OTT Releases This Weekend: Tere Ishk Mein, Mastiii 4, Mark, Sirai & More Titles To Stream

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Mastiii 4 is the 4th film in the Masti franchise. The plot of the laugh riot revolves around Amar, Meet and Prem, who feel exhausted with their married lives and miss their carefree youth. Hearing of a "Love Visa" that gives a week's freedom, they jump for fun. However, when their wives also partake, things turn a bit messy. This leads to confusion, comedy, and chaos, before everyone realises that honesty is more important than secret adventures.

Cheekatilo is a Telugu-language crime thriller movie that tells the story of a crime reporter and true-crime podcaster named Sandhya, her quest to find out about a serial killer, and what happens as her best friend is found dead. Through her journey to find the real story about her friend's death, the movie teaches lessons about power dynamics that are unfair, about Sandhya coming to terms with her own past, and about her being the voice that cannot be silenced. Directed by Sharan Koppisetty, the movie is produced by Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Production Pvt Ltd.

Mark is a Kannada-language action thriller film directed and written by Vijay Kartikeyaa. The film, produced jointly by Sathya Jyothi Films and Kichcha Creations, follows Ajay Markandeya, called Mark, who is a suspended police officer who returns to action after violent crimes erupt across Karnataka. While investigating murders and child kidnappings, his own family is attacked. Mark uncovers a deadly link between gangsters, child trafficking, drugs, and corrupt politicians. Facing betrayal and danger, he fights criminals, rescues the children, exposes the real mastermind, and clears his name, all within 24 intense hours.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Tere Ishk Mein is a romantic drama film with a screenplay written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. The film is billed as a spiritual sequel to the 2013 film Raanjhanaa. The film is about Shankar and Mukti, who fall in love while Mukti is doing her PhD research on him. Later, Mukti ends the relationship and moves on. Shankar then joins the Indian Air Force. Years later, they meet again, and their past comes back to affect them.

Hyderabad: A long weekend is a great time to watch new shows and movies. This Republic Day, many new titles are streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and JioHotstar. Viewers can enjoy romantic stories, action films, comedies, and crime thrillers. With so many fresh releases, there's plenty to choose from on different OTT platforms this week.

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: January 23

Cast: Vikram Prabhu, LK Akshay Kumar, Anishma Anilkumar

Sirai is a Tamil-language crime courtroom drama film directed by debutant Suresh Rajakumari from a screenplay he co-wrote with Tamizh, who wrote the story. Produced by SS Lalit Kumar under Seven Screen Studio, the film is about a police officer who takes a prisoner from Vellore jail to a court in Sivagangai. During the long journey, the two talk and face unexpected situations that change the way they see each other and life.

Gustaakh Ishq

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: January 23

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sharib Hashmi

Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa is a romantic drama film directed by Vibhu Puri and produced by Stage5 Productions. The film is set in the 1990s and follows a young poet who tries to restart his father's printing press. During this time, he falls in love with his mentor's daughter, which puts him in a difficult situation where he must choose between his love and staying loyal to his mentor.

Space Gen - Chandrayaan

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: January 23

Cast: Nakuul Mehta, Shriya Saran, Gopal Datt and Prakash Belawadi

Created by Arunabh Kumar, this five-episode drama series tells the real story of ISRO's journey. It shows how the space agency moved from the setback of the Chandrayaan-2 mission to the proud success of Chandrayaan-3.

Champion

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: January 23

Cast: Roshann Meka, Anaswara Rajan, Nandamuri Kalyana Chakravarthy, Santhosh Prathap

Champion, a Telugu-language period sports action drama film, is directed by Pradeep Advaitham and produced by Priyanka Dutt, G K. Mohan, and Gemini Kiran under Swapna Cinema in association with Anandi Art Creations and Zee Studios. The film is about Michael Williams, a skilled footballer from Secunderabad who dreams of playing in London. His journey unfolds during India's 1947 freedom struggle and the Bhairanpally revolt, where his personal goals clash with the unrest and challenges of that historic time.

Steal

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: Currently Streaming

Cast: Sophie Turner, Archie Madekwe, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Andrew Howard, Jonathan Slinger

Helmed by Sam Miller and Hettie Macdonald, Steal is a crime thriller about two investment firm employees whose lives change when violent thieves break in and force them to help steal a huge amount of money. As the crime grows bigger, a determined detective investigates the case to find out who is behind the plan to rob the savings of common people.

It's Not Like That

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: January 25

Cast: Scott Foley, Erinn Hayes, JR Ramirez

It's Not Like That is a series about family, faith, and second chances. It follows Malcolm, a widowed pastor raising three children, and Lori, a recently divorced mother of two teenagers. Their families were once very close, but life has changed. As they deal with grief, change, and new responsibilities, they slowly find the courage to start over.