Padmaavat Writer Says Jauhar Scene Reflected 'Reality Of Those Times' Amid Swara Bhasker's Remark
Amid backlash over Swara Bhasker's jauhar remarks, Padmaavat writer Prakash Kapadia defends the scene, saying it reflected the reality of those times.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 2, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is once again being discussed over its jauhar scene. The debate has returned after actor Swara Bhasker’s recent comments about the sequence faced criticism.
Amid the backlash, the film’s co-writer Prakash Kapadia has defended the decision to show jauhar in the film. He said the scene was based on the makers’ research and their understanding of the period shown in the film.
What did Prakash Kapadia say about the jauhar scene?
Speaking to a newswire, Kapadia said the team had studied historical material before making Padmaavat. He explained that the makers presented the events based on what they found in historical accounts. “We made the film according to our research and what is written in history books,” Kapadia said.
The writer also said that people can have different opinions about a film. However, he maintained that the jauhar sequence was shown as part of the reality of the period in which the story was set.
“Every person interprets the film differently. What we showed, including the jauhar scene, was the reality of those times; it cannot be changed now,” he said.
Kapadia also spoke about the Rajput warriors shown in the film. He said the men were entering a battle knowing that they might not come back alive. “The situation was that of ‘do or die’. Woh log (the male warriors) kesariya kar ke utare the,” he said.
Kesariya was a Rajput tradition linked to men going to battle in saffron clothes. It was associated with warriors preparing to fight until death. Kapadia said this was the situation shown alongside the jauhar in the film.
Why is the jauhar scene being discussed again?
The scene has come back into focus after Swara Bhasker spoke about its portrayal. She questioned whether showing mass suicide in a heroic way could send the wrong message, especially to people who have survived sexual violence. She also raised concerns about the idea that choosing to live could be seen as dishonourable.
Her comments led to criticism on social media. Swara later clarified that her remarks had been mistranslated. She also said that she had never called Rani Padmavati or the women who performed jauhar cowards.
Prakash Kapadia reacts to Swara Bhasker's criticism
Kapadi, said he had not followed all of Swara’s recent comments closely. He suggested that the way people react to a film can depend on their mindset when they watch it. “It depends on the person’s mood; even if it’s a good film and you watch it with a bad state of mind, you will find it bekaar,” he said.
मेरा एक वीडियो क्लिप वायरल है- जिसे ग़लत रूप से झूठे ढंग से अनुवादित किया जा रहा है! मैंने कतई नहीं कहा कि रानी पद्मावती या कोई भी सती कायर थी । शर्मनाक है कि @ndtvindia और अन्य मीडिया चैनल और लोग बार बार झूठा इल्ज़ाम लगाकर लोगों को उत्तेजित कर रहे हैं ।— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 1, 2026
गाली देनी है तो दो- पर… pic.twitter.com/TR8sy5gRCr
The writer also said that a viewer’s intention can affect how they see a film. According to him, some people watch a movie simply as an audience, while others may watch it mainly to find something controversial or negative.
Kapadia recalled that Padmaavat had faced strong opposition even before its release. Several groups had protested against the film without watching the finished movie. “With Padmaavat, people had raised objections even before watching the film and had protested on the streets. The same conversation is continuing years later, so what can I say, let people say what they want to,” he said.
The film, which starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, had faced protests and controversy over its subject and portrayal of Rajput history before reaching theatres.