ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pakistani Netflix Series Row: Bengaluru Restaurant Cancels Screening After Police Request

Bengaluru: A restaurant in Bengaluru has clarified its role in a proposed screening of the Pakistani Netflix series 'J o Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo '. The restaurant said it had only rented out its private dining area to a ladies' club and was not involved in organising the event.

The proposed screening was cancelled after the police requested the restaurant not to go ahead with it. Anus, owner of Sheesh Kebab restaurant, said on Saturday that a ladies' club had approached the establishment to organise a dinner and screen the series. The restaurant agreed to rent out its private dining space but was unaware of the programme details.

"We have a private dining area and we were contacted by a ladies' club. They wanted to host some ladies for dinner and telecast. We told them they could telecast, so we gave our place for rent, but we were not aware exactly what they were doing," Anus said, according to ANI.

He said the restaurant received a call from the Pulikeshi Nagar Police Station on Tuesday after its name surfaced in a viral social media post claiming that the Pakistani series was being screened in Delhi and that a similar event was planned in Bengaluru.

Anus said the restaurant told police that another organisation was responsible for arranging the programme and that it had only provided the venue on rent.

According to him, the police asked the restaurant to cancel the screening after raising concerns about the event. The restaurant subsequently contacted the ladies' club and withdrew permission for the programme.

"If they want to telecast any Indian movie or any match or any Indian-related movie, we are okay with it. But we don't want to encourage any Pakistani series to be promoted or telecast in our premises, keeping in mind the tension that is going on between the two countries," he said.

Anus added that the ladies' club also received a call from the police and agreed to cancel the event. He clarified that the restaurant had not received any legal notice or faced charges related to the proposed screening.