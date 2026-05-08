OTT Releases This Weekend: Vaazha 2, Bharatanatyam 2, Perfect Crown Episode 9 & More Titles To Stream
This weekend's OTT releases include Vaazha 2, Bharatanatyam 2, Perfect Crown Episode 9 and more across Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and JioHotstar.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 8, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: This weekend’s OTT lineup brings a mix of action, drama, romance and comedy for viewers across platforms. From the coming-of-age story of Vaazha 2 to the emotional family drama of Love Mocktail 3, several new titles are releasing on May 8. Audiences can also look forward to the crime drama Dacoit, the dark comedy sequel Bharatanatyam 2, and the latest episode of Perfect Crown. Here’s a look at the films and shows streaming this weekend.
Vaazha 2: Biopic Of A Billion Bros
Release Date: May 8
Platform: JioHotstar
Cast: Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, Vijay Babu, Aju Varghese, Bijukuttan
Vaazha 2: Biopic Of A Billion Bros follows four close friends, Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak, whose reckless behaviour often lands them in trouble at school and home. After incidents involving a teacher, drug abuse, and violence, the boys are allowed to continue their studies. As life takes them in different directions, they struggle with friendship, family expectations, heartbreak, and personal loss. The film explores sibling bonds, parental relationships, and the emotional challenges of growing up, ending on a poignant note with Vinayak mourning his father’s death and Hashir walking away from his love life.
Dacoit
Release Date: May 8
Platform: Prime Video
Cast: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Zayn Marie Khan
Dacoit is an action romantic drama directed by Shaneil Deo in his debut film, co-written with Adivi Sesh. The story follows Haridas “Hari,” a man who goes to prison after being betrayed by his former lover, Saraswati. After coming out of jail, Hari gets involved in robberies while trying to take revenge on her. As his past and present become connected through crime and personal conflicts, Hari crosses paths with Saraswati again, leading to an intense, emotional and action-filled confrontation.
Bharatanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam
Release Date: May 8
Platform: Netflix
Cast: Saiju Kurup, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jagadish, Vinay Forrt, Baby Jean, Kalaranjini
Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam follows Sashi and his extended family as they try to move on after discovering Bharathan Nair’s secret second family. Their lives take another shocking turn when Govindaraja, an old friend of Bharathan Nair, exposes a fake temple scam and demands money from them. During a heated argument, Govindaraja is accidentally killed by Saraswathi, forcing the family to hide the crime. What follows is a darkly comic chain of events involving body disposal, police suspicion, and family secrets, ending with the family securing their future after secretly robbing the fake temple’s donation box.
Perfect Crown Episode 9
Release Date: May 8
Platform: Netflix
Cast: IU (Lee Ji-eun), Byeon Woo-seok, Noh Sang-hyun, Gong Seung-yeon
Perfect Crown Episode 9 centres on the aftermath of the leaked contract marriage between Seong Hui-ju (IU) and Grand Prince I-an (Byeon Woo-seok), causing palace chaos, intense media scrutiny, and a shift from strategic partnership to genuine, fearful love. The couple faces backlash from Queen I-rang, while I-an seeks to protect Hui-ju and identify who betrayed them.
Love Mocktail 3
Release Date: May 8
Platform: ZEE5
Cast: Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Samvrutha, Amrutha Iyengar, Dileep Raj
Love Mocktail 3 follows Adi, who is now raising his adopted daughter Nidhi as a single father several years after the events of the previous film. Their peaceful life revolves around family routines, school moments, and emotional support from close friends and caretaker Jagga Mummy. Trouble begins when an elderly woman, Dr Shanta, claims that Nidhi is her biological granddaughter, leading to an emotional custody battle. As Adi fights to keep Nidhi with him, he is forced to face painful memories and personal struggles, while the film explores themes of love, healing, family, and responsibility.