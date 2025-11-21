ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: The Family Man Season 3, Bison, Homebound & More To Watch

Hyderabad: The weekend is here, and with it comes a new set of series and movies on top OTT platforms. For film enthusiasts keen to catch up on the latest releases, there is plenty of choice in genres - from political drama to psychological thriller. This week's releases include Vash Level 2, Param Sundari, Kurukshetra Season 2, and more. Here's a detailed look at this week's latest releases available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5.

Homebound

OTT Release Date: November 21

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound tells the story of two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who dream of becoming police officers. Their ambition for respect and recognition, however, strains their bond as they get closer to achieving their goal.

The film reportedly received a nine-minute standing ovation following its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. It was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film for the 98th Academy Awards.

The Family Man Season 3

OTT Release Date: November 21

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Gul Panag

Season 3 shows China using COVID-19 as a distraction to attack India's North-East. Srikant (played by Manoj Bajpayee) tells his son he's a spy, but the boy doesn't believe him. There's trouble in the North-East with drug smugglers, and Srikant becomes a suspect and runs with his family.

The series is produced and directed by Raj & DK, who also co-wrote the story and screenplay with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth, with dialogue penned by Sumit Arora and Kumar.

The Bengal Files

OTT Release Date: November 21