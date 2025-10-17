ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Our Fault, Baaghi 4, Lokah Chapter 1 And More To Stream Now

Hyderabad: As Diwali approaches, entertainment enthusiasts have a treat in store with a weekend-long spectacle of new and thrilling OTT releases. There's drama, romance, and high-octane action - something for everyone in this festive scene. Whether you're having a family binge-watching session or going solo on a streaming marathon, big digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and JioHotstar have loaded this week with anticipated releases.

Here's a detailed look at the best OTT releases that are illuminating your screens this festive weekend.

1. Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra)

OTT Release Date: Currently Streaming

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara, Gabriela Andrada, Marta Hazas

The most hyped release of the week, Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra), has now been released, bringing a conclusion to the popular Culpables trilogy on an emotional note. The Spanish romantic drama follows Nick and Noah, two individuals who parted ways earlier in life but find their paths crossing again at a close friend’s wedding.

Now wiser and motivated by their respective professions, both have to confront unfinished emotions as old flames are fanned once again. With performances by Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara, the movie deep dives into love, longing, and the concept of second chances by destiny. Since this film marks the last instalment in their story, fans of the franchise are eagerly streaming it to see how their journey concludes.

2. Final Destination: Bloodlines

OTT Release Date: Currently Streaming

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Alex Zahara

The Final Destination franchise is back with a horrifying new installment - Bloodlines. This horror thriller dives deep into the twisted cycle of fate and death. Stefani Reyes is played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana, a college student haunted by frequent nightmares of falling from a high-rise building. Her dreams soon begin to bleed into the real world as she starts experiencing haunting visions of her family's demise.

Not one to rest until the ghastly cycle is broken, Stefani heads back home to get to the bottom of things - only to realise she might be the solution to averting the inevitable. Oozing with terrifying images, psychological suspense, and death around every bend, Final Destination: Bloodlines will have horror fans on the edge of their seats this weekend.