OTT Releases This Weekend: Varavu, Vishwanath & Sons, The Revolutionaries, Ghamasaan And More
This weekend brings a mix of comedy, crime, action, horror and family dramas, with several new movies and series streaming across major OTT platforms.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 11, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: If you are planning to spend the weekend watching something new, there are plenty of options across streaming platforms. From family comedy and crime dramas to action thrillers, horror-comedies and inspiring stories, several new titles are arriving on OTT platforms this weekend. Here is a look at the movies and series releasing on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and JioHotstar, along with their release dates, streaming platforms and cast.
Chumbak
OTT Release Date: Already Streaming
Where To Watch: Netflix
Cast: Neena Gupta, Sumeet Vyas, Deven Bhojani, Amyra Dastur, Anant Joshi
Chumbak is a feel-good Hindi family comedy series that follows five families living side by side in a Mumbai residential building called Chumbak Colony. The core plot kicks off when Rajni (Neena Gupta) decides she wants a divorce from her husband Kuku (Deven Bhojani), who suffers from dementia.
Because the colony lacks any privacy, this personal marital issue quickly becomes everyone’s business, intertwining with the chaotic everyday struggles, relationship dramas, and misunderstandings of all the neighbours. The show highlights how constant gossip, bickering, and shared celebrations slowly transform these nosy neighbours into one big, supportive extended family.
Ghamasaan
OTT Release Date: September 11
Where To Watch: ZEE5
Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi, Ishita Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jatin Goswami
Set in the forests of Bundelkhand, Ghamasaan is a crime drama that follows the clash between law and order. The story revolves around Maharaj (played by Arshad Warsi), a ruthless and feared dacoit leader who controls the region through violence, fear, and deep political corruption.
To end his reign of terror, a Special Task Force officer named Aditya Singh (played by Pratik Gandhi) is sent into the jungles to track him down. As he goes through a dark network of local informants, crooked cops, and greedy politicians, the honest officer uses his intellect to hunt the bandit.
Vishwanath & Sons
OTT Release Date: September 11
Where To Watch: Netflix
Cast: Venky Atluri, Anish Devanpally, Naveen Eadara, Anji Chodapaneedi, Srivatsava Binni
Vishwanath & Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath (played by Suriya), a wealthy businessman and Olympic gold-medal-winning shooter who has sworn off marriage due to past childhood trauma. To fulfil his ailing mother’s deep wish for a grandchild, he decides to have a baby boy via surrogacy.
The family’s life changes entirely when the newborn baby falls seriously ill, forcing Sanjay to bring the child’s young biological surrogate mother, Maddy (played by Mamitha Baiju), into their home. Despite a 20-year age difference, Maddy falls deeply in love with Sanjay, which leads to a heartwarming, complicated journey about family duties, healing from old wounds, and finding love when you least expect it.
Varavu
OTT Release Date: September 11
Where To Watch: ZEE5
Cast: Joju George, Vani Viswanath, Murali Gopy, Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyyappan
The Malayalam action-thriller Varavu follows Paulson (played by Joju George), a wealthy planter who returns to his hillside plantation hometown on a short 10-day prison parole. While the official reason for his return is to visit his sister before she leaves for the Vatican, Paulson has a secret, dangerous agenda. He is determined to seek violent revenge against a corrupt local elite cartel that framed him for a crime, destroyed his family, and caused the mysterious disappearance of his younger brother, Willy, four years earlier.
Panchanama
OTT Release Date: September 11
Where To Watch: ZEE5
Cast: K Dinesh, Pragna Reddy, John Ramesh, Sivaji Raja, Bharath Niwas
The Telugu investigative thriller series Panchanama follows a determined police officer named Jai Ram, who refuses to believe that his younger brother’s sudden death was just an accident. As he digs deeper into the case, his personal search for justice uncovers a dark, interconnected string of mysterious deaths. Ultimately, his investigation reveals a much larger, dangerous criminal conspiracy involving an illegal medical syndicate and clinical trials.
The Revolutionaries
OTT Release Date: September 11
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Pratibha Ranta, Rohit Saraf, Gurfateh Pirzada, Jason Shah
Set in colonial India around 1912, The Revolutionaries follows a group of brave, young freedom fighters including Rash Behari Bose, Sachindranath Sanyal, Bagha Jatin, and Pratibha Lahiri, who choose armed resistance over peaceful protests to overthrow the British Raj.
After a daring assassination attempt on the British Viceroy, they form a secret, underground military network and execute risky operations to spark a nationwide rebellion. As they fight for India’s independence, they must stay one step ahead of the ruthless General Dyer, who is fiercely hunting them down.
Magudam
OTT Release Date: September 11
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Cast: Vishal Krishna, Anjali, Dushara Vijayan, John Vijay, Jayaprakash, Ajay, Vamsikrishna
The Tamil action film Magudam follows the story of Kirubakaran, a middle-class medical representative who wants nothing to do with the violent underworld of his estranged father, a powerful gangster don named Linga. However, when ruthless local criminals attack Kiruba’s family and cause a shocking personal tragedy, his peaceful life is completely shattered.
Driven by grief and a need for revenge, Kiruba is forced to embrace his father’s dangerous legacy. The estranged father and son finally reunite, joining forces in a high-octane battle for survival and vengeance against their shared enemies.
Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot
OTT Release Date: September 11
Where To Watch: JioHotstar
Cast: Ashish Kaul, Ujjwal Chopra, Joy Sengupta, Asha Negi, Vishal Vashishtha
The horror-comedy series Ali Baba aur 40 Bhoot follows Alisha "Ali" Nigam (Asha Negi), a science-driven expert who returns to her hometown after her archaeologist father mysteriously vanishes. To find him, she teams up with a superstitious and goofy local police officer named Babarao "Baba" Deshmukh (Vishal Vashishtha). Their search plunges them into a hidden world of ancient demons, cursed statues, and 40 chaotic ghosts. Together, this unusual duo must look past their differences to solve the supernatural mystery before a dark force rises.
Jungle Tales With Mowgli
OTT Release Date: September 12
Where To Watch: JioHotstar
Voice Cast: Christian Bale as Bagheera, Benedict Cumberbatch as Shere Khan, Cate Blanchett as Kaa, Andy Serkis as Baloo
It tells the beautiful story of Mowgli, a young human baby who gets lost in the wild Indian forest. He is kindly adopted and raised by a loving pack of wolves, who treat him as one of their own cubs. As he grows up, a wise black panther named Bagheera and a happy-go-lucky bear named Baloo become his best friends, teaching him how to survive and follow the laws of the jungle.
However, a fierce and angry tiger named Shere Khan hates humans and vows to hunt Mowgli down. To save his animal family and protect his home, brave Mowgli must use his human smarts and courage to face the terrifying tiger and find out where he truly belongs.
Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs Season 5
OTT Release Date: September 12
Where To Watch: Netflix
Cast: Mark Roberts
Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs Season 5 is about former NASA engineer Mark Rober and his crew as they tackle large-scale engineering builds, science experiments, and creative challenges. In this season, they transform imaginative, wild ideas into real contraptions to test the boundaries of physics and creativity, making STEM subjects highly entertaining and educational for viewers of all ages.