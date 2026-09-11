ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Varavu, Vishwanath & Sons, The Revolutionaries, Ghamasaan And More

Hyderabad: If you are planning to spend the weekend watching something new, there are plenty of options across streaming platforms. From family comedy and crime dramas to action thrillers, horror-comedies and inspiring stories, several new titles are arriving on OTT platforms this weekend. Here is a look at the movies and series releasing on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and JioHotstar, along with their release dates, streaming platforms and cast.

Chumbak

OTT Release Date: Already Streaming

Where To Watch: Netflix

Cast: Neena Gupta, Sumeet Vyas, Deven Bhojani, Amyra Dastur, Anant Joshi

Chumbak is a feel-good Hindi family comedy series that follows five families living side by side in a Mumbai residential building called Chumbak Colony. The core plot kicks off when Rajni (Neena Gupta) decides she wants a divorce from her husband Kuku (Deven Bhojani), who suffers from dementia.

Because the colony lacks any privacy, this personal marital issue quickly becomes everyone’s business, intertwining with the chaotic everyday struggles, relationship dramas, and misunderstandings of all the neighbours. The show highlights how constant gossip, bickering, and shared celebrations slowly transform these nosy neighbours into one big, supportive extended family.

Ghamasaan

OTT Release Date: September 11

Where To Watch: ZEE5

Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi, Ishita Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jatin Goswami

Set in the forests of Bundelkhand, Ghamasaan is a crime drama that follows the clash between law and order. The story revolves around Maharaj (played by Arshad Warsi), a ruthless and feared dacoit leader who controls the region through violence, fear, and deep political corruption.

To end his reign of terror, a Special Task Force officer named Aditya Singh (played by Pratik Gandhi) is sent into the jungles to track him down. As he goes through a dark network of local informants, crooked cops, and greedy politicians, the honest officer uses his intellect to hunt the bandit.

Vishwanath & Sons

OTT Release Date: September 11

Where To Watch: Netflix

Cast: Venky Atluri, Anish Devanpally, Naveen Eadara, Anji Chodapaneedi, Srivatsava Binni

Vishwanath & Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath (played by Suriya), a wealthy businessman and Olympic gold-medal-winning shooter who has sworn off marriage due to past childhood trauma. To fulfil his ailing mother’s deep wish for a grandchild, he decides to have a baby boy via surrogacy.

The family’s life changes entirely when the newborn baby falls seriously ill, forcing Sanjay to bring the child’s young biological surrogate mother, Maddy (played by Mamitha Baiju), into their home. Despite a 20-year age difference, Maddy falls deeply in love with Sanjay, which leads to a heartwarming, complicated journey about family duties, healing from old wounds, and finding love when you least expect it.

Varavu

OTT Release Date: September 11

Where To Watch: ZEE5

Cast: Joju George, Vani Viswanath, Murali Gopy, Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyyappan

The Malayalam action-thriller Varavu follows Paulson (played by Joju George), a wealthy planter who returns to his hillside plantation hometown on a short 10-day prison parole. While the official reason for his return is to visit his sister before she leaves for the Vatican, Paulson has a secret, dangerous agenda. He is determined to seek violent revenge against a corrupt local elite cartel that framed him for a crime, destroyed his family, and caused the mysterious disappearance of his younger brother, Willy, four years earlier.

Panchanama