ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mera Lyari: Pakistan's 'Reply' To Dhurandhar Fails Miserably At Box Office, Movie Sells Just 22 Tickets

Hyderabad: Pakistani film Mera Lyari, which was heavily discussed online as the country’s “reply” to Dhurandhar, has reportedly turned into a major box-office disaster. Despite the political attention and social media buzz surrounding the film before its release, the sports drama failed to bring audiences to theatres and was reportedly removed from several cinema halls within days.

Directed by Abu Aleeha, Mera Lyari was released on May 8 and aimed to present a positive and emotional story set in Karachi’s Lyari area. The film focused on women’s football and followed the journey of young girls trying to chase their dreams despite family pressure and social restrictions.

The movie featured actors like Ayesha Omar, Dananeer Mobeen, Samia Mumtaz and Trinette Lucas in key roles. Ayesha Omar played a disabled football coach who returns to Lyari to train local girls and help them compete at the national level.

However, the film struggled badly after its release. According to several media reports from Pakistan, Mera Lyari sold only around 22 tickets in some theatres. Due to extremely poor occupancy, many cinema halls reportedly replaced the film with other titles shortly after its release.