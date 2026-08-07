ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Operation Safed Sagar, The Last House, Idhayam Murali & More To Watch

In the sci-fi thriller The Last House, a family of four in Seattle gets mysteriously trapped inside their own home by an unseen, water-controlling force during a storm. Over five years of gruelling confinement, they ration food, grow small indoor crops, and face deep psychological strain before a final act of mercy toward the creatures finally sets them free.

Idhayam Murali follows Idhaya (Atharvaa Murali), a shy man who gets cold feet before his wedding. While travelling, he meets a stranger (Fahadh Faasil) and recounts his lifelong struggles with unspoken, one-sided loves spanning school, college, and adulthood, ultimately finding the courage to face his past and reach his bride.

The Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar: The Highest Air Force Mission tells the true story of the Indian Air Force’s brave Golden Arrows Squadron during the 1999 Kargil War. When Pakistani troops capture high mountain peaks, young pilots fly dangerous, high-altitude airstrikes in extreme weather to help ground troops reclaim the snowy terrain.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga follows a 95-year-old bedridden man, Ishar (played by Naseeruddin Shah), whose mind is trapped in memories of a tragic romance and his lost home in Sargodha during the 1947 Partition. His grandson Nirvair (Diljit Dosanjh) pieces together this past love story to grant him peace.

Hyderabad: Looking for something new to watch this weekend? Several exciting movies and web series are arriving on OTT platforms on August 7 across Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV and JioHotstar. From Main Vaapas Aaunga and Operation Safed Sagar: The Highest Air Force Mission to The Last House, Lenin and Vadhandhi: The Mystery of Mani Season 2, there’s something for every kind of viewer. Here’s a look at the biggest OTT releases of the week.

Release Date: August 7

Streaming On: ZEE5

Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Bhagyashri Borse, Pramod Panju, Easwari Rao

Set in a village in Andhra Pradesh, the Telugu action-drama Lenin follows an orphan named Lenin (Akhil Akkineni) who is raised like a son by a powerful family. He shares a close bond with his foster brother Vasanth and falls in love with Bharathi (Bhagyashri Borse). Inspired by the Mahabharata during a local Draupadi festival, hidden betrayals, deep-seated village rivalries, and a violent clash of loyalties eventually force Lenin onto a dark path of revenge.

Tumbadchi Manjula

Release Date: August 7

Streaming On: ZEE5

Cast: Om Bhutkar, Jitendra Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, Makarand Anaspure, Usha Nadkarni

Tumbadchi Manjula is a Marathi horror-comedy about a carefree village young man named Keshav who lies about being possessed by a ghost named Manjula to escape trouble. As the fake possession spirals into total village panic and chaos with fake priests, it leads to the arrival of Manjula’s real daughter, Shobha, eventually ending in a resolution when village leader Ravi Anna decides to marry Shobha.

Death Inc. Season 4

Release Date: August 7

Streaming On: Netflix

Cast: Carlos Areces, Diego Martín, Amaia Salamanca, Ascen López, Salva Reina

In the final season of Death Inc., the chaos at the Torregrosa Funeral Home reaches a boiling point when Chemi steps in as interim director with plans to run things "just for a little while". His bizarre new management ideas frustrate long-time worker Dámaso, who struggles between pretending to be a loyal fan and quietly plotting against his new boss.

Backrooms

Release Date: August 7

Streaming On: SonyLIV

Cast: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, Lukita Maxwell

In Backrooms, a struggling furniture store owner named Clark falls through a secret wall into an endless, eerie maze of yellow rooms. As he loses his mind and gets trapped in this dimension of memories and fears, his therapist goes into the strange maze to save him, facing terrifying hidden entities and bending realities.

Flex X Cop Season 1

Release Date: August 7

Streaming On: JioHotstar

Cast: Ahn Bo-hyun, Park Ji-hyun, Kang Sang-jun, Kim Shin-bi, Kwak Si-yang

In Flex X Cop Season 1, a spoiled, rich heir named Jin Yi-soo gets caught up in a criminal case and is forced to become a police detective. He partners with a serious, hard-working female lead detective, Lee Kang-hyun. Together, Yi-soo uses his massive wealth, helicopters, and high-class connections to catch tough criminals while solving the dark mystery behind his own family.

Vadhandhi: The Mystery of Mani Season 2

Release Date: August 7

Streaming On: Prime Video

Cast: M Sasikumar, Yashwanth, Anagha Maruthora, Aparna Das, Vivek Prasanna

In the second season of Vadhandhi: The Mystery of Mani, sub-inspector Moosa Raaza investigates a new case in Madurai when a highway project unearths mysterious skeletal remains. As he digs into the dark secrets behind the bones, he faces a silent, elusive prisoner named Mani who holds the key to the chilling homicide.