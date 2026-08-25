Outer Banks Season 5 Ending Explained: Find Out What Happened To The Pogues During Their Final Treasure Hunt
Outer Banks Season 5 brings the Pogues' five-season journey to a thrilling close, with the finale answering several major questions about their fate.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 25, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Outer Banks Season 5 brings the story of John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, Cleo and Rafe to an emotional end. After years of chasing treasure, facing enemies and getting into dangerous situations, the Pogues finally get the happy ending they had been hoping for.
The final season answers several major questions, including what happens to JJ, whether Kiara gets revenge on Groff, if the Pogues recover the Royal Merchant gold, and what happens to Rafe and Cleo. The season also answers whether John B and Sarah get married.
Here is everything that happens in the Outer Banks Season 5 ending.
What happens to JJ in Outer Banks Season 5?
JJ does not return to life in Season 5. Rudy Pankow does not make a new appearance as JJ, but the character appears through Kiara’s memories. In Episode 9, Kiara uses the Blue Crown, a mysterious treasure believed to have the power to bring back the dead. She takes it from Finch, the leader of the Corsairs, and travels to a lake in Azerbaijan.
As a meteor shower begins, Kiara performs the Crown’s ritual and asks JJ to come back. However, nothing happens. Instead, she sees a series of memories from her childhood and her time with JJ. The experience helps Kiara accept her loss. She realises how special her relationship with JJ was and finally starts to let go of her grief.
Series creator Shannon Burke explained that the team wanted JJ’s return to feel emotional without actually bringing him back to life. “We were trying to thread a needle where he’s not really coming back in corporal form, but we wanted to make it satisfying,” Burke said. The show also leaves the Blue Crown’s powers open to interpretation.
Does Kiara kill Groff?
Yes. Kiara finally gets revenge on Groff, the man responsible for JJ’s death. During the hurricane evacuation, Kiara learns that Groff has stolen a yacht and is trying to escape. She follows him and secretly gets onto his boat. Kiara attacks Groff and stabs him. However, he manages to overpower her and holds her at knifepoint. Groff believes Kiara cannot kill him, but she proves him wrong.
She uses a rope system to lift Groff above the water. The mast eventually breaks, and Kiara cuts the rope. The mast falls on Groff, sending him into the water. Groff is not seen again, making it clear that Kiara has finally ended the threat he posed to her and the Pogues.
Do the Pogues survive the hurricane?
Yes, all the main Pogues survive the massive hurricane in the Season 5 finale. The storm forces everyone on Kildare to evacuate. John B and Sarah take their boats, while Kiara and Pope are separated from them. Pope ends up at sea with his father, Heyward. As they struggle to survive, Heyward tells his son that he loves him and reminds him of everything he has gone through.
John B and Sarah eventually find them and help rescue Pope. They also save Kiara after her confrontation with Groff. The Pogues, along with Rafe, Sofia and Heyward, finally take shelter at the lighthouse, which is one of the safest places on the island during the storm.
Do the Pogues get the Royal Merchant gold back?
Yes. After years of chasing treasure, the Pogues finally recover the Royal Merchant gold. Groff had stolen the gold and taken it with him on his yacht. During the hurricane, Kiara takes control of the boat after defeating Groff. However, the boat begins to sink.
Kiara throws some of the gold into the water to stop the boat from sinking. She also falls into the sea before the Pogues rescue her. The rest of the gold appears to be lost when the yacht sinks. But Pope works out where the treasure could be. After the hurricane ends, the group searches the area.
John B eventually dives into the water and comes back holding a gold bar. He tells the others, “It’s all down there!” The Pogues finally recover the Royal Merchant treasure, which is worth around $400 million.
What happens to the Royal Merchant gold?
The Pogues do not simply keep the money for themselves. Instead, they use their wealth to rebuild the places and lives that matter to them. John B rebuilds the Chateau, his childhood home, keeping it almost exactly the same. The only major change is the addition of central air conditioning.
Kiara buys back the Maybank property where JJ grew up and begins rebuilding it. She also gives her parents a yacht. Pope uses his share to rebuild Heyward’s Seafood and also gets a home for himself and Cleo at Tannyhill.
The Pogues also remember JJ. They place a memorial bench on the beach with his name on it. Kiara adds “P4L” to the bench, keeping alive the group’s famous “Pogues for Life” bond.
Does Cleo return to the US?
Yes. Cleo is finally able to return to the United States. After being deported to Nassau, Cleo starts working with her old friend Stubbs. Pope promises that he will find a way to bring her back, even though she warns him that returning could create legal trouble.
After the Pogues recover the treasure, Pope travels to the Bahamas and proposes to Cleo again. This time, Cleo accepts.
The couple eventually returns to the US. Thanks to their newfound wealth, Cleo is able to resolve her immigration problems and is seen with her naturalisation certificate.
Do Pope and Cleo get married?
The finale does not show a traditional wedding for Pope and Cleo, but they are clearly together and engaged. Their relationship also gets a happy ending after everything they have faced. Cleo, who had spent much of her life simply trying to survive, finally finds safety and belonging with Pope and his family.
Does Rafe leave the Outer Banks?
Yes. Rafe leaves the Outer Banks with Sofia. After helping Sofia escape from jail, Rafe becomes a fugitive. The Pogues eventually help him get a boat so that he and Sofia can leave the island. Pope promises that the group will say the boat was lost during the hurricane.
Rafe’s goodbye with Sarah is one of the most emotional scenes in the finale. He apologises to his sister and thanks her. The two hug as they accept that Rafe may not be able to return to the Outer Banks. Rafe also knows that he will miss an important part of Sarah’s future: her daughter.
John B tells Rafe to send them a postcard from Rio. However, the show does not reveal exactly where Rafe and Sofia finally settle. Rafe also does not attend John B and Sarah’s wedding in person. However, he joins the celebration through FaceTime during the credits.
Do John B and Sarah have a baby?
Yes. John B and Sarah become parents to a baby girl. Sarah gives birth while John B holds her hand. They name their daughter JJ, in memory of their close friend. The name gives the Pogues another way to keep JJ’s memory alive, even though he is no longer with them.
Do John B and Sarah get married?
Yes. John B and Sarah finally get their wedding after years of chaos. After their daughter is born, the couple celebrates their marriage at the rebuilt Chateau. Their friends and family gather for the occasion, including Pope, Kiara, Cleo, Rose, Wheezie and Heyward. Pope’s father, Heyward, officiates the ceremony.
The couple also complete the wedding vows they had talked about years earlier. Their wedding takes place under an oak tree decorated with lights and flowers. After the ceremony, John B rings the bell at the Chateau, just as his father once did. He then welcomes his newborn daughter and says, “This is how we call you back from the marsh, little JJ.”
What happens to Kiara?
Kiara finally gets the chance to move forward after JJ’s death and her fight with Groff. She survives the hurricane, defeats Groff and begins working towards her dream of protecting the environment. By the end of the season, Kiara becomes a marine biology intern with the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries.
She also finds peace with her family and friends and continues to stay close to the island she loves.
Is this really a happy ending for the Pogues?
For once, yes. The Pogues lose JJ, and his death remains one of the biggest emotional wounds of the final season. But the rest of the group survives and finally gets the chance to build the lives they want. They recover the Royal Merchant gold, rebuild their homes, repair relationships and stay together.
John B and Sarah become parents and get married. Pope and Cleo begin their life together. Kiara moves towards her dream career, while Rafe gets a chance to start over somewhere else.
The finale makes it clear that the real treasure was not just the $400 million in gold. After five seasons of danger, loss and adventure, the Pogues finally find a place where they belong.
As Jonas Pate said about the ending, the story is not about bad things never happening. “They stuck together and did their best. It wasn’t all perfect, but they didn’t give up.”
And that is how Outer Banks ends: with the Pogues still together, JJ remembered, and the group finally getting the happy ending they had fought for all these years.