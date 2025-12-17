Renowned Bhajan Singer Anup Jalota Announces Academy In Bikaner To Promote Classical Music
The Anup Jalota Academy will be run by its prime mover Pandit Pradeep Kiradu, while the Bhajan great will oversee training methods and progress.
Bikaner: Padma Shri Bhajan singer Anup Jalota has announced the opening of a music academy in Bikaner to promote classical music culture. Jalota, who was in Bikaner to attend an event, told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview that he has a long-standing connection with Bikaner, and his endeavour is to encourage people to learn and excel in classical music as a discipline. "That's why I'm starting this initiative in Bikaner," he said, adding, "I've already started similar initiatives in other cities besides Bikaner."
During the interview, the renowned Bhajan singer said that Generation Z is going global. The whole world is at their fingertips, but it is also our responsibility to ensure they don't go astray. "This is why we are making this effort in Bikaner. This work will continue in different cities across the country," he said.
When asked about celebrities being involved in controversies, Jalota said, "Only those who are talked about often, find themselves involved in controversies. There's nothing more to it."
Pandit Pradeep Kiradu, who is the prime mover behind the Anup Jalota Academy in Bikaner, said all discussions with Anup Ji have been completed. "Our aim is to train 500 talented Bhajan singers from Bikaner, with Jalota himself continuously overseeing the progress in the academy. The training methods and future requirements will all be managed under his supervision," said Kiradu.
After Jalota's arrival in Bikaner, a large number of his fans came to meet him. He will give a non-stop performance of his bhajans at an open-air theatre in the Maharaja Ganga Singh Auditorium in Bikaner on Tuesday.
