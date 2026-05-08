ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Vaazha 2, Bharatanatyam 2, Perfect Crown Episode 9 & More Titles To Stream

Hyderabad: This weekend’s OTT lineup brings a mix of action, drama, romance and comedy for viewers across platforms. From the coming-of-age story of Vaazha 2 to the emotional family drama of Love Mocktail 3, several new titles are releasing on May 8. Audiences can also look forward to the crime drama Dacoit, the dark comedy sequel Bharatanatyam 2, and the latest episode of Perfect Crown. Here’s a look at the films and shows streaming this weekend.

Vaazha 2: Biopic Of A Billion Bros

Release Date: May 8

Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, Vijay Babu, Aju Varghese, Bijukuttan

Vaazha 2: Biopic Of A Billion Bros follows four close friends, Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak, whose reckless behaviour often lands them in trouble at school and home. After incidents involving a teacher, drug abuse, and violence, the boys are allowed to continue their studies. As life takes them in different directions, they struggle with friendship, family expectations, heartbreak, and personal loss. The film explores sibling bonds, parental relationships, and the emotional challenges of growing up, ending on a poignant note with Vinayak mourning his father’s death and Hashir walking away from his love life.

Dacoit

Release Date: May 8

Platform: Prime Video

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Zayn Marie Khan

Dacoit is an action romantic drama directed by Shaneil Deo in his debut film, co-written with Adivi Sesh. The story follows Haridas “Hari,” a man who goes to prison after being betrayed by his former lover, Saraswati. After coming out of jail, Hari gets involved in robberies while trying to take revenge on her. As his past and present become connected through crime and personal conflicts, Hari crosses paths with Saraswati again, leading to an intense, emotional and action-filled confrontation.