OTT Releases This Weekend: Saali Mohabbat, Kaantha, Single Papa, F1 & More To Stream Now
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 12, 2025 at 6:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: The second weekend of December is here, and with it comes a ton of new movies and series dropping on several OTT platforms. There are plenty of releases for every kind of viewer this weekend, ranging from comedy series Man Vs Baby to thriller drama Saali Mohabbat. Here's a look at where you can stream them online.
Man Vs Baby
OTT Release Date: Currently Streaming
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Rowan Atkinson, Claudie Blakley, Alanah Bloor, Sunil Patel
Written and created by Rowan Atkinson and William Davies, Man vs Baby is a British comedy series with four episodes. A follow-up to Man Vs Bee (2022), Atkinson reprises his role as Trevor Bingley in the series.
Man Vs Baby centres around the life of Trevor Bingley (played by Atkinson) after the events of Man Vs Bee, who is now working as a school teacher. A tempting Christmas penthouse job draws him back into chaos, and when the Baby Jesus from the school nativity goes unclaimed, Trevor unexpectedly ends up caring for it over the holidays.
Superman
OTT Release Date: Currently Streaming
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Cast: David Corenswet, Rachel Borsnahan, Nicholas Hoult
Written and directed by James Gunn, Superman is a superhero film based on the eponymous character from DC Comics. It is the first film in the DC Universe (DCU) and a reboot of the Superman film series.
In the movie, Superman faces backlash after stopping an international conflict engineered by billionaire Lex Luthor (played by Hoult). With help from his reporter and superhero colleagues, he works to regain public trust. The film is produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran of DC Studios.
Kaantha
OTT Release Date: December 12
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, Gayathri
Kaantha is a period mystery crime drama thriller film, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and co-written by Thamizh Prabha. The film is the fictionalised work of the life of MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, and is jointly produced by Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan under their Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films banners, respectively.
Set in 1950s Madras, the film follows famed director Ayya and his strained relationship with star TK Mahadevan. When Mahadevan alters a woman-centric film's title for his image, events spiral, leading to an on-set murder. Inspector Devaraj leads the investigation, with Ayya and Mahadevan as prime suspects.
Single Papa
OTT Release Date: December 12
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia
Created by Neeraj Udhwani and Ishita Moitra and directed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya and Neeraj, Single Papa is a comedy series consisting of six episodes.
The series is about a newly divorced "man-child" Gaurav Gehlot (played by Kunal Kemmu), who unexpectedly adopts a baby, leaving his family in shock. As he fumbles through single parenthood, his chaotic decisions and boyish behaviour create constant trouble, while his relatives struggle to adjust to his impulsive new life.
F1 The Movie
OTT Release Date: December 12
OTT Platform: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon
Directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, F1 (marketed as F1 The Movie) is a sports drama film produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Joseph Kosinski, Lewis Hamilton, Brad Pitt and Dede Gardner, among others.
The film stars Brad Pitt as Formula One (F1) racing driver Sonny Hayes, who returns after a 30-year absence to save his former teammate's underdog team, APXGP, from collapse.
Saali Mohabbat
OTT Release Date: December 12
OTT Platform: ZEE5
Cast: Radhika Apte, Anurag Kashyap, Divyendu Sharma, Chahat Arora
The drama thriller film Saali Mohabbat is written and directed by Tisca Chopra in her directorial debut. It is bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, Vipin Agnihotri and Manish Malhotra under Jio Studios and Stage5 Production.
Saali Mohabbat focuses on Smita, played by Radhika Apte. She is a housewife from a small town. Her life takes a dark turn as she becomes entangled in emotional and psychological conflict.
Wake Up Dead Man
OTT Release Date: December 12
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin
A standalone sequel to Glass Onion (2022) and the third instalment overall in the Knives Out film series, Wake Up Dead Man is a mystery film written and directed by Rian Johnson.
The movie centres around detective Benoit Blanc, who joins forces with an earnest young priest to investigate a perfectly impossible crime at a small-town church with a dark history. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025, and was released in select theatres on November 1, before streaming on Netflix.
