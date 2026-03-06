OTT Releases This Weekend: With Love, War Machine, Subedaar, Laalo & More To Stream
This week's OTT releases include With Love, Subedaar, Hello Bachhon, Jab Khuli Kitaab, Laalo, War Machine and more, offering diverse entertainment across genres.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 6, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: As a new weekend arrives, streaming giants are prepping a fresh list of films and shows to entice viewers. From romantic comedies to psychological thrillers, something is sure to appeal to everyone. Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video are launching their new releases this week, guaranteeing a mix of entertainment for all genres. Here's a closer look at what you're in for:
With Love
Release Date: March 6
Streaming On: Netflix
Cast: Abishan Jeevinth, Anaswara Rajan, Harish Kumar, Kavya Anil, Sacchin Nachiappan
Written and helmed by Madhan in his directorial debut, With Love is a teen romantic comedy film which centres around designer Sathya, who meets social media influencer Monisha at an arranged matchmaking meeting. While talking, they discover they studied at the same school and share stories of their past one-sided loves. They decide to reconnect with those people for closure. After confronting old memories, misunderstandings, and insecurities, Sathya and Monisha realise their feelings for each other and choose to start a future together.
Subedaar
Release Date: Currently Streaming
Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Anil Kapoor, Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, Faisal Malik
Subedaar is an action drama film directed by Suresh Triveni. The story follows Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier who finds it difficult to adjust to normal life after leaving the army. The film is set in Madhya Pradesh and shows how Arjun faces corruption and problems in society while trying to rebuild his strained relationship with his daughter, Shyama. As he deals with people causing trouble in his community, Arjun uses the discipline and fighting skills he learned in the military to protect his family.
Hello Bachhon
Release Date: March 6
Streaming On: Netflix
Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Vikram Kochhar, Girija Oak Godbole, Anumeha Jain
Hello Bachhon, directed by Abhishek Yadav, tells the story of a simple physics teacher who inspires millions of Indian students who are struggling in life but dream of becoming doctors or engineers. The film shows how this teacher stands up against the system and motivates his students to work hard and build a better future for the country.
Jab Khuli Kitaab
Release Date: March 6
Streaming On: ZEE5
Cast: Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia, Aparshakti Khurrana
Jab Khuli Kitaab, directed by Saurabh Shukla, is a romantic comedy-drama about a long marriage shaken by a secret. The story follows Gopal and Anusuya, a couple who have been married for more than 50 years. Their happy life changes when Anusuya admits that she had been unfaithful to Gopal early in their marriage. Shocked and heartbroken, Gopal decides to seek a divorce despite their old age. This decision creates tension within the family and leads them to look back at their relationship and the early days of their marriage.
Secret Stories: Roslin
Release Date: Currently Streaming
Streaming On: JioHotstar
Cast: Sanjana Dipu, Meena, Vineeth, Anishma Anilkumar
Secret Stories: Roslin is a psychological thriller series directed by Sumesh Nandakumar and presented by Jeethu Joseph. The story follows Roslin, a young girl who starts having recurring nightmares and disturbing visions. As time passes, her mental struggle becomes stronger, especially when she keeps seeing a mysterious stranger with green eyes in her dreams and visions.
Vikram On Duty
Release Date: March 6
Streaming On: JioHotstar
Cast: Nikhil Maliyakkal, Gayatri Chaganti, Ashu Reddy, Raghu, Arya
Produced by Praveen S Kadiyala and Anil Kadiyala, this series follows an unusual police inspector who starts an investigation to solve a dangerous case. His methods change when he begins to break the rules and directly confront criminal networks to get justice for the victim. The series promises intense action and suspense that will keep viewers hooked.
Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate
Release Date: March 6
Streaming On: SonyLIV
Cast: Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, Karan Joshi, Akash Pandya, Maulik Chauhan
Laalo: Shree Krishna Sada Sahaayate is a Gujarati devotional drama film directed by Ankit Sakhiya. The story follows a rickshaw driver who gets trapped in a farmhouse and is forced to face the problems and mistakes from his past. During this time, he begins to have visions of Lord Krishna, who guides him on a journey of self-discovery and healing.
War Machine
Release Date: March 6
Streaming On: Netflix
Cast: Alan Ritchson, Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney
War Machine is a science fiction action film directed, co-produced, and co-written by Patrick Hughes. The story follows a Ranger team whose training exercise suddenly turns dangerous when they face a deadly force that appears in their path. The team must then fight to survive against this powerful and possibly AI-driven enemy.
