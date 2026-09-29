ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pakeezah Was Not Easy To Make, And Restoring It In 4K Proved To Be Just As Challenging

Making Pakeezah was never easy. Kamal Amrohi's timeless classic took years to reach the screen. It went through changes in technology, production delays, financial crisis, and a strained relationship between Amrohi and his ultimate muse, wife Meena Kumari.

After 54 years of its release, to bring this magnum opus back to the screen in its original spirit proved to be another long and difficult journey. It was a task undertaken by Amrohi's family in collaboration with Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.

Ashok Kumar and Meena Kumari in a still from Pakeezah (Special arrangement)

Following two years of painstaking restoration, Kamal Amrohi's children, Tajdar Amrohi and Rukhsaar Amrohi, are proud to present Pakeezah. The film has been restored in 4K by the Film Heritage Foundation at the L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory, in association with Bilal Amrohi of Lionheart Cinema, grandson of Kamal Amrohi.

The film will have its global premiere at the Festival Lumière in Lyon, followed by a gala screening at the BFI London Film Festival. Before the film reaches these international audiences, Dungarpur spoke to ETV Bharat about the long and challenging process of bringing Amrohi’s classic back to life, and why restoring Pakeezah was far more complicated than simply scanning an old film and cleaning it up.

Following two years of painstaking restoration, will have its global premiere at the Festival Lumière in Lyon, followed by a gala screening at the BFI London Film Festival (Special arrangement)

Dungarpur says his connection with Amrohi’s 1972 classic goes back to his childhood, when his grandmother first introduced him to the film at a cinema hall in Dumraon, Bihar. Dungarpur watched the movie in awe, entirely unaware of how instrumental he would become in reviving it decades later through the Film Heritage Foundation.

For him, this is more than another restoration. Pakeezah is one of three films he had wanted to save since the Film Heritage Foundation was established in 2014.

“When we started the Film Heritage Foundation, we were determined to restore some of India’s most important films,” Dungarpur says.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Film Heritage Foundation director (Special arrangement)

Along with Sholay and Mughal-e-Azam, Amrohi’s extraordinary musical melodrama was one of the films he had hoped to restore. Sholay was restored last year, while Pakeezah took much longer to become a reality. Dungarpur credits Bilal Amrohi for being the "moving spirit" and encouraging the family to support the restoration and bring the film back to life.

The first major obstacle came when the restoration team went looking for the original material. What they found was heartbreaking.

“When we went to the Ramnord Research Lab, the original camera negative had almost melted,” Dungarpur recalls. “My heart sank.”

The loss was not just technical. For a restoration team, the original camera negative is the closest connection to the way a film was originally shot. Without it, getting the image, colour, and texture right becomes an uphill journey.

The objective of the restoration was never to make Pakeezah look new, but rather to preserve its original character (Special arrangement)

Dungarpur puts that loss into an emotional analogy. “When you don't have the original camera negative, it's like not having your mother... like a child growing up without a mother.”

That explains why restoring Pakeezah was never going to be a straightforward digital exercise. The team had to work with whatever material had survived. An interpositive and a CinemaScope print were found at the lab. A colour reversal internegative was also available through the NFDC National Film Archive of India.

But these sources were generations removed from the original and had suffered different forms of deterioration. “It is like a photograph has been Xeroxed. From the Xerox, you have to restore it,” Dungarpur explains.