panchayat Season 5 is finally over. After the emotional and dramatic ending of Season 4, the makers have officially confirmed that the next chapter of the popular rural comedy-drama is on the way. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Sanvikaa, the much-loved series will return with more village politics, emotional twists, and heartwarming moments from Phulera.
The announcement was made as part of Amazon Prime Video’s new Indian content slate. While the makers have not announced an exact premiere date yet, Panchayat Season 5 is expected to release sometime in 2026. Like the previous seasons, the new season will stream exclusively on Prime Video.
Panchayat Season 5 Release Timeline
Fans had been eagerly waiting for an update ever since Season 4 ended with several unanswered questions. Earlier this year, the makers confirmed that the new season had already gone on floors. Sharing the announcement, the team wrote that after spending six years in Phulera, the journey was far from over.
Although the official release month is still under wraps, reports suggest that viewers can expect the show to arrive in 2026. An official release date is likely to be announced closer to the premiere.
Panchayat Season 5 Cast
Season 5 will once again feature Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi, also known as Sachiv Ji. His journey from a confused engineering graduate to an important part of Phulera’s life has become the emotional core of the series.
The upcoming season is also expected to bring back the show’s familiar faces, including Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar and Pankaj Jha.
The series continues to be backed by The Viral Fever. The show is written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra.
What Happened In Panchayat Season 4?
The previous season ended on an emotional note and left fans with many questions. Sachiv Ji cleared his CAT exam and started thinking seriously about his future outside Phulera. At the same time, his relationship with Rinki finally moved forward, giving fans one of the most-awaited moments of the series.
Meanwhile, the village elections brought a shocking twist. Manju Devi lost the election to Kranti Devi, completely changing the power dynamics in the village. Pradhan Ji was also left dealing with the emotional aftermath of the political drama and the attack that shook the village.
What To Expect From Season 5
According to the makers, the new season will continue directly from where Season 4 ended. The story is expected to focus on the new political situation in Phulera and how it affects Sachiv Ji and the people around him.
Earlier, writer Chandan Kumar had hinted that the next season would answer several major questions, including the future of Sachiv Ji and Rinki’s relationship, the village politics after the elections, and the mystery surrounding the attack on Pradhan Ji.