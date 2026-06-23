ETV Bharat / entertainment

Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan Honoured By President Droupadi Murmu

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma Awards on the second batch of recipients during the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. Several distinguished personalities from the fields of cinema, music, arts and public service were honoured in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries.

Among the prominent names from the entertainment industry, Malayalam superstar Mammootty and veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik received the Padma Bhushan, while actor R Madhavan was conferred with the Padma Shri.

Mammootty received the Padma Bhushan for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. The actor was accompanied by his family, including wife Sulfath Kutty, son and actor Dulquer Salmaan, and daughter Surumi Mammootty. Videos from the ceremony showed his family applauding proudly as he accepted one of India's highest civilian honours.

Widely regarded as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema, Mammootty has acted in more than 400 films during a career spanning over four decades. A three-time National Film Award winner, he has left a lasting impact on Malayalam cinema through several acclaimed performances.

Veteran singer Alka Yagnik was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan. In videos from the ceremony, the singer was seen greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with folded hands and touching his feet as a mark of respect before receiving the award from President Murmu.