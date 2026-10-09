ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar, Khalifa, Reporting Live & More To Watch Now

OTT Releases This Weekend ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: Looking for something new to watch this weekend? Several films and shows are arriving on OTT platforms, offering a mix of crime thrillers, action dramas, romance and fantasy. From Malayalam crime thriller Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa: The Ruler to Parineeti Chopra’s Reporting Live, there are plenty of options to add to your watchlist. Netflix, Prime Video and SonyLIV have new titles to explore, including the sports-action drama Mandaadi and the coming-of-age story Epic - First Semester.

Here’s a look at the latest OTT releases, their streaming platforms, cast members and storylines.

Mandaadi OTT Release Date: Already Streaming Streaming Platform: Netflix Cast: Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar The sports-action drama Mandaadi follows Muthukaali (played by Soori), a former champion sailboat racer who exiled himself to Chennai after a past tragedy. He is drawn back to his coastal village in Tamil Nadu after 20 years when a young racer named Maari gets into a violent clash with Saattapuli (played by Suhas), Muthukaali’s former best friend turned bitter rival whose team ruthlessly dominates the annual festival boat races. To protect the youth, resolve old romantic and personal conflicts, and restore his community’s honour, Muthukaali builds a new crew and uses his deep traditional knowledge of ocean currents and winds to challenge his rival in a high-stakes final catamaran race. Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar OTT Release Date: October 9 Streaming Platform: Netflix Cast: Parvathy Thiruvothu, Vijayaraghavan, Unnimaya Prasad, Mathew Thomas, Siddharth Bharathan Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar is a Malayalam crime drama thriller that follows Aleena Abraham (played by Parvathy Thiruvothu), a grieving widow who joins the police force on compassionate grounds after her officer husband is martyred. Her routine career takes a dark turn during a midnight shift at the Nattakom station when she and three fellow junior officers accidentally shoot and kill a man inside the precinct. Desperate to protect their livelihoods and avoid prison, the four cops band together to orchestrate a cover-up. The plot then intensifies into a cat-and-mouse psychological game when an elite, veteran Crime Branch investigator named Harris Meeran (Vijayaraghavan) steps in, forcing the rookie officers to use their knowledge of police procedures to outsmart the very system they serve. Khalifa: The Ruler OTT Release Date: October 9 Streaming Platform: Prime Video Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Indrans, Shammi Thilakan Khalifa: The Ruler revolves around Aamir Ali (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran), a textile shop owner in Kozhikode whose life is turned upside down when corrupt rivals frame his honest father in a massive gold-trading case. Driven to clear his father’s name and protect his family, Aamir learns that his estranged grandfather was once a powerful and legendary figure in the underworld gold trade.