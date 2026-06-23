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Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan Honoured By President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu honoured Mammootty, Alka Yagnik and R Madhavan with Padma awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan, recognising their outstanding contributions to Indian entertainment.

Padma Awards 2026
Padma Awards 2026 (Photo: ANI, IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : June 23, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma Awards on the second batch of recipients during the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. Several distinguished personalities from the fields of cinema, music, arts and public service were honoured in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries.

Among the prominent names from the entertainment industry, Malayalam superstar Mammootty and veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik received the Padma Bhushan, while actor R Madhavan was conferred with the Padma Shri.

Mammootty received the Padma Bhushan for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. The actor was accompanied by his family, including wife Sulfath Kutty, son and actor Dulquer Salmaan, and daughter Surumi Mammootty. Videos from the ceremony showed his family applauding proudly as he accepted one of India's highest civilian honours.

Widely regarded as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema, Mammootty has acted in more than 400 films during a career spanning over four decades. A three-time National Film Award winner, he has left a lasting impact on Malayalam cinema through several acclaimed performances.

Veteran singer Alka Yagnik was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan. In videos from the ceremony, the singer was seen greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with folded hands and touching his feet as a mark of respect before receiving the award from President Murmu.

Alka Yagnik, who has been dealing with hearing-related health issues in recent years, was assisted onto the stage by an attendant. She remains one of the most celebrated playback singers in the country, with a career spanning more than four decades. Her popular tracks include Choli Ke Peeche from Khalnayak, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se from Dhadkan, Hum Tum from Hum Tum, Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se from Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai from the film of the same name.

Actor R Madhavan was among the Padma Shri recipients honoured during the ceremony. Before proceeding to the stage, Madhavan greeted Prime Minister Modi and sought his blessings. The Prime Minister was seen interacting with the actor and patting him on the back before he received the award from the President.

Speaking after the ceremony, Madhavan described the honour as a responsibility rather than just an award. "I consider this not just an award, but a responsibility. I promise to carry this honour with dignity, sincerity, and a deep sense of commitment to the values it represents," he said.

The actor has worked across Tamil, Hindi and Telugu cinema and has also established himself as a filmmaker. His directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, received critical acclaim and won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

The ceremony also saw Telugu actor Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad receiving the Padma Shri. Renowned Indian classical singer, musicologist and academician Mangala Kapoor was also honoured with the prestigious civilian award.

Late actor Satish Shah was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri. The honour was received on his behalf by his cousin, Arvind Mamaniya.

Earlier, during the first investiture ceremony held on May 26, President Murmu conferred 66 Padma Awards. Among the famous awardees was actor Dharmendra, who received the Padma Vibhushan posthumously after his death in November 2025. His wife, actor-politician Hema Malini accepted the award on his behalf.

The Padma Awards, among India's highest civilian honours, recognise exceptional achievements across various fields, including art, literature, education, public affairs, science, sports and social work. Earlier this year, a total of 131 Padma Awards were announced, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri honours.

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MAMMOOTTY PADMA BHUSHAN
ALKA YAGNIK PADMA BHUSHAN
R MADHAVAN PADMA SHRI
PADMA BHUSHAN RECIPIENTS 2026
PADMA AWARDS 2026

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