ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Prathichaya, Apex, If Wishes Could Kill & More Titles To Stream Now

If Wishes Could Kill is a South Korean young adult psychological tech-horror series written by Park Joong-seop and directed by Park Youn-seo. The story follows five high school students from Seorin High whose lives take a dark turn after they discover a mysterious app called "Girigo". The app grants their wishes but at a deadly cost. Once a wish is made, a 24-hour countdown begins, leading to their predicted death. As the students try to survive, they dig deeper into the app's origins and uncover disturbing secrets.

Happy Raj is a Tamil romantic comedy film directed by debutant Maria Raja Elanchezian and produced by Beyond Pictures. The story follows Happy (Anandh Raj), a charming man who impresses women but gets rejected because of his quirky father, Kathamuthu. While his father isn't bothered by the mockery, Happy feels embarrassed. His life takes a turn when he falls in love with Kavya, who accepts both him and his father. However, when their families meet, things become complicated and lead to a series of funny situations.

Band Melam, directed by Sathish Javvaji, is a romantic drama focusing on the childhood friendship and romance between Yadagiri (Giri) and Raaji, set in a Telangana village. The plot follows their separation due to circumstances, with Raji pursuing studies while Giri stays back to pursue music, leading to an eventual reunion filled with personal challenges.

Directed by B Unnikrishnan, Prathichaya is a Malayalam-language political thriller film that centres on a technocrat (played by Nivin Pauly) protecting his Chief Minister father's name amidst scandals and corporate conspiracy. But things get worse when his father dies because he couldn't handle the accusations. The 162-minute drama focuses on media, power, and image management.

Hyderabad: As April is about to end, it's a great time to update your watchlist. This weekend, your favourite OTT platforms are releasing many exciting new movies and series. From the political thriller Prathichaya to Marty Supreme starring Timothée Chalamet, and the Korean horror If Wishes Could Kill, you have plenty of new options to explore.

Release Date: Already Streaming

OTT Platform: Netflix

Voice Cast: Brooklyn Davey Norstedt, Luca Diaz, Braxton Quinney, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 is an animated sci-fi show and a spin-off of Stranger Things. It is set between Season 2 and Season 3. The story follows Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will, and Max as they face new monsters from the Upside Down and try to solve a scary paranormal mystery troubling their town.

Apex

Release Date: April 24

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, Eric Bana, Matt Whelan

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, Apex is a survival action thriller about Sasha (Charlize Theron), a rock climber who is dealing with deep sadness. She goes alone into the wild forests of Australia to find peace. But her quiet time turns dangerous when a hunter (Taron Egerton) starts chasing her. What was meant to be a peaceful escape becomes a fight to stay alive. Sasha must use her strength and smart thinking to survive both the harsh wilderness and the man hunting her.

Marty Supreme

Release Date: April 24

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion

Marty Supreme is a sports comedy-drama directed by Josh Safdie, who co-wrote the film with Ronald Bronstein. Set in the 1950s, the story follows Marty Mauser, a talented table tennis player (loosely inspired by Marty Reisman), played by Timothée Chalamet. He is determined to become a world champion, no matter the cost. As his ambition grows, Marty becomes increasingly self-centred and ruthless, pushing past limits and damaging his personal relationships along the way.

Greenland 2: Migration

Release Date: April 24

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Cast: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, this is an intense action thriller about the Garrity family. After a comet hits Earth, they travel across Europe to find a safe place to live. On their journey, the family of three faces dangerous storms and violent groups of people. They believe the south of France might be safe, so they keep moving forward, trying to survive together.

24

Release Date: April 24

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Mandira Be6di, Anupam Kher, Tisca Chopra

24 is a fast-paced action thriller series about Jai Singh Rathod (played by Anil Kapoor), who leads an anti-terror team. He must stop a plan to kill the country's youngest Prime Minister. At the same time, his daughter gets kidnapped, making things even more difficult. The story follows Jai as he races against time, facing danger and action to save both his country and his family.

Criminal Record Season 2

Release Date: Already Streaming

OTT Platform: Apple TV

Cast: Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo, Zoe Wanamaker, Charlie Creed-Miles, Stephen Campbell Moore

In Season 2, detectives June Lenker and Daniel Hegarty team up, even though they don't usually work together, after a young man is killed at a political rally. At first, June just wants justice for the victim, but the case soon becomes much bigger. They uncover a secret mission and must work together to stop a bomb attack in London.