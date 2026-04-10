ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Tu Yaa Main, Thrash, O' Romeo & More Titles To Stream Now

Thaai Kizhavi, written and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan in his directorial debut, is a comedy-drama about an old, strict moneylender named Pavunuthaayi who lives in a village near Madurai with her daughter and grandson. When she falls seriously ill, her three estranged sons return home, along with her daughter's husband. Though they appear concerned, they are actually interested in her hidden wealth. Things get more complicated when a jeweller reveals that she owns a large amount of gold jewellery. Eager to find it, the sons secretly try to keep her alive while searching for the treasure, leading to funny and chaotic situations in the village.

Written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, romantic action thriller O' Romeo is set in a dark criminal underworld. The story follows a ruthless gangster whose life changes after a forbidden and one-sided love triggers a brutal gang war. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O' Romeo is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.

Hyderabad: Your watchlist is about to get exciting as top streaming platforms bring new films and shows this weekend. For film enthusiasts keen to catch up on the latest releases, there is plenty of choice in genres - from romantic action thriller to comedy drama. This week's releases include O' Romeo, Thaai Kizhavi, Tu Yaa Main, The Boys Season 5, and more titles. Here's a detailed look at this week's latest releases available on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and JioHotstar.

Cast: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav

The movie Tu Yaa Main is a survival film that features two people with opposite personalities – Maruti, who is a small-time rapper, and Avani, a famous social media personality. The two individuals have contrasting lives and do not have much in common. While on a business journey to an isolated place, the two find themselves stuck in an abandoned and deep swimming pool with a lethal crocodile. Without any hope of getting out easily, they are forced to come up with a way out as a team.

The Boys Season 5

Release Date: Already Streaming

Streaming On: Prime Video

Cast: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonso

In The Boys Season 5, the world is dominated by Homelander, and Annie January has formed a resistance to Homelander while the rest of the team is scattered. Billy Butcher reappears and gathers The Boys to take down Homelander, ready to use a virus capable of wiping out all of the Supes of the world.

In The Boys Season 5, Homelander is in control of the world. Annie January starts a resistance against him, while the rest of the team is separated. Billy Butcher returns and brings The Boys back together to stop Homelander. He is also ready to use a dangerous virus that could kill all Supes.

Thrash

Release Date: April 10

Streaming On: Netflix

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Whitney Peak, Djimon Hounsou

Thrash is a survival thriller about a woman who is nine months pregnant and gets stuck in her car during a very powerful hurricane in South Carolina. As the water rises, she not only has to survive the storm but also the dangerous sharks circling her car. It's a tense fight to stay alive against both nature and time.

Outcome

Release Date: April 10

Streaming On: Apple TV

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Jonah Hill, Matt Bomer, Cameron Diaz

Keanu Reeves plays Reef Hawk, a movie star whose career is in danger because someone is blackmailing him with a secret video from his past. As his life starts falling apart, he tries to fix his mistakes, reconnect with old friends, and find a way to make things right before it's too late.