OTT Releases This Weekend: Shaque, Agadha, Hunkkaar, Rise And Fall Season 2 & More To Watch
This weekend's OTT lineup includes thrillers, horror, romance, crime dramas and reality shows such as Shaque, Agadha, Hunkkaar, Rise and Fall Season 2 and more.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 25, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: This weekend brings a mix of thrillers, horror, drama, comedy and reality shows to OTT platforms. From Shaque: Trust No One and Agadha to Hunkkaar: The Roar, Rise And Fall Season 2 and The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5, here are the latest releases to watch.
Shaque: Trust No One
OTT Release Date: Already Streaming
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Chaitanya Choudhury
In the Netflix thriller series Shaque: Trust No One, a heartbroken mother spends nine gruelling years searching for her child who was stolen as a baby. When fresh clues appear, her investigation exposes dark and disturbing secrets hidden by her own family and closest friends. Trapped in deep doubt and confusion, she soon realises that everyone is a suspect and she can trust no one.
American Horror Story: Season 13
OTT Release Date: Already Streaming
Streaming Platform: JioHotstar
Cast: Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry
American Horror Story Season 13 is a giant crossover event that brings back fan-favourite characters and stars from all past seasons of the show. Classic figures like the witches from Coven and ghosts from Murder House return to team up or clash. Together, they face a terrifying new dark threat as different worlds from the series history finally collide.
Hi
OTT Release Date: September 25
Streaming Platform: ZEE5
Cast: Kavin Raj, Nayanthara, K Bhagyaraj, Prabhu Ganesan, Radhika Sarathkumar
The movie Hi follows Mayilsamy (Kavin) and Devayani (Nayanthara), two individuals who separately flee their hometowns to escape forced arranged marriages. They both end up running away to the city of Chennai, where their paths cross unexpectedly in the same apartment building.
To protect Devayani from being dragged back by a greedy groom’s family, Mayilsamy impulsively tells a massive lie, claiming that she is pregnant with his child. This chaotic lie sets off a comedic chain of events, forcing them to fake a relationship that slowly blossoms into a genuine, heartwarming romance.
Agadha
OTT Release Date: September 25
Streaming Platform: ZEE5
Cast: Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Ulka Gupta, Roshan Basheer, Shravan Reddy, Sijju
The Agadha follows Mahadevi, a spiritually gifted woman who possesses the ability to see and drive away evil forces. When her cousin dies mysteriously and other family members face tragic deaths, she investigates the dark trail and traces the source of these horrors back to a forbidden forest cave. Inside, she discovers a formless, ancient occult force named Agadha, which has been building a dark empire of spirits by taking over innocent lives. To save her remaining family and free the trapped souls, Mahadevi must use her divine powers to fight this dangerous supernatural entity during a rare eclipse.
Unabomber
OTT Release Date: September 25
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Russell Crowe, Shailene Woodley, Annabelle Wallis, Alexander Ludwig
The crime drama Unabomber follows the dark transformation of Ted Kaczynski from a 16-year-old Harvard math prodigy into America’s most elusive domestic terrorist. The plot splits between two timelines, showing how Kaczynski is subjected to cruel and manipulative psychological experiments by a Harvard professor, which breaks down his mind and fuels his extreme anti-technology rage. Decades later, a determined, fictional FBI agent named Joanne Miller leads a massive manhunt to finally piece together his past and track him down in his isolated Montana cabin.
Habeebi
OTT Release Date: September 25
Streaming Platform: SonyLIV
Cast: Kasthoori Raja, Malavika Manoj, Anusreya Rajan, Ismath Banu A, Rekha Kumanan
Set in the 1980s in a small-town traditional Muslim handloom weaving community in southern Tamil Nadu, the period drama Habeebi revolves around the deep romantic saga of a star-crossed young couple, Tahir and Nilofer. Their blossoming love story triggers severe friction and creates deep divisions among the orthodox families within their close-knit neighbourhood.
Running parallel to this tension is the painful struggle of the community patriarch, Yusuf, who watches his traditional weaving trade slowly collapse due to modernisation and the mass migration of young men to Gulf countries. Ultimately, the movie chronicles how a single incident impacts the couple’s lives and changes their community forever over four decades.
Hunkkaar: The Roar
OTT Release Date: September 25
Streaming Platform: JioHotstar
Cast: Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghuvir Yadav, Zoya Hussain
Hunkkaar: The Roar follows a courageous 17-year-old girl named Meenu Rawat who accuses a highly influential and widely worshipped spiritual leader, "Baapji," of sexual assault. This allegation triggers an intense police investigation and a courtroom battle. Despite facing severe public pressure, personal character assassination, and dangerous threats from the godman’s blind followers, Meenu refuses to be silenced. Supported by a determined female cop and a local lawyer, she fights to expose the truth and dismantle the corrupt system protecting the powerful guru.
Blood Legacy: Season 2
OTT Release Date: September 25
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cast: Xolile Tshabalala, Buyile Mdladla, Mike Ndlangamandla, Anthony Oseyemi, Unathi Mkhize
The second season of Blood Legacy follows the Ndlovu family as their business empire faces a public collapse two years after the events of the first season. Khanyi fights to protect Spear Industries while dealing with trauma and dark secrets regarding the fraudulent origins of her family’s fortune.
Rise and Fall: Season 2
OTT Release Date: September 26
Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Cast: Virender Sehwag, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehzad Poonawalla, Swara Bhasker
Rise And Fall Season 2 is a reality game show where 15 celebrity contestants are divided into luxury-dwelling Rulers and basement-struggling Workers. Hosted by Virender Sehwag, participants compete in challenges and form alliances while going through constant power shifts to avoid elimination. With an added audience voting twist, only a final Ruler can emerge victorious at the end of the 42-day journey.
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 5
OTT Release Date: September 26
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cast: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh
The new season of the famous reality talk show features a festive theme celebrating upcoming holidays like Diwali and Christmas, combined with celebrity banter, sketches, and playful roasting. The season focuses on bringing families together for a lighthearted dose of laughter during the festive season.