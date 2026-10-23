OTT Releases This Weekend: The Paradise, Dorothy, Gajab Raat, And More To Watch Online
This weekend's OTT lineup features The Paradise, Dorothy, Moana, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi and Chaar Yaar, alongside returning series and Korean dramas.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 23, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Looking for something new to watch this weekend? Streaming platforms have lined up a mix of action dramas, crime thrillers, emotional biopics, romantic comedies and fantasy adventures. From Nani's period action drama The Paradise to the live-action adaptation of Moana, there is plenty to explore across Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5.
This week's lineup also includes Keerthy Suresh's Dorothy, Manoj Bajpayee's Gajab Raat and the sports biopic Sumo Didi. Whether you prefer a gripping thriller or a light-hearted series, here are the OTT releases to add to your weekend watchlist, along with their streaming dates and platforms.
1. The Paradise – October 22, 2026
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Language: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada
Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows the struggle of a marginalised community living under an oppressive landlord. The story takes a turn when Jadal, a former prisoner, returns after 14 years and becomes the face of a rebellion against the powerful forces controlling his people. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the period action drama stars Nani in the lead role, with Raghav Juyal playing a key character. The film explores oppression, resistance and the fight for dignity through intense action and violence. The Netflix release has also attracted attention for its shorter runtime. The streaming version is reportedly around 24 minutes shorter than the theatrical cut, with some sequences removed.
2. Moana – October 21, 2026
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Language: English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
Disney's live-action adaptation of Moana brings the popular adventure to the screen with a new cast and a familiar story. Catherine Laga'aia plays Moana, the determined daughter of a Polynesian chief who ventures beyond her island's reef to save her people. Her journey leads her to Maui, a shape-shifting demigod played by Dwayne Johnson. Together, they set out to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti and save an ocean facing destruction. The film combines adventure, music and fantasy, making it an option for families and viewers looking for a visually rich weekend watch. With multiple language options available in India, audiences can enjoy the adventure in their preferred language.
3. Nobody Wants This Season 3 – October 22, 2026
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Language: English
The romantic comedy series returns with another chapter in the relationship between Joanne, an outspoken agnostic podcaster, and Noah, an unconventional rabbi. Played by Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, the couple must continue to navigate their differences in faith, family expectations and the challenges of building a future together. Their relationship has never been straightforward, and the new season continues to explore what happens when two people with very different backgrounds try to make things work. For viewers who enjoy relationship-driven comedies with awkward moments and emotional complications, the third season is a weekend binge option. All 10 episodes were released together on Netflix.
4. Dorothy – October 23, 2026
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Language: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam
Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy is a Tamil drama that explores friendship, identity and social prejudice against the backdrop of 1990s South India. Starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth, the film examines how rigid social attitudes and discrimination shape people's lives. Its narrative touches on toxic masculinity, caste hierarchies and transgender identity, bringing difficult social issues into the story. The film combines elements of a crime drama with a more personal journey, giving viewers a story that goes beyond conventional genre boundaries. With dubbed versions available in several Indian languages, it can reach audiences beyond its original Tamil-speaking base.
5. Gajab Raat – October 23, 2026
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Language: Hindi
If crime thrillers are your preferred weekend watch, Gajab Raat brings a tense story about corruption, crime and a police officer caught in a difficult situation. The film follows a morally compromised cop whose plans for a profitable night take an unexpected turn when he encounters a seriously injured girl who has been thrown from a moving vehicle. What follows exposes a deeper web of corruption and forces him to confront the consequences of his choices. Manoj Bajpayee leads the cast, alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem and Divya Dutta. Directed by Ritesh Shah and produced by Neeraj Pandey, the thriller unfolds over the course of a single night. The film was originally titled Ghooskhor Pandat before being renamed following public backlash and legal objections.
6. Sumo Didi – October 23, 2026
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Language: Hindi
Based on the life of Hetal Dave, Sumo Didi tells the story of a woman who challenged social expectations to pursue an unusual sporting ambition. Shriyam Bhagnani plays Dave, recognised as India's first professional female sumo wrestler. The film follows her journey as she faces body-shaming, gender stereotypes and resistance from a society unfamiliar with women competing in the sport. Her pursuit of a career in sumo wrestling takes her towards Japan and the international sporting arena. The biographical drama focuses on perseverance, self-belief and the determination to succeed despite social barriers. For viewers who enjoy real-life stories about people overcoming the odds, this sports drama offers an inspiring addition to the weekend lineup.
7. Varam – October 22, 2026
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Language: Telugu
What if a phone could predict the future and change your life overnight? That is the central premise of Varam, a Telugu series adapted from Bhuvan Bam's Hindi web series Taaza Khabar. The story follows a man from a disadvantaged background whose fortunes change after he gains an extraordinary ability to predict future events. While the newfound power offers opportunities, it also brings complications that threaten to turn his life upside down. Directed by Aditya Mandala and produced by Sushmita Konidela, the series blends fantasy, comedy, suspense and crime. Viewers who enjoy stories about ordinary people dealing with extraordinary circumstances may find it worth exploring.
8. Chaar Yaar – October 23, 2026
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
- Language: Hindi
Set in Mumbai in the early 2000s, Chaar Yaar follows four friends from modest backgrounds who dream of escaping their financial struggles. Played by Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Saqib Ayub and Prayark Mehta, the friends decide to take a risky route towards a better life by getting involved in a scheme involving stolen luxury cars. Their plan soon draws them into a dangerous world of gangsters and police investigations. What begins as an attempt to improve their circumstances quickly becomes a struggle to deal with the consequences of their choices. The eight-episode crime drama combines friendship, ambition and crime, making it an option for viewers who enjoy stories about ordinary people caught in extraordinary situations.
9. Final Table – October 24, 2026
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
- Language: Korean
K-drama fans can look forward to Final Table, a series set in the competitive world of professional cooking. Ahn Hyo-seop plays an overseas-trained chef determined to win a high-stakes cooking competition. His journey intersects with that of a restaurant manager struggling to save her family's establishment. As the contestants compete to prove their culinary skills, professional ambition and personal stakes add tension to the competition. The series brings together food, romance and workplace drama against the backdrop of South Korea's culinary scene. New episodes are scheduled to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Saturdays and Sundays, following their broadcast in South Korea.
10. Matargashti – October 21, 2026
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Language: Hindi
Matargashti is a coming-of-age comedy-drama about a teenager navigating the complicated process of growing up. The five-episode series follows a studious young girl as she begins to understand life, relationships and sexuality. Her changing outlook creates tension with her overprotective father, who struggles to accept that she is growing increasingly independent. With family dynamics and teenage experiences at its centre, the show explores the gap between parental expectations and a young person's desire to make their own choices. All five episodes are available to stream on Netflix.
11. Dhoomakethu – October 23, 2026
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Language: Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada
For viewers who prefer comedy over intense dramas, Malayalam film Dhoomakethu offers a time-loop premise with a comic twist. Starring Sajin Gopu, Nikhila Vimal and Shine Tom Chacko, the film plays with the idea of events repeating themselves, creating opportunities for unexpected situations and humour. The unusual premise sets it apart from the crime thrillers and action dramas arriving on streaming platforms this week. With dubbed versions available in multiple languages, the film is also accessible to viewers who do not speak Malayalam.
12. The Legend of Hanuman Season 7 – October 23, 2026
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Language: Hindi and other Indian languages
The animated mythological series returns with another adventure centred on Hanuman. In the seventh season, Hanuman embarks on a quest to retrieve a mythical weapon capable of destroying a terrifyingly resurrected Ravan. His journey takes him through time, sacred memories and the kingdom of death, adding new challenges to the larger mythological narrative. The series continues to draw on Indian mythology while presenting its stories through animation and action. It is an option for viewers looking for mythological adventures to watch with family over the weekend.
Other OTT releases to check out
Gajab Raat and The Paradise are not the only options for viewers exploring this week's new arrivals. The Telugu series Varam offers fantasy and suspense, while Matargashti focuses on the challenges of growing up. Those looking for international content can turn to the Korean cooking drama Final Table or the romantic comedy Nobody Wants This. With new releases spread across Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5, the weekend offers a mix of familiar stars, fresh stories and returning favourites. Whether you want action, comedy, romance or an inspiring real-life journey, there is something to suit different moods.