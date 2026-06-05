ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Patriot, Dhurandhar 2, Gullak Season 5, Made In India A Titan Story & More

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge centres around an Indian spy, Jaskirat Singh, who infiltrates Pakistan's criminal underworld as "Hamza". Driven to avenge past terror attacks on India, he ruthlessly fights his way to the top of Karachi's syndicate. After killing a major terror mastermind in the end, he is captured by Pakistani forces but ultimately saved by his own father-in-law, who was secretly an Indian spy as well.

Maa Behen follows Rekha, a fiercely independent, non-conformist widow who discovers her nosy neighbour, Gupta, dead in her kitchen. Panicked, she calls her estranged daughters Jaya, trapped in an unhappy marriage, and Sushma, an aspiring influencer. The three women must frantically work together to hide the body and deal with a web of hilarious and tense situations, ultimately uncovering the truth behind his death and reconciling their own broken family relationships.

Hyderabad: This weekend brings a fresh batch of movies, web series, and documentaries across OTT platforms. From the spy action drama Dhurandhar: The Revenge and the return of the beloved Mishra family in Gullak Season 5 to the thriller Patriot and the inspiring documentary Made In India: A Titan Story, viewers have plenty of options to choose from. Here's a look at the biggest OTT releases streaming this weekend.

Gullak Season 5 revolves around the middle-class Mishra family through everyday challenges and personal happiness as their lives shift toward modern times. With the house getting fresh paint and high-speed Wi-Fi, the older son, Annu (now played by Anant V Joshi), balances new work pressures and romantic interests while thinking about moving into his own apartment. Meanwhile, Santosh and Shanti grapple with daily household expenses and the realities of ageing, and Aman tries to make a quick buck through an astrology app. The season is full of relatable family discussions, small disagreements, and emotional growth.

Patriot

Release Date: June 5

Streaming On: ZEE5

Cast: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Revathy

The story of the espionage thriller movie Patriot follows a former government analyst named Dr Daniel James. He discovers that powerful politicians and a greedy tech company are misusing a highly advanced, government-approved spyware called Periscope to secretly spy on everyday citizens. When he tries to expose this massive breach of privacy, the corrupt officials turn the tables, falsely accusing him of being a traitor. Forced into hiding, Daniel teams up with his old friend, a soldier, to fight the system from abroad and release the truth to the public.

The Pyramid Scheme

Release Date: June 5

Streaming On: Prime Video

Cast: Paramvir Cheema, Ravir Shorey, Ashish Raghav, Anjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry

The Pyramid Scheme is about the story of Goldy, a debt-ridden mobile shop owner in Haridwar, who falls for the promise of quick riches and joins a fraudulent marketing network called Jumbolife. Hoping to escape his loans and earn his family's respect, he recruits his own relatives into the scam, but quickly discovers the whole system is built on greed, manipulation, and betrayal.

The Marked Woman

Release Date: June 5

Streaming On: Netflix

Cast: Anna Rujas, Candela Pena, Kira Miro

The Marked Woman follows two detectives in Barcelona who are racing to uncover the identity of a tortured woman found locked in a shipping container. As she recovers from severe amnesia in the hospital, a hitman tries to kill her. The detectives must now unlock her hidden memories before her attackers finish the job.

Made In India: A Titan Story

Release Date: Currently Streaming

Streaming On: MX Player

Cast: Jim Sarbh, Naseeruddin Shah

Made in India: A Titan Story is an inspiring true tale about Xerxes Desai and his team, who work with JRD Tata to build India's first world-class, indigenous watch brand. Facing a market flooded with smuggled foreign watches and Swiss makers who doubt Indian skills, Desai overcomes strict government rules, financial hurdles, and repeated product failures to prove India can produce excellent timepieces.