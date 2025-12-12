ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Saali Mohabbat, Kaantha, Single Papa, F1 & More To Stream Now

Hyderabad: The second weekend of December is here, and with it comes a ton of new movies and series dropping on several OTT platforms. There are plenty of releases for every kind of viewer this weekend, ranging from comedy series Man Vs Baby to thriller drama Saali Mohabbat. Here's a look at where you can stream them online.

Man Vs Baby

OTT Release Date: Currently Streaming

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Rowan Atkinson, Claudie Blakley, Alanah Bloor, Sunil Patel

Written and created by Rowan Atkinson and William Davies, Man vs Baby is a British comedy series with four episodes. A follow-up to Man Vs Bee (2022), Atkinson reprises his role as Trevor Bingley in the series.

Man Vs Baby centres around the life of Trevor Bingley (played by Atkinson) after the events of Man Vs Bee, who is now working as a school teacher. A tempting Christmas penthouse job draws him back into chaos, and when the Baby Jesus from the school nativity goes unclaimed, Trevor unexpectedly ends up caring for it over the holidays.

Superman

OTT Release Date: Currently Streaming

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: David Corenswet, Rachel Borsnahan, Nicholas Hoult

Written and directed by James Gunn, Superman is a superhero film based on the eponymous character from DC Comics. It is the first film in the DC Universe (DCU) and a reboot of the Superman film series.

In the movie, Superman faces backlash after stopping an international conflict engineered by billionaire Lex Luthor (played by Hoult). With help from his reporter and superhero colleagues, he works to regain public trust. The film is produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran of DC Studios.

Kaantha

OTT Release Date: December 12

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, Gayathri

Kaantha is a period mystery crime drama thriller film, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and co-written by Thamizh Prabha. The film is the fictionalised work of the life of MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, and is jointly produced by Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan under their Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films banners, respectively.

Set in 1950s Madras, the film follows famed director Ayya and his strained relationship with star TK Mahadevan. When Mahadevan alters a woman-centric film's title for his image, events spiral, leading to an on-set murder. Inspector Devaraj leads the investigation, with Ayya and Mahadevan as prime suspects.