This weekend's OTT lineup features The Family Man Season 3, Bison, Homebound, among others, across Netflix, Prime Video, and ZEE5.

OTT Releases This Weekend: The Family Man Season 3, Bison, Homebound & More To Watch (Photo: Film, Series Posters)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 21, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST

3 Min Read
Hyderabad: The weekend is here, and with it comes a new set of series and movies on top OTT platforms. For film enthusiasts keen to catch up on the latest releases, there is plenty of choice in genres - from political drama to psychological thriller. This week's releases include Vash Level 2, Param Sundari, Kurukshetra Season 2, and more. Here's a detailed look at this week's latest releases available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5.

Homebound

OTT Release Date: November 21

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound tells the story of two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who dream of becoming police officers. Their ambition for respect and recognition, however, strains their bond as they get closer to achieving their goal.

The film reportedly received a nine-minute standing ovation following its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. It was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film for the 98th Academy Awards.

The Family Man Season 3

OTT Release Date: November 21

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Gul Panag

Season 3 shows China using COVID-19 as a distraction to attack India's North-East. Srikant (played by Manoj Bajpayee) tells his son he's a spy, but the boy doesn't believe him. There's trouble in the North-East with drug smugglers, and Srikant becomes a suspect and runs with his family.

The series is produced and directed by Raj & DK, who also co-wrote the story and screenplay with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth, with dialogue penned by Sumit Arora and Kumar.

The Bengal Files

OTT Release Date: November 21

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Cast: Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Simrat Kaur

The Bengal Files, a political drama propaganda film, is the third and final instalment in Vivek Agnihotri's The Files Trilogy based on modern Indian history, following The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). Written and directed by Agnihotri, the film presents a storyline centred on the Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots, showing the violence and its aftermath as a genocide. The film portrays the real incidents of communal violence surrounding Direct Action Day on 16 August 1946.

Dining With The Kapoors

OTT Release Date: November 21

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Dining With The Kapoors, filmed in a documentary-style format, is a celebration of family and Raj Kapoor's legacy, starring Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, Kunal Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, and more. The show offers an "unfiltered glimpse into the laughter, affectionate teasing, and timeless bonds of Bollywood's first family."

Bison

OTT Release Date: November 21

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Ameer Sultan

Written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, Bison is a Tamil-language sports action drama film based on the life of kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan. It follows a man who strives to excel in the sport while overcoming caste-based discrimination.

The film is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand under Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios. It has music composed by Nivas K Prasanna, cinematography handled by Ezhil Arasu K and editing by Sakthi Thiru.

After The Hunt

OTT Release Date: Streaming Now

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri, Michael Stuhlbarg

After the Hunt is a psychological thriller which centres around Alma, a college professor caught in a sexual abuse accusation involving one of her students and a colleague. Directed by Luca Guadagnino and penned by Nora Garrett, the film had its world premiere out of competition at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025. The film received mixed reviews, with Roberts and Garfield's performances receiving praise.

