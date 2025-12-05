ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Thamma, The Girlfriend, Dies Irae & More To Binge Watch

The Girlfriend, helmed by Rahul Ravindran, is about a diligent literature student (played by Rashmika Mandanna) who reluctantly agrees to date the college bad boy. Her life, however, unravels when his controlling nature takes over. The film revolves around the themes of love, compatibility, relationship complexities, and self-discovery.

Filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar's romantic comedy horror film centres around journalist Alok Goyal, who, after meeting a mysterious woman, turns into a vampire called Betal. However, his transformation comes with the price of a huge responsibility to save humanity from the bloodlust of an ancient sect. The film blends romance, humour, drama, and suspense.

Hyderabad: As we step into the first week of the year's final month, OTT platforms are gearing up with an exciting lineup of movies and series. From the romantic comedy Thamma to the psychological crime thriller Stephen, there are plenty of releases for every kind of viewer this weekend. Here's a look at where you can stream them online.

Dies Irae

OTT Release Date: December 5

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Sushmita Bhat, Gibin Gopinath

Dies Irae is a Malayalam-language horror thriller film written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The movie centres around Rohan, whose affluent lifestyle spirals out of control as he becomes aware that there is a supernatural force in his house. As he uncovers the mystery, he is drawn into unexpected realms and alliances, along with the horrors that lie ahead. The film is bankrolled by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Sashikanth under Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios.

Stephen

OTT Release Date: December 5

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Gomathi Shankar, Michael Thangadurai, Smruthi Venkat

Directed and written by first-time filmmaker Mithun Balaji, this Tamil psychological-crime thriller delves into the mind of a confessed killer being evaluated by a psychiatrist. What begins as an evaluation later leads to eternal darkness when the psychiatrist finds herself entangled in a mind-twisting mystery. The film is produced by Jayakumar and Mohan under the JM Production House banner.

The Price of Confession

OTT Release Date: December 5

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Kim Go-eun, Park Hae-soo, Jin Seon-kyu

Written by Kwon Jong-kwan and directed by Lee Jung-hyo, The Price of Confession is a South Korean mystery thriller series. The narrative revolves around an art teacher who becomes the prime suspect in her husband's murder. Locked within a prison cell, she is then approached by a mysterious woman who offers her a way out. However, she has to commit a murder to earn it. Watch the series to unveil what she chooses to do.