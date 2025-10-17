OTT Releases This Weekend: Our Fault, Baaghi 4, Lokah Chapter 1 And More To Stream Now
This Diwali weekend brings an exciting mix of OTT releases, including Our Fault, Baaghi 4, Lokah Chapter 1, The Diplomat S3, and Final Destination: Bloodlines.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 17, 2025 at 7:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: As Diwali approaches, entertainment enthusiasts have a treat in store with a weekend-long spectacle of new and thrilling OTT releases. There's drama, romance, and high-octane action - something for everyone in this festive scene. Whether you're having a family binge-watching session or going solo on a streaming marathon, big digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and JioHotstar have loaded this week with anticipated releases.
Here's a detailed look at the best OTT releases that are illuminating your screens this festive weekend.
1. Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra)
OTT Release Date: Currently Streaming
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara, Gabriela Andrada, Marta Hazas
The most hyped release of the week, Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra), has now been released, bringing a conclusion to the popular Culpables trilogy on an emotional note. The Spanish romantic drama follows Nick and Noah, two individuals who parted ways earlier in life but find their paths crossing again at a close friend’s wedding.
Now wiser and motivated by their respective professions, both have to confront unfinished emotions as old flames are fanned once again. With performances by Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara, the movie deep dives into love, longing, and the concept of second chances by destiny. Since this film marks the last instalment in their story, fans of the franchise are eagerly streaming it to see how their journey concludes.
2. Final Destination: Bloodlines
OTT Release Date: Currently Streaming
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Cast: Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Alex Zahara
The Final Destination franchise is back with a horrifying new installment - Bloodlines. This horror thriller dives deep into the twisted cycle of fate and death. Stefani Reyes is played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana, a college student haunted by frequent nightmares of falling from a high-rise building. Her dreams soon begin to bleed into the real world as she starts experiencing haunting visions of her family's demise.
Not one to rest until the ghastly cycle is broken, Stefani heads back home to get to the bottom of things - only to realise she might be the solution to averting the inevitable. Oozing with terrifying images, psychological suspense, and death around every bend, Final Destination: Bloodlines will have horror fans on the edge of their seats this weekend.
3. The Diplomat Season 3
OTT Release Date: Currently Streaming
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Bradley Whitford, Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Ato Essandoh
Keri Russell reprises her role as Ambassador Kate Wyler, an American diplomat who finds herself embroiled in a tangle of conspiracies when she takes a position in the UK. This time, Kate also has to manage a complicated relationship with Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney), 'a terribly flawed woman', who is now President of the United States.
4. Baaghi 4
OTT Release Date: October 17
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa
The high-octane Baaghi franchise is back with Baaghi 4, promising high-octane action and an emotionally charged narrative. Tiger Shroff is back as Ronny, who wakes up from a coma after a fatal accident that killed his loved one, Alisha. However, his family also says that Alisha is just a myth.
Tormented by memories and craving answers, Ronny embarks on a dangerous mission to find the truth about Alisha and his past. His journey takes him into a labyrinth of lies, risk, and a face-off with a dangerous villain. With Sanjay Dutt in a dominating position and hard-hitting action scenes, Baaghi 4 serves the right amount of Diwali entertainment for action fans.
5. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
OTT Release Date: October 17
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sandy, Naslen K Gafoor, Tovino Thomas
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra ranks among the highest-grossing Malayalam movies this year. The movie is about a young woman who finds her supernatural powers when she faces darkness in her universe. Learning to use her gifts, she has to confront her fate and guard the balance of life.
Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Tovino Thomas, the film has not only received critical acclaim but also emerged as a box office phenomenon, raking in over Rs 300 crore globally. Lokah Chapter 1 has become the first Malayalam film to reach this milestone.
