ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Valathu Vashathe Kallan, Kaattaan, Mardaani 3, Masthishka Maranam & More

Masthishka Maranam: Simon's Memories is a sci-fi thriller set in the future, in 2046 Kochi. It follows a father who is struggling to cope with a personal loss. He discovers a special virtual reality game that lets him see and experience other people's memories. At first, it feels fascinating, but things become dangerous when he accidentally witnesses a murder through someone else's mind. As he digs deeper, he gets pulled into a dark and mysterious situation that blurs the line between reality and memory.

Valathu Vashathe Kallan is a crime thriller film based on the life of Inspector Antony Xavier and his complicated relationship with his son, Philip. While Antony tries to come to terms with his own strict and egoistic nature, a series of crimes happens in his life. The complaint made by a young woman is ignored, and soon both the young woman and her friend Irene are found dead. Antony becomes a suspect in the crime after he is seen with Irene prior to her murder. While the truth comes to light regarding Antony's past life and his questionable decisions, in a dramatic turn of events, Antony finds his own son, Philip, to be the culprit in the murder of Irene.

Hyderabad: As March comes to an end, streaming platforms are rolling out new releases. Viewers can choose from many genres, including crime thriller, horror, sci-fi and more. The month is ending on an exciting note with major releases like Valathu Vashathe Kallan, Masthishka Maranam, and Kaattaan. Below is a detailed look at this week's latest releases available on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Manorama Max.

Kaattaan, directed by M Manikandan, is a mystery thriller set in a quiet village in Tamil Nadu. The story follows a small police station that is about to shut down because there are no crimes happening. But things suddenly change when a severed human head is found in the nearby hills.

The police team then starts searching for the rest of the body. They try to find out who the dead person is. As they try to find this out, they learn that the dead person is Muthu, played by Vijay Sethupathi. As the police team talks to different villagers, they hear very different opinions about Muthu. Some say he was a good person who helped many, while others say he was a dangerous person who was cruel to many.

Mardaani 3

Release Date: March 27

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad

Mardaani 3 is an action thriller directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It is the third part of the Mardaani franchise and continues the story after Mardaani 2. The film follows police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, who is investigating a serious case where 93 young girls have gone missing in just three months under mysterious circumstances.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Release Date: Currently Streaming

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Camila Morrone, Adam DiMarco, Gus Birney, Karla Crome

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, created by Haley Z Boston, is a horror miniseries. The story follows Rachel and Nicky, a couple who are about to get married in just one week. But before their wedding can happen, something terrible occurs and puts everything in danger.

House of David Season 2

Release Date: Currently Streaming

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Michael Iskander, Ali Suliman, Ayelet Zurer, Stephen Lang

The new season will start streaming on Prime Video from March 27, 2026, with all eight episodes released at once. The story continues the journey of David, who goes from being a simple shepherd to a brave warrior and future king, while King Saul's power slowly starts to weaken.

The series is set in the Middle East in about 1000 BCE, and it follows David, portrayed by Michael Iskander, after his famous battle against Goliath, portrayed by Martyn Ford. The latest season of this series depicts David's challenges in dealing with more responsibilities, politics, and leadership.