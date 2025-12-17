ETV Bharat / entertainment

Renowned Bhajan Singer Anup Jalota Announces Academy In Bikaner To Promote Classical Music

Bikaner: Padma Shri Bhajan singer Anup Jalota has announced the opening of a music academy in Bikaner to promote classical music culture. Jalota, who was in Bikaner to attend an event, told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview that he has a long-standing connection with Bikaner, and his endeavour is to encourage people to learn and excel in classical music as a discipline. "That's why I'm starting this initiative in Bikaner," he said, adding, "I've already started similar initiatives in other cities besides Bikaner."

During the interview, the renowned Bhajan singer said that Generation Z is going global. The whole world is at their fingertips, but it is also our responsibility to ensure they don't go astray. "This is why we are making this effort in Bikaner. This work will continue in different cities across the country," he said.

When asked about celebrities being involved in controversies, Jalota said, "Only those who are talked about often, find themselves involved in controversies. There's nothing more to it."