Pakistani Netflix Series Row: Bengaluru Restaurant Cancels Screening After Police Request
A private dinner arrangement became controversial after the restaurant's name surfaced online, prompting police involvement and the cancellation of the proposed programme.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Bengaluru: A restaurant in Bengaluru has clarified its role in a proposed screening of the Pakistani Netflix series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo'. The restaurant said it had only rented out its private dining area to a ladies' club and was not involved in organising the event.
The proposed screening was cancelled after the police requested the restaurant not to go ahead with it. Anus, owner of Sheesh Kebab restaurant, said on Saturday that a ladies' club had approached the establishment to organise a dinner and screen the series. The restaurant agreed to rent out its private dining space but was unaware of the programme details.
"We have a private dining area and we were contacted by a ladies' club. They wanted to host some ladies for dinner and telecast. We told them they could telecast, so we gave our place for rent, but we were not aware exactly what they were doing," Anus said, according to ANI.
#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: On Pakistani Netflix series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo', Anus, owner of Sheesh Kebab restaurant, says, "We have a private dining area, and we were contacted by a ladies' club. They wanted to host some ladies for dinner, and they wanted to… pic.twitter.com/Y0PZUUQbum— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026
He said the restaurant received a call from the Pulikeshi Nagar Police Station on Tuesday after its name surfaced in a viral social media post claiming that the Pakistani series was being screened in Delhi and that a similar event was planned in Bengaluru.
Anus said the restaurant told police that another organisation was responsible for arranging the programme and that it had only provided the venue on rent.
According to him, the police asked the restaurant to cancel the screening after raising concerns about the event. The restaurant subsequently contacted the ladies' club and withdrew permission for the programme.
"If they want to telecast any Indian movie or any match or any Indian-related movie, we are okay with it. But we don't want to encourage any Pakistani series to be promoted or telecast in our premises, keeping in mind the tension that is going on between the two countries," he said.
Anus added that the ladies' club also received a call from the police and agreed to cancel the event. He clarified that the restaurant had not received any legal notice or faced charges related to the proposed screening.
"The police did not force us or say there is a law against this. They only basically requested us. Keeping that request in mind, we have to respect them also, and we cancelled it immediately," he said.
Ministry Asks Netflix To Follow Advisory; FWICE Warns Of Halting Shoots
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked Netflix to ensure that Pakistani-origin content is not streamed in India, following complaints over the proposed December 4 release of 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo', official sources said.
The Ministry has directed the platform to follow its May 8, 2025 advisory and maintain its June last year commitment that no Pakistani-origin film or series would be made available to Indian subscribers.
The proposed release has drawn objections from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which have approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking intervention.
Based on Farhat Ishtiaq's 2013 novel, the series features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed and Hania Aamir, among others. Netflix has not clarified whether India is included in its December 4 release.
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Ensure Content Originating In Pakistan Is Not Streamed In India: Centre Tells Netflix