Palak Muchhal Calls Smriti Mandhana Her 'Best Friend' Ahead of Brother Palash's Wedding With The Star Cricketer

Hyderabad: Singer Palak Muchhal has spoken about her close bond with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, who is all set to marry Palak's brother, music composer Palash Muchhal. Palash and Smriti have been dating since 2019. They made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024, marking five years of togetherness with a sweet cake post. Recently, Palash confirmed that Smriti will soon become Indore's daughter-in-law. Now, Palak has also hinted that the wedding is happening soon, though she did not reveal any details about the dates or venue.

In a conversation with a journalist, Palak opened up about her bond with Smriti. She said, "My bond with Smriti Mandhana is, I think, one of the relationships in my life that I truly cherish. She is a wonderful person. Hum dono bohot close hain (We are very close). We don't exactly have a sister-like relationship, but I feel truly proud of her - as a person, as a woman, as an artist. She has achieved a lot in very little time, and she is brilliant. Her talent is not a fluke, her talent is strong. She is very good in her field, family-oriented, and she values a lot. She is my best friend."

Palak, who is married to composer Mithoon, added that Smriti feels like part of the family and shares a special connection with her.