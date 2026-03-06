ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: With Love, War Machine, Subedaar, Laalo & More To Stream

Hyderabad: As a new weekend arrives, streaming giants are prepping a fresh list of films and shows to entice viewers. From romantic comedies to psychological thrillers, something is sure to appeal to everyone. Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video are launching their new releases this week, guaranteeing a mix of entertainment for all genres. Here's a closer look at what you're in for: With Love Release Date: March 6 Streaming On: Netflix Cast: Abishan Jeevinth, Anaswara Rajan, Harish Kumar, Kavya Anil, Sacchin Nachiappan Written and helmed by Madhan in his directorial debut, With Love is a teen romantic comedy film which centres around designer Sathya, who meets social media influencer Monisha at an arranged matchmaking meeting. While talking, they discover they studied at the same school and share stories of their past one-sided loves. They decide to reconnect with those people for closure. After confronting old memories, misunderstandings, and insecurities, Sathya and Monisha realise their feelings for each other and choose to start a future together. Subedaar Release Date: Currently Streaming Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video Cast: Anil Kapoor, Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, Faisal Malik Subedaar is an action drama film directed by Suresh Triveni. The story follows Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier who finds it difficult to adjust to normal life after leaving the army. The film is set in Madhya Pradesh and shows how Arjun faces corruption and problems in society while trying to rebuild his strained relationship with his daughter, Shyama. As he deals with people causing trouble in his community, Arjun uses the discipline and fighting skills he learned in the military to protect his family. Hello Bachhon Release Date: March 6 Streaming On: Netflix Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Vikram Kochhar, Girija Oak Godbole, Anumeha Jain Hello Bachhon, directed by Abhishek Yadav, tells the story of a simple physics teacher who inspires millions of Indian students who are struggling in life but dream of becoming doctors or engineers. The film shows how this teacher stands up against the system and motivates his students to work hard and build a better future for the country. Jab Khuli Kitaab Release Date: March 6