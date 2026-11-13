ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Ranabaali, Daayra, Student Of The Year After Dark, Parivarik ManuRanjan & More

OTT Releases This Weekend ( Photo: Movie/Series Posters )

Hyderabad: This weekend, several films are arriving on OTT platforms, giving viewers a variety of options to watch from the comfort of their homes. From Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s period action drama Ranabaali and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s crime thriller Daayra to Shanaya Kapoor’s Student of the Year: After Dark and Pankaj Tripathi’s Parivarik ManuRanjan, there is something for everyone. The list also includes Bandra, Avengers: Endgame: Encore and Jailer 2. Here’s a look at the latest OTT releases, their streaming platforms and what they are about.

Jailer 2

OTT Release Date: Already Streaming Streaming Platform: Prime Video Cast: Rajinikanth, S. J. Suryah, Chemban Vinod Jose, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan In Jailer 2, retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (played by Rajinikanth) tries to live a quiet life in Kerala with his family, but is forced back into the shadows when an idol-smuggling and criminal syndicate led by the Kalpak family (S. J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty) and their associate Dileep tracks him down. As he uses his sharp mind and undercover skills to hunt down the syndicate’s top hierarchy while hiding the dark truth about killing his own son from his loved ones, the villains eventually expose his secret to his family, pushing Muthuvel to team up with allies and take down the criminal empire once and for all. Parivarik ManuRanjan OTT Release Date: 13 November Streaming Platform: SonyLIV Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Brijendra Kala, Sunita Rajwar, Vijayant Kohli Set in Lucknow, Parivarik ManuRanjan follows Ranjan Dubey (Pankaj Tripathi), a gentle, 40-year-old unmarried government employee who lives alone in his large ancestral home after spending his youth getting his three sisters married. On his friend’s advice, Ranjan advertises for a live-in housekeeper and hires a mysterious, efficient young woman named Helen (Aditi Rao Hydari). As Helen brings warmth and order to his quiet life, their close bond sparks intense gossip in their conservative neighbourhood, and Ranjan slowly falls in love with her. However, their peaceful routine is disrupted when the police arrive at his doorstep, and Ranjan discovers that Helen’s real name is Manu Joshi. This leads him to confront the secrets of her troubled past and decide whether to stand by her. Student of the Year: After Dark OTT Release Date: 13 November Streaming Platform: JioHotstar Cast: Shanaya Kapoor, Abhinav Santosh Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Vivek Gomber, Ayesha Raza In Student of the Year: After Dark, the popular queen bee Aayesha Malik (played by Shanaya Kapoor) is found dead in a frozen lake at St. Teresa’s College. Driven by grief and a quest for answers, her estranged twin sister Aditi (also played by Shanaya Kapoor) enrols in the elite school under a cloud of suspicious events, including a former dean’s recent suicide. As Aditi investigates students, teachers, and family secrets, she uncovers a dark, underground competition ruled by masked figures and hidden dangers. Bandra OTT Release Date: 13 November Streaming Platform: ZEE5