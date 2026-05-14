Mera Lyari: Pakistan's 'Reply' To Dhurandhar Fails Miserably At Box Office, Movie Sells Just 22 Tickets
Pakistan's Mera Lyari, compared to Dhurandhar, reportedly sold just 22 tickets and was removed from theatres days after release due to poor response.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 14, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistani film Mera Lyari, which was heavily discussed online as the country’s “reply” to Dhurandhar, has reportedly turned into a major box-office disaster. Despite the political attention and social media buzz surrounding the film before its release, the sports drama failed to bring audiences to theatres and was reportedly removed from several cinema halls within days.
Directed by Abu Aleeha, Mera Lyari was released on May 8 and aimed to present a positive and emotional story set in Karachi’s Lyari area. The film focused on women’s football and followed the journey of young girls trying to chase their dreams despite family pressure and social restrictions.
The movie featured actors like Ayesha Omar, Dananeer Mobeen, Samia Mumtaz and Trinette Lucas in key roles. Ayesha Omar played a disabled football coach who returns to Lyari to train local girls and help them compete at the national level.
However, the film struggled badly after its release. According to several media reports from Pakistan, Mera Lyari sold only around 22 tickets in some theatres. Due to extremely poor occupancy, many cinema halls reportedly replaced the film with other titles shortly after its release.
The film had attracted attention months before release because many people on social media started calling it Pakistan’s answer to Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The Indian spy thriller starred Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. The film portrayed Karachi’s Lyari area through themes of gang violence, terrorism and espionage.
In contrast, Mera Lyari tried to showcase a softer and more hopeful side of the area by focusing on sports, family emotions and community life. The difference in how both films presented Lyari sparked debates online, especially after Pakistan’s Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon publicly supported Mera Lyari.
Calling Dhurandhar “negative propaganda,” the minister had earlier said Mera Lyari would show “the true face of Lyari: peace, prosperity, and pride.” His statement further increased discussions around the film and strengthened the perception that it was being positioned as a response to the Indian blockbuster.
However, director Abu Aleeha later clarified that his film was never meant to compete with Dhurandhar. Reacting to the comparisons, he wrote on social media, “Our film, Mera Lyari, was completed and locked three months ago, well before even the teaser for Dhurandhar was released.”
He also explained that the film was designed as a “small, beautiful story” meant to leave audiences with a positive feeling rather than serve as a political response.
Despite the clarification, the comparisons continued online. But while Dhurandhar emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes of the year globally, Mera Lyari failed to create any impact at the box office.