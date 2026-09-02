ETV Bharat / entertainment

Padmaavat Writer Says Jauhar Scene Reflected 'Reality Of Those Times' Amid Swara Bhasker's Remark

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is once again being discussed over its jauhar scene. The debate has returned after actor Swara Bhasker’s recent comments about the sequence faced criticism.

Amid the backlash, the film’s co-writer Prakash Kapadia has defended the decision to show jauhar in the film. He said the scene was based on the makers’ research and their understanding of the period shown in the film.

What did Prakash Kapadia say about the jauhar scene?

Speaking to a newswire, Kapadia said the team had studied historical material before making Padmaavat. He explained that the makers presented the events based on what they found in historical accounts. “We made the film according to our research and what is written in history books,” Kapadia said.

The writer also said that people can have different opinions about a film. However, he maintained that the jauhar sequence was shown as part of the reality of the period in which the story was set.

“Every person interprets the film differently. What we showed, including the jauhar scene, was the reality of those times; it cannot be changed now,” he said.

Kapadia also spoke about the Rajput warriors shown in the film. He said the men were entering a battle knowing that they might not come back alive. “The situation was that of ‘do or die’. Woh log (the male warriors) kesariya kar ke utare the,” he said.