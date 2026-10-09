OTT Releases This Weekend: Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar, Khalifa, Reporting Live & More To Watch Now
Explore this weekend's OTT releases, including crime thrillers, action dramas, romance and fantasy, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Parineeti Chopra and Soori.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 9, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Looking for something new to watch this weekend? Several films and shows are arriving on OTT platforms, offering a mix of crime thrillers, action dramas, romance and fantasy. From Malayalam crime thriller Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa: The Ruler to Parineeti Chopra’s Reporting Live, there are plenty of options to add to your watchlist. Netflix, Prime Video and SonyLIV have new titles to explore, including the sports-action drama Mandaadi and the coming-of-age story Epic - First Semester.
Here’s a look at the latest OTT releases, their streaming platforms, cast members and storylines.
Mandaadi
OTT Release Date: Already Streaming
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cast: Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar
The sports-action drama Mandaadi follows Muthukaali (played by Soori), a former champion sailboat racer who exiled himself to Chennai after a past tragedy. He is drawn back to his coastal village in Tamil Nadu after 20 years when a young racer named Maari gets into a violent clash with Saattapuli (played by Suhas), Muthukaali’s former best friend turned bitter rival whose team ruthlessly dominates the annual festival boat races.
To protect the youth, resolve old romantic and personal conflicts, and restore his community’s honour, Muthukaali builds a new crew and uses his deep traditional knowledge of ocean currents and winds to challenge his rival in a high-stakes final catamaran race.
Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar
OTT Release Date: October 9
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cast: Parvathy Thiruvothu, Vijayaraghavan, Unnimaya Prasad, Mathew Thomas, Siddharth Bharathan
Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar is a Malayalam crime drama thriller that follows Aleena Abraham (played by Parvathy Thiruvothu), a grieving widow who joins the police force on compassionate grounds after her officer husband is martyred. Her routine career takes a dark turn during a midnight shift at the Nattakom station when she and three fellow junior officers accidentally shoot and kill a man inside the precinct.
Desperate to protect their livelihoods and avoid prison, the four cops band together to orchestrate a cover-up. The plot then intensifies into a cat-and-mouse psychological game when an elite, veteran Crime Branch investigator named Harris Meeran (Vijayaraghavan) steps in, forcing the rookie officers to use their knowledge of police procedures to outsmart the very system they serve.
Khalifa: The Ruler
OTT Release Date: October 9
Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Indrans, Shammi Thilakan
Khalifa: The Ruler revolves around Aamir Ali (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran), a textile shop owner in Kozhikode whose life is turned upside down when corrupt rivals frame his honest father in a massive gold-trading case. Driven to clear his father’s name and protect his family, Aamir learns that his estranged grandfather was once a powerful and legendary figure in the underworld gold trade.
Forced by circumstances to step into his grandfather’s shoes, Aamir transforms into a clever and formidable international gold smuggler, outsmarting customs officials and building his own criminal empire while seeking revenge against the enemies who ruined his family.
Reporting Live
OTT Release Date: October 9
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Deven Bhojani, Adil Hussain, Shekhar Suman, Amol Palekar
Directed by Dhruv Tripathi, the crime thriller Reporting Live is about Sandhya Yadav (played by Parineeti Chopra), a television journalist, and her video journalist partner Vinod Sharma (played by Deven Bhojani) as they investigate a school bus accident caused by a sudden bridge collapse in Visargaon. While reporting on the disaster, the duo uncovers a dark conspiracy linking the collapse to a massive, dangerous illegal sand-mining racket run by a ruthless syndicate and a powerful construction mogul.
As they gather evidence to expose the truth, they face severe threats to their lives, corporate interference from their own channel’s compromised owner, and the assassination of their sources. Refusing to back down despite being fired, Sandhya and Vinod risk everything to bypass media censorship and bring the corrupt network to justice.
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World: Season 2
OTT Release Date: October 9
Streaming Platform: SonyLIV
Cast: Shiki Aoki, Kazuyuki Okitsu, Ryohei Kimura, Aoi Koga, Konomi Kohara, Soichiro Hoshi
In Season 2 of The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World, Ray White, the secret, ultra-powerful Iceblade Sorcerer, returns to the elite Arnold Academy of Sorcery for a new school year while still hiding his true identity behind a normal commoner persona. This season focuses on The Magicks War, a team competition pitting rival magic schools against each other.
As Ray and his close friends, including Amelia and Ariane, step into the tournament, dangerous new threats emerge and rival grand sorcerers begin moving in the shadows, forcing Ray to balance school life and intense magical battles to protect the people he cares about.
Epic - First Semester
OTT Release Date: October 9
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cast: Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Sivaji Sontineni, Vasuki Anand, Rohan Roy
Epic - First Semester follows Aditya (played by Anand Deverakonda), a shy, small-town aspiring filmmaker from Telangana who reluctantly moves to London for higher studies due to heavy family pressure. While going through loneliness and adjusting to his new life abroad, he meets Kadali (played by Vaishnavi Chaitanya), a bold, independent, and practical woman.
The two polar-opposite students decide to share a room to manage living expenses, which quickly evolves into an intimate, complex live-in relationship. As they navigate the realities of independence, cultural shifts, and intimacy, their bond faces emotional complications, misunderstandings, and varying expectations about commitment, serving as an unfinished, coming-of-age journey during their first semester abroad.