Our Fault OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Stream Gabriel Guevara And Nicole Wallace's Film

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for fans of the hit Spanish romance trilogy Culpables. The long-awaited final chapter, Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault), releases worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2025, wrapping up an emotional ride that started with Culpa Mía (My Fault) and then Culpa Tuya (Your Fault). Indian viewers can begin streaming the movie at 9:30 am IST.

Directed by Domingo González and co-written by Sofía Cuenca, Our Fault is produced by Pokeepsie Films, founded by Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang, ensuring creative continuity across the trilogy. The film promises to deliver the same emotional intensity and character-driven storytelling that made the earlier instalments global successes.

Set four years after the events of Your Fault, the movie brings back Nick (Gabriel Guevara) and Noah (Nicole Wallace) at the wedding of their respective friends, Jenna and Lion. Time and distance have changed them both - Nick is now the heir to a powerful business empire but still tormented by betrayal and remorse, while Noah has built a new life focused on her profession. Their sudden reunion compels them to deal with the traumatic past they've attempted to bury - and to determine if love can endure everything that's transpired between them.