ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Our Greatest Gift': Karishma Tanna Announces First Pregnancy With Varun Bangera

Karishma took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a series of photographs from a maternity shoot. The pictures showed the couple posing together in emotional moments. In one frame, they wore matching caps labelled "Mom" and "Dad." Another photo captured them holding tiny baby shoes, symbolising the arrival of their little one. The post also included warm candid shots of the couple embracing each other.

Hyderabad: Actor Karishma Tanna has shared joyful news with fans, announcing that she is expecting her first child with husband Varun Bangera. The couple revealed the pregnancy through a heartfelt social media post, marking a new and exciting chapter in their lives. The announcement quickly drew love and congratulations from fans and members of the film industry.

Alongside the photos, Karishma wrote a touching caption: "A little Miracle, Our greatest gift - August 2026." With this message, the couple confirmed that they are expecting their baby in August this year. The announcement instantly gained attention online, with many celebrities and fans flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages. Actor Khushi Kapoor reacted with heart emojis, while Dia Mirza wrote, "Oh yay! Congratulations."

Karishma and Varun's love story began in 2021, and the couple got engaged the same year in a private ceremony. They tied the knot on February 5, 2022, in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family. Since then, the couple has often shared glimpses of their life together on social media, and the pregnancy announcement has been celebrated widely by their followers.

On the professional front, Karishma has built a strong career across television, films, and digital platforms. She gained early recognition with popular television shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and later appeared in projects like Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat. She also ventured into Bollywood with films including Sanju and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. More recently, Karishma earned critical acclaim for her performance in the web series Scoop, where she played journalist Jagruti Pathak. Her role won her the Critics' Best Actress award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards and also earned recognition at the Busan Film Festival.