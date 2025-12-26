OTT Releases This Weekend: Revolver Rita, Stranger Things 5 Vol 2, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat & More
This weekend's OTT lineup features Revolver Rita, Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, among others, across Netflix and ZEE5.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 26, 2025 at 5:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: The last weekend of December is here, and with it comes a new set of series and movies on top OTT platforms. For film enthusiasts keen to catch up on the latest releases, there is plenty of choice in genres - from crime comedy to sci-fi thriller. This week's releases include Revolver Rita, Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and more. Here's a detailed look at this week's latest releases available on Netflix and ZEE5.
Revolver Rita
OTT Release Date: December 26
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Sendrayan, Mime Gopi, Sendrayan, Super Subbarayan
Written and directed by JK Chandru, Revolver Rita is a Tamil-language crime comedy film which revolves around a woman named Rita who lives a quiet life in Pondicherry. When her family gets trapped in gang violence, her peaceful world falls apart. Rita must act smartly and bravely to keep her loved ones safe from dangerous criminals.
Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under Passion Studios and The Route, the film has music composed by Sean Roldan, editing handled by Praveen KL and cinematography handled by Dinesh B Krishnan.
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2
OTT Release Date: Currently Streaming
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp
Volume 2 of the final season of Stranger Things brings back Vecna, who kidnaps 12 children as part of his plan to take over the world. The Hawkins group must act fast to save their town one last time. The season is produced by the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
OTT Release Date: December 26
OTT Platform: ZEE5
Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Rajesh Khera
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is about Vikramaditya Bhonsle, a powerful politician who becomes obsessed with Adaa Randhawa, a film actress. What starts as admiration slowly turns dangerous, affecting every part of Adaa's life and leading to a tense clash between them. The romantic drama, directed by Milap Zaveri, is written by Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh, and produced under the banner Desi Movies Factory.
Scenes From A Situationship
OTT Release Date: Currently streaming
OTT Platform: YouTube
Cast: Vaishnav Vyas, Shreya Sandilya, Rhea Mehta, Murad Abdullah, Aishwarya Kumar, Daksh Puri, Sahil Minhas
Directed and written by Vaibhav Munjal, Scenes From A Situationship is about a modern couple in a casual relationship. They share closeness and intimacy but avoid commitment, showing how today's love can feel close yet slowly fall apart because of unspoken expectations.
Single Salma
OTT Release Date: December 26
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sunny Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Lauren Gottlieb, Kanwaljit Singh, Nidhi Singh
The romantic comedy film Single Salma is directed by Nachiket Samant, with music composed by Sohail Sen and Jassi Sindhu. Single Salma is about a woman from Lucknow who spends her life taking care of her family. Even so, people keep judging her as "unsettled" just because she is not married.
Cashero
OTT Release Date: December 26
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Lee Jun-ho, Kim Hye-jun, Kim Hyang-gi, Kim Byung-chul
Directed by Lee Chang-min and written by Lee Jae-in and Jeon Chan-ho, Cashero is a South Korean series based on the Kakao webtoon by Team Befar.
The story follows Kang Sang-woong, a simple government worker who gets superpowers based on how much cash he has. With help from his practical girlfriend, a lawyer whose powers work only when she drinks, and a psychic who uses calories for energy, he fights a secret group that is hunting down heroes.
