OTT Releases This Weekend: The Raja Saab, Nellikkampoyil Night Riders, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 & More

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders is a horror comedy film directed and edited by Noufal Abdullah in his first film as a director. The movie is about the story of a young boy named Shyam, who is not very sure of himself. Despite the problems he is faced with at home, he is trying to design his life based on his love for Dhanya, who harbours many desires. There are rumours of many unusual things happening in the small village of Nellikkampoyil, prompting Shyam and his friends to start investigations to uncover the truth behind the ancient village myth.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is a fantasy horror comedy film that revolves around Raja Saab, who cares for his grandmother Gangamma, who has Alzheimer's and longs for her missing husband, Kanakaraju. To find him, Raja Saab travels to Hyderabad, joined by Bessy, a nun he loves, and Bhairavi, a clever ally. Their search leads to a haunted mansion where they learn Kanakaraju planned everything to trap Raja Saab. Imprisoned and helpless, they fail to stop him even with expert help. In desperation, Raja Saab unlocks a hidden power, defeats Kanakaraju in a strange parallel world, but a mysterious figure hints that the danger may not be over.

Hyderabad: The first weekend of February is here, and with it comes a new set of series and movies on top OTT platforms. For film enthusiasts keen to catch up on the latest releases, there is plenty of choice in genres - from horror comedies to sci-fi thrillers. This week's releases include The Raja Saab, Nellikkampoyil Night Riders, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, and more. Here's a detailed look at this week's latest releases available on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Anukalp Goswami. The film follows Mohan, a man who only wants to marry his true love, Saniya, but a series of misunderstandings and accidents leads him to marry three other women to save their lives. While trying to hide his secret marriages, he juggles different religions, identities and families, creating nonstop chaos. When the truth finally comes out, his wives forgive him after learning his intentions. Mohan is about to marry Saniya at last, but discovers his mother secretly arranged a fifth marriage, forcing him to run away in panic.

Parasakthi

Release Date: February 7

Where To Watch: ZEE5

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, Sreeleela, Kulappulli Leela, Prakash Belawadi

Set in the 1960s, the film follows two brothers caught in the Anti-Hindi agitation in Tamil Nadu. Chezhiyan leads a radical student group but quits after a tragic protest kills his friend. He takes a humble railway job to support his younger brother Chinnadurai's studies. At first carefree, Chinna becomes politically aware after seeing how language policies hurt ordinary people and joins the movement. The brothers' journeys clash and reconnect as they realise their fight is about dignity, identity, and protecting their culture for the future.

Transformers One

Release Date: February 6

Where To Watch: Netflix

Voice Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi

Transformers One is an animated science fiction action film based on Hasbro's Transformers toy line. On the robot world Cybertron, miner friends Orion Pax and D-16 discover that their ruler, Sentinel Prime, betrayed the original leaders and oppressed their people. After learning the truth, they join a rebellion. D-16 becomes power-hungry, renames himself Megatron, and kills Sentinel, while Orion is reborn as Optimus Prime with sacred power. Optimus defeats Megatron and restores energy to Cybertron, forming the Autobots. Megatron escapes, creates the Decepticons, and declares war, beginning a legendary conflict between former friends.

Death Whisperer 3

Release Date: Already Streaming

Where To Watch: Netflix

Cast: Nadech Kugimiya, Denise Jelilcha Kapuan, Natcha Nina Jessica Padovan, Kajbhandit Jaidee

Death Whisperer 3, also locally known as Tee Yod 3, is a Thai supernatural horror film, directed by Narit Yuvaboon, a producer making his directorial debut. The film is about a vengeful spirit born in the 1800s, sealed away after a tragic curse, but is later awakened during World War II, turning on the very village that summoned it. Decades later, in 1978, the spirit's evil still lingers. When young Yee mysteriously disappears, her family performs a ritual and learns she has been taken into a deadly haunted forest. Ignoring terrifying warnings, the siblings journey into the forest, guided only by silver bells, to rescue her and confront the ancient Black Spirit once again.

Relationship Goals

Release Date: Already Streaming

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Kelly Rowland, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Robin Thede, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert

Relationship Goals is a romantic comedy directed by Linda Mendoza. It's about Leah Caldwell, a TV producer who is close to becoming the first woman to lead New York's top morning show. But things get complicated when her ex-boyfriend, Jarrett Roy, shows up and competes for the same job.