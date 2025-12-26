ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Revolver Rita, Stranger Things 5 Vol 2, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat & More

Hyderabad: The last weekend of December is here, and with it comes a new set of series and movies on top OTT platforms. For film enthusiasts keen to catch up on the latest releases, there is plenty of choice in genres - from crime comedy to sci-fi thriller. This week's releases include Revolver Rita, Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and more. Here's a detailed look at this week's latest releases available on Netflix and ZEE5.

Revolver Rita

OTT Release Date: December 26

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Sendrayan, Mime Gopi, Sendrayan, Super Subbarayan

Written and directed by JK Chandru, Revolver Rita is a Tamil-language crime comedy film which revolves around a woman named Rita who lives a quiet life in Pondicherry. When her family gets trapped in gang violence, her peaceful world falls apart. Rita must act smartly and bravely to keep her loved ones safe from dangerous criminals.

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under Passion Studios and The Route, the film has music composed by Sean Roldan, editing handled by Praveen KL and cinematography handled by Dinesh B Krishnan.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2

OTT Release Date: Currently Streaming

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp

Volume 2 of the final season of Stranger Things brings back Vecna, who kidnaps 12 children as part of his plan to take over the world. The Hawkins group must act fast to save their town one last time. The season is produced by the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

OTT Release Date: December 26

OTT Platform: ZEE5