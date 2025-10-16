ETV Bharat / entertainment

Our Fault OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Stream Gabriel Guevara And Nicole Wallace's Film

The Culpables trilogy concludes as Nick and Noah reunite after years apart, confronting heartbreak, forgiveness, and the question of whether love deserves a second chance.

Our Fault OTT Release
Our Fault OTT Release (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 16, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for fans of the hit Spanish romance trilogy Culpables. The long-awaited final chapter, Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault), releases worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2025, wrapping up an emotional ride that started with Culpa Mía (My Fault) and then Culpa Tuya (Your Fault). Indian viewers can begin streaming the movie at 9:30 am IST.

Directed by Domingo González and co-written by Sofía Cuenca, Our Fault is produced by Pokeepsie Films, founded by Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang, ensuring creative continuity across the trilogy. The film promises to deliver the same emotional intensity and character-driven storytelling that made the earlier instalments global successes.

Set four years after the events of Your Fault, the movie brings back Nick (Gabriel Guevara) and Noah (Nicole Wallace) at the wedding of their respective friends, Jenna and Lion. Time and distance have changed them both - Nick is now the heir to a powerful business empire but still tormented by betrayal and remorse, while Noah has built a new life focused on her profession. Their sudden reunion compels them to deal with the traumatic past they've attempted to bury - and to determine if love can endure everything that's transpired between them.

The trilogy, based on bestselling novels by Mercedes Ron, has engaged global audiences with the combination of passion, heartbreak, and emotional realism. Famous for its depiction of forbidden love and intricate relationships, the Culpables saga has emerged as a hallmark of Spanish-language romantic dramas on streaming platforms.

Alongside Guevara and Wallace, Our Fault features returning cast members Marta Hazas, Iván Sánchez, Víctor Varona, and Eva Ruiz, with new faces including Goya Toledo, Gabriela Andrada, Álex Béjar, Javier Morgade, Felipe Londoño, and Fran Morcillo.

Author Mercedes Ron herself has praised the performances of Guevara and Wallace, calling their work "amazing" and hinting at possible spin-off projects in the future. Her support is building excitement about how the movie will match the book’s powerful ending.

For fans who have followed Nick and Noah's story from the beginning, Our Fault offers one final chance to say goodbye - and to find out whether love truly conquers all. Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 9:30 am IST on October 16, 2025.

