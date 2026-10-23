ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: The Paradise, Dorothy, Gajab Raat, And More To Watch Online

Hyderabad: Looking for something new to watch this weekend? Streaming platforms have lined up a mix of action dramas, crime thrillers, emotional biopics, romantic comedies and fantasy adventures. From Nani's period action drama The Paradise to the live-action adaptation of Moana, there is plenty to explore across Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5.

This week's lineup also includes Keerthy Suresh's Dorothy, Manoj Bajpayee's Gajab Raat and the sports biopic Sumo Didi. Whether you prefer a gripping thriller or a light-hearted series, here are the OTT releases to add to your weekend watchlist, along with their streaming dates and platforms.

1. The Paradise – October 22, 2026

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows the struggle of a marginalised community living under an oppressive landlord. The story takes a turn when Jadal, a former prisoner, returns after 14 years and becomes the face of a rebellion against the powerful forces controlling his people. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the period action drama stars Nani in the lead role, with Raghav Juyal playing a key character. The film explores oppression, resistance and the fight for dignity through intense action and violence. The Netflix release has also attracted attention for its shorter runtime. The streaming version is reportedly around 24 minutes shorter than the theatrical cut, with some sequences removed.

2. Moana – October 21, 2026

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Language: English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Disney's live-action adaptation of Moana brings the popular adventure to the screen with a new cast and a familiar story. Catherine Laga'aia plays Moana, the determined daughter of a Polynesian chief who ventures beyond her island's reef to save her people. Her journey leads her to Maui, a shape-shifting demigod played by Dwayne Johnson. Together, they set out to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti and save an ocean facing destruction. The film combines adventure, music and fantasy, making it an option for families and viewers looking for a visually rich weekend watch. With multiple language options available in India, audiences can enjoy the adventure in their preferred language.

3. Nobody Wants This Season 3 – October 22, 2026

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: English

The romantic comedy series returns with another chapter in the relationship between Joanne, an outspoken agnostic podcaster, and Noah, an unconventional rabbi. Played by Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, the couple must continue to navigate their differences in faith, family expectations and the challenges of building a future together. Their relationship has never been straightforward, and the new season continues to explore what happens when two people with very different backgrounds try to make things work. For viewers who enjoy relationship-driven comedies with awkward moments and emotional complications, the third season is a weekend binge option. All 10 episodes were released together on Netflix.

4. Dorothy – October 23, 2026

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy is a Tamil drama that explores friendship, identity and social prejudice against the backdrop of 1990s South India. Starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth, the film examines how rigid social attitudes and discrimination shape people's lives. Its narrative touches on toxic masculinity, caste hierarchies and transgender identity, bringing difficult social issues into the story. The film combines elements of a crime drama with a more personal journey, giving viewers a story that goes beyond conventional genre boundaries. With dubbed versions available in several Indian languages, it can reach audiences beyond its original Tamil-speaking base.

5. Gajab Raat – October 23, 2026

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: Hindi

If crime thrillers are your preferred weekend watch, Gajab Raat brings a tense story about corruption, crime and a police officer caught in a difficult situation. The film follows a morally compromised cop whose plans for a profitable night take an unexpected turn when he encounters a seriously injured girl who has been thrown from a moving vehicle. What follows exposes a deeper web of corruption and forces him to confront the consequences of his choices. Manoj Bajpayee leads the cast, alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem and Divya Dutta. Directed by Ritesh Shah and produced by Neeraj Pandey, the thriller unfolds over the course of a single night. The film was originally titled Ghooskhor Pandat before being renamed following public backlash and legal objections.

6. Sumo Didi – October 23, 2026

Where to watch: ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Based on the life of Hetal Dave, Sumo Didi tells the story of a woman who challenged social expectations to pursue an unusual sporting ambition. Shriyam Bhagnani plays Dave, recognised as India's first professional female sumo wrestler. The film follows her journey as she faces body-shaming, gender stereotypes and resistance from a society unfamiliar with women competing in the sport. Her pursuit of a career in sumo wrestling takes her towards Japan and the international sporting arena. The biographical drama focuses on perseverance, self-belief and the determination to succeed despite social barriers. For viewers who enjoy real-life stories about people overcoming the odds, this sports drama offers an inspiring addition to the weekend lineup.