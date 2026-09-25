ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Shaque, Agadha, Hunkkaar, Rise And Fall Season 2 & More To Watch

Hyderabad: This weekend brings a mix of thrillers, horror, drama, comedy and reality shows to OTT platforms. From Shaque: Trust No One and Agadha to Hunkkaar: The Roar, Rise And Fall Season 2 and The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5, here are the latest releases to watch.

Shaque: Trust No One

OTT Release Date: Already Streaming

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Chaitanya Choudhury

In the Netflix thriller series Shaque: Trust No One, a heartbroken mother spends nine gruelling years searching for her child who was stolen as a baby. When fresh clues appear, her investigation exposes dark and disturbing secrets hidden by her own family and closest friends. Trapped in deep doubt and confusion, she soon realises that everyone is a suspect and she can trust no one.

American Horror Story: Season 13

OTT Release Date: Already Streaming

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry

American Horror Story Season 13 is a giant crossover event that brings back fan-favourite characters and stars from all past seasons of the show. Classic figures like the witches from Coven and ghosts from Murder House return to team up or clash. Together, they face a terrifying new dark threat as different worlds from the series history finally collide.

Hi

OTT Release Date: September 25

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Cast: Kavin Raj, Nayanthara, K Bhagyaraj, Prabhu Ganesan, Radhika Sarathkumar

The movie Hi follows Mayilsamy (Kavin) and Devayani (Nayanthara), two individuals who separately flee their hometowns to escape forced arranged marriages. They both end up running away to the city of Chennai, where their paths cross unexpectedly in the same apartment building.

To protect Devayani from being dragged back by a greedy groom’s family, Mayilsamy impulsively tells a massive lie, claiming that she is pregnant with his child. This chaotic lie sets off a comedic chain of events, forcing them to fake a relationship that slowly blossoms into a genuine, heartwarming romance.

Agadha

OTT Release Date: September 25

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Cast: Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Ulka Gupta, Roshan Basheer, Shravan Reddy, Sijju

The Agadha follows Mahadevi, a spiritually gifted woman who possesses the ability to see and drive away evil forces. When her cousin dies mysteriously and other family members face tragic deaths, she investigates the dark trail and traces the source of these horrors back to a forbidden forest cave. Inside, she discovers a formless, ancient occult force named Agadha, which has been building a dark empire of spirits by taking over innocent lives. To save her remaining family and free the trapped souls, Mahadevi must use her divine powers to fight this dangerous supernatural entity during a rare eclipse.

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