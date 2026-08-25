ETV Bharat / entertainment

Outer Banks Season 5 Ending Explained: Find Out What Happened To The Pogues During Their Final Treasure Hunt

Hyderabad: Outer Banks Season 5 brings the story of John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, Cleo and Rafe to an emotional end. After years of chasing treasure, facing enemies and getting into dangerous situations, the Pogues finally get the happy ending they had been hoping for.

The final season answers several major questions, including what happens to JJ, whether Kiara gets revenge on Groff, if the Pogues recover the Royal Merchant gold, and what happens to Rafe and Cleo. The season also answers whether John B and Sarah get married.

Here is everything that happens in the Outer Banks Season 5 ending.

What happens to JJ in Outer Banks Season 5?

JJ does not return to life in Season 5. Rudy Pankow does not make a new appearance as JJ, but the character appears through Kiara’s memories. In Episode 9, Kiara uses the Blue Crown, a mysterious treasure believed to have the power to bring back the dead. She takes it from Finch, the leader of the Corsairs, and travels to a lake in Azerbaijan.

As a meteor shower begins, Kiara performs the Crown’s ritual and asks JJ to come back. However, nothing happens. Instead, she sees a series of memories from her childhood and her time with JJ. The experience helps Kiara accept her loss. She realises how special her relationship with JJ was and finally starts to let go of her grief.

Series creator Shannon Burke explained that the team wanted JJ’s return to feel emotional without actually bringing him back to life. “We were trying to thread a needle where he’s not really coming back in corporal form, but we wanted to make it satisfying,” Burke said. The show also leaves the Blue Crown’s powers open to interpretation.

Does Kiara kill Groff?

Yes. Kiara finally gets revenge on Groff, the man responsible for JJ’s death. During the hurricane evacuation, Kiara learns that Groff has stolen a yacht and is trying to escape. She follows him and secretly gets onto his boat. Kiara attacks Groff and stabs him. However, he manages to overpower her and holds her at knifepoint. Groff believes Kiara cannot kill him, but she proves him wrong.

She uses a rope system to lift Groff above the water. The mast eventually breaks, and Kiara cuts the rope. The mast falls on Groff, sending him into the water. Groff is not seen again, making it clear that Kiara has finally ended the threat he posed to her and the Pogues.

Do the Pogues survive the hurricane?

Yes, all the main Pogues survive the massive hurricane in the Season 5 finale. The storm forces everyone on Kildare to evacuate. John B and Sarah take their boats, while Kiara and Pope are separated from them. Pope ends up at sea with his father, Heyward. As they struggle to survive, Heyward tells his son that he loves him and reminds him of everything he has gone through.

John B and Sarah eventually find them and help rescue Pope. They also save Kiara after her confrontation with Groff. The Pogues, along with Rafe, Sofia and Heyward, finally take shelter at the lighthouse, which is one of the safest places on the island during the storm.

Do the Pogues get the Royal Merchant gold back?

Yes. After years of chasing treasure, the Pogues finally recover the Royal Merchant gold. Groff had stolen the gold and taken it with him on his yacht. During the hurricane, Kiara takes control of the boat after defeating Groff. However, the boat begins to sink.

Kiara throws some of the gold into the water to stop the boat from sinking. She also falls into the sea before the Pogues rescue her. The rest of the gold appears to be lost when the yacht sinks. But Pope works out where the treasure could be. After the hurricane ends, the group searches the area.

John B eventually dives into the water and comes back holding a gold bar. He tells the others, “It’s all down there!” The Pogues finally recover the Royal Merchant treasure, which is worth around $400 million.

What happens to the Royal Merchant gold?

The Pogues do not simply keep the money for themselves. Instead, they use their wealth to rebuild the places and lives that matter to them. John B rebuilds the Chateau, his childhood home, keeping it almost exactly the same. The only major change is the addition of central air conditioning.