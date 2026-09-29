Pakeezah Was Not Easy To Make, And Restoring It In 4K Proved To Be Just As Challenging
Following two years of painstaking restoration work, Pakeezah is now set to return to the big screen in a restored 4K version.
By Minal Rudra
Published : September 29, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Making Pakeezah was never easy. Kamal Amrohi's timeless classic took years to reach the screen. It went through changes in technology, production delays, financial crisis, and a strained relationship between Amrohi and his ultimate muse, wife Meena Kumari.
After 54 years of its release, to bring this magnum opus back to the screen in its original spirit proved to be another long and difficult journey. It was a task undertaken by Amrohi's family in collaboration with Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.
Following two years of painstaking restoration, Kamal Amrohi's children, Tajdar Amrohi and Rukhsaar Amrohi, are proud to present Pakeezah. The film has been restored in 4K by the Film Heritage Foundation at the L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory, in association with Bilal Amrohi of Lionheart Cinema, grandson of Kamal Amrohi.
The film will have its global premiere at the Festival Lumière in Lyon, followed by a gala screening at the BFI London Film Festival. Before the film reaches these international audiences, Dungarpur spoke to ETV Bharat about the long and challenging process of bringing Amrohi’s classic back to life, and why restoring Pakeezah was far more complicated than simply scanning an old film and cleaning it up.
Dungarpur says his connection with Amrohi’s 1972 classic goes back to his childhood, when his grandmother first introduced him to the film at a cinema hall in Dumraon, Bihar. Dungarpur watched the movie in awe, entirely unaware of how instrumental he would become in reviving it decades later through the Film Heritage Foundation.
For him, this is more than another restoration. Pakeezah is one of three films he had wanted to save since the Film Heritage Foundation was established in 2014.
“When we started the Film Heritage Foundation, we were determined to restore some of India’s most important films,” Dungarpur says.
Along with Sholay and Mughal-e-Azam, Amrohi’s extraordinary musical melodrama was one of the films he had hoped to restore. Sholay was restored last year, while Pakeezah took much longer to become a reality. Dungarpur credits Bilal Amrohi for being the "moving spirit" and encouraging the family to support the restoration and bring the film back to life.
The first major obstacle came when the restoration team went looking for the original material. What they found was heartbreaking.
“When we went to the Ramnord Research Lab, the original camera negative had almost melted,” Dungarpur recalls. “My heart sank.”
The loss was not just technical. For a restoration team, the original camera negative is the closest connection to the way a film was originally shot. Without it, getting the image, colour, and texture right becomes an uphill journey.
Dungarpur puts that loss into an emotional analogy. “When you don't have the original camera negative, it's like not having your mother... like a child growing up without a mother.”
That explains why restoring Pakeezah was never going to be a straightforward digital exercise. The team had to work with whatever material had survived. An interpositive and a CinemaScope print were found at the lab. A colour reversal internegative was also available through the NFDC National Film Archive of India.
But these sources were generations removed from the original and had suffered different forms of deterioration. “It is like a photograph has been Xeroxed. From the Xerox, you have to restore it,” Dungarpur explains.
The surviving material had scratches, mould, colour fading and other forms of deterioration. Some images were heavily grained, while certain transitions were out of focus. There were also inconsistencies because Pakeezah itself had been in the making for more than a decade.
Pakeezah was initially conceived and shot in black and white in the mid-1950s with cinematographer Josef Wirsching playing a major role in establishing the film’s visual identity. The production faced further tragedy when Wirsching died in 1967.
One of the biggest challenges was bringing back the colours which Dungarpur says was "very challenging, but very satisfying process."
Tajdar and Rukhsaar also assisted the restoration team by jogging their memories and refreshing their recollections of details from their set visits on Floor No. 3 at Filmistan where much of the film was shot. For instance, during the restoration of the iconic song Inhi logon ne, the team continually reviewed reference images with Rukhsaar Amrohi to ensure the exact shade of Meena Kumari’s costume was perfectly replicated. (Inhi Logon Ne is available on YouTube in black and white).
The objective was never to make Pakeezah look new. It was to make it look like Pakeezah.
Dungarpur says the team wanted to retain the film’s natural texture and native grain rather than create a glossy, digitally polished version. The aim was to stay as close as possible to how Amrohi’s classic looked when the first cans arrived at Maratha Mandir in a palanquin.
It was this attention to detail that made the process more than just technical restoration.
Dungarpur is also cautious about using artificial intelligence in restoration. For him, the original film grain and texture are part of the film’s identity.
"If AI is used to bring back the original, there is no fun in that. It could be near perfect, but it becomes different from the original." He adds, "In restoration, we shouldn't replace the character of the original work with something artificially perfect."
For a film revered for its music, restoring the sound was equally important. The audio has also been restored with surviving sound negative and a theatrical release print were used to create a 5.1 surround sound mix. Pakeezah carries the music of Ghulam Mohammed, with Naushad completing the background score after Mohammed’s death. Alongside Meena Kumari, the film featured Ashok Kumar and Raaj Kumar and unfolded against the courtly world of Lucknow’s fading Nawabi culture.
But the story behind Pakeezah is almost as dramatic as the film itself.
While it is remembered for Amrohi’s ambitious vision and craft, its visual world and timeless music, the film was also marked by the personal turmoil between the filmmaker and Meena Kumari. It remains one of the tragic and poetic chapters in Hindi cinema.
Production began in 1956 but faced numerous delays due to casting changes, script revisions, financial pressures and personal difficulties. A studio fire also destroyed part of the original black-and-white negatives.
The project was eventually revived in 1969 with the help of Sunil Dutt and Nargis. They encouraged Meena Kumari to complete the film despite her failing health and strained relationship with Amrohi.
Pakeezah finally reached theatres on February 4, 1972.
Meena Kumari died just weeks later.
That history has given the film a unique emotional place in Indian cinema. For Dungarpur, however, its importance goes beyond nostalgia.
Pakeezah has continued to influence generations of filmmakers. Dungarpur points to filmmakers such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, among others, who have drawn inspiration from Amrohi’s visual world.
For him, restoring a film is only one part of preservation. The next step is making sure audiences actually get to see it. That is why he says the international festival circuit matters. However, he believes their journey should not end with a festival screening.
Theatres have already shown that audiences are willing to return to older films when they are presented properly. Dungarpur points to earlier screenings of Amitabh Bachchan classics and other restored films as evidence.
He believes streaming platforms can play a similar role.
“There is a Criterion Channel abroad and many other channels showing only classics,” he says. “Here also, we should have an impact.”
Restoration gives old films another life. But Dungarpur opines that "restoration has meaning only when the films are seen again."
And Pakeezah has no shortage of reasons to be seen again.