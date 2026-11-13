OTT Releases This Weekend: Ranabaali, Daayra, Student Of The Year After Dark, Parivarik ManuRanjan & More
This weekend's OTT releases include Ranabaali, Daayra, Student of the Year: After Dark, Parivarik ManuRanjan, Bandra, Avengers: Endgame: Encore, and more.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 13, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: This weekend, several films are arriving on OTT platforms, giving viewers a variety of options to watch from the comfort of their homes. From Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s period action drama Ranabaali and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s crime thriller Daayra to Shanaya Kapoor’s Student of the Year: After Dark and Pankaj Tripathi’s Parivarik ManuRanjan, there is something for everyone. The list also includes Bandra, Avengers: Endgame: Encore and Jailer 2. Here’s a look at the latest OTT releases, their streaming platforms and what they are about.
Jailer 2
OTT Release Date: Already Streaming
Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Cast: Rajinikanth, S. J. Suryah, Chemban Vinod Jose, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan
In Jailer 2, retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (played by Rajinikanth) tries to live a quiet life in Kerala with his family, but is forced back into the shadows when an idol-smuggling and criminal syndicate led by the Kalpak family (S. J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty) and their associate Dileep tracks him down.
As he uses his sharp mind and undercover skills to hunt down the syndicate’s top hierarchy while hiding the dark truth about killing his own son from his loved ones, the villains eventually expose his secret to his family, pushing Muthuvel to team up with allies and take down the criminal empire once and for all.
Parivarik ManuRanjan
OTT Release Date: 13 November
Streaming Platform: SonyLIV
Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Brijendra Kala, Sunita Rajwar, Vijayant Kohli
Set in Lucknow, Parivarik ManuRanjan follows Ranjan Dubey (Pankaj Tripathi), a gentle, 40-year-old unmarried government employee who lives alone in his large ancestral home after spending his youth getting his three sisters married. On his friend’s advice, Ranjan advertises for a live-in housekeeper and hires a mysterious, efficient young woman named Helen (Aditi Rao Hydari).
As Helen brings warmth and order to his quiet life, their close bond sparks intense gossip in their conservative neighbourhood, and Ranjan slowly falls in love with her. However, their peaceful routine is disrupted when the police arrive at his doorstep, and Ranjan discovers that Helen’s real name is Manu Joshi. This leads him to confront the secrets of her troubled past and decide whether to stand by her.
Student of the Year: After Dark
OTT Release Date: 13 November
Streaming Platform: JioHotstar
Cast: Shanaya Kapoor, Abhinav Santosh Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Vivek Gomber, Ayesha Raza
In Student of the Year: After Dark, the popular queen bee Aayesha Malik (played by Shanaya Kapoor) is found dead in a frozen lake at St. Teresa’s College. Driven by grief and a quest for answers, her estranged twin sister Aditi (also played by Shanaya Kapoor) enrols in the elite school under a cloud of suspicious events, including a former dean’s recent suicide. As Aditi investigates students, teachers, and family secrets, she uncovers a dark, underground competition ruled by masked figures and hidden dangers.
Bandra
OTT Release Date: 13 November
Streaming Platform: ZEE5
Cast: Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mamta Mohandas, R. Sarathkumar, Dino Morea
The Malayalam action drama Bandra follows struggling filmmaker Sakshi (Mamta Mohandas), who investigates the 1990s suicide of famous Bollywood actress Tara Janaki (Tamannaah Bhatia) to find a story for her debut movie. Through a witness named Mirchi, Sakshi learns that Tara was secretly trapped and abused by her controlling adoptive mother and a ruthless film producer named Raghavendra Desai (Dino Morea).
During a film shoot in Kerala, Tara escapes to the home of Alan "Aala" Alexander Dominic (Dileep), a powerful and fearless gangster who falls in love with her and fiercely protects her. When Desai and her mother forcefully take Tara back to Mumbai, Aala enters the dangerous underworld to rescue her and fight against the powerful criminals holding her captive.
Daayra
OTT Release Date: 13 November
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Pragati Mishra, Prammod Sanghi, Jitendra Joshi
Daayra revolves around two senior police officers who have very different views on justice. Kareena plays DCP Ajooni Kohli, a senior officer who believes in following the law and proper investigation. Prithviraj plays DCP Raman Kumar, who believes that the existing system can sometimes fail victims and their families.
The story begins after a young woman is brutally attacked and killed. Raman and his team later kill the four suspects in a police encounter. The incident turns Raman into a public hero, but questions are raised about whether the encounter was planned. Ajooni is then asked to investigate the police action. Her investigation puts her directly against Raman and his belief in instant justice.
The film uses the conflict between Ajooni and Raman to explore the difference between legal procedure and immediate justice. It also looks at how public anger can influence the demand for quick punishment.
Avengers Endgame: Encore
OTT Release Date: 13 November
Streaming Platform: JioHotstar
Cast: Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Karen Gillan
Avengers Endgame: Encore keeps the original story where the surviving heroes use a time heist to undo Thanos’ snap while adding new scenes that bridge the gap to Avengers: Doomsday. In the new footage, Loki visits an older Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter to warn them that their branched timeline is causing a massive multiverse crisis; the Time Variance Authority detects collapsing realities, Doctor Doom abducts Bruce Banner from an underground bunker, and a post-credits scene reveals Doctor Doom forging his mask.
Ranabaali
OTT Release Date: 13 November
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo, Easwari Rao, Vinod Sagar
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a Telugu period action drama set during the Great Madras Famine of 1876-1878. The director has described the film as a fictionalised retelling of events from that period.
The story follows Ranabaali, a tribal warrior who rises against British rule to protect his people from hunger and oppression. Along with his wife, Jayamma, he fights against the colonial administration to save his community. Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, while Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo appears as the British antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector.