OTT Releases This Weekend: Mrs Deshpande, Premante, Raat Akeli Hai 2, Pharma & More Titles To Stream

Helmed by debutant director Navaneeth Sriram, Premante explores marital strains, hidden pasts, and trust through a seemingly happy arranged marriage that unravels due to external factors and secrets.

Mrs Deshpande is a Hindi-language psychological thriller series starring Madhuri Dixit as the titular character. The story follows an imprisoned serial killer (played by Madhuri Dixit) who helps police catch copycat murderers. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the series is adapted from the French show La Mante (The Mantis).

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, the series was initially developed for Paramount Network, where it was given a straight-to-series order in September 2018. Emily in Paris was later moved to Netflix in July 2020.

Created by Darren Star, the romantic comedy series has returned with a new season that will see Emily, played by Lily Collins, stepping into a new leadership role as the head of Agence Grateau's Rome office. According to the official synopsis, Emily will face a mix of professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city.

Hyderabad: The weekend is here, and with it comes a new set of series and movies on top OTT platforms. For film enthusiasts keen to catch up on the latest releases, there is plenty of choice in genres - from psychological thriller to romantic comedy. This week's releases include Mrs Deshpande, Premante, Raat Akeli Hai 2, Pharma, and more. Here's a detailed look at this week's latest releases available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar.

The first half of the movie is swift, featuring happy scenes of the couple, light comedy, and warm bonding. The second half shifts to emotional conflicts, separation, the wife's surprising decisions, and a police subplot involving Head Constable Asha Mary (played by Suma Kanakala).

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

OTT Release Date: December 19

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Chittrangada Singh

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, also referred to as Raat Akeli Hai 2, is a spiritual sequel to the 2020 film Raat Akeli Hai. The crime thriller stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Inspector Jatil Yadav (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Directed by Honey Trehan, the film is about a chilling case of cold-blooded murder that occurs inside a wealthy family, where every suspect looks guilty.

Pharma

OTT Release Date: December 19

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Crime

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Rajit Kapur, Shruti Ramachandran, Narain, Veena Nandakumar, Muthumani, Binu Pappu, Muthumani

Directed by PR Arun, Pharma is a Malayalam-language series starring Nivin Pauly and Rajit Kapur in lead roles. Produced by Krishnan Sethukumar under the banner of Movie Mill, the series is based on true incidents.

The series is about a middle-class young man who starts working as a medical representative in the pharmaceutical industry in his 20s. It shows his struggles to learn how the system works, his rise in his career in his 30s, and how he takes a stand against corruption in the industry.

Four More Shots Please Season 4

OTT Release Date: December 19

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Gurbani, Lisa Ray, Pratiek Babbar

The popular drama series has returned with its final season. Created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the last chapter of this series shows how four friends deal with breakups, career changes, and other challenges while trying to keep their friendship strong. The show is full of drama and entertainment.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4

OTT Release Date: December 20

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Reality, Comedy

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek

Kapil Sharma returns with Season 4 of his show, featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the first guest. This season will include celebrities in fun and honest conversations, along with comedy acts by the cast. It promises to be more playful and filled with laughs. New characters like Gen Z Baba, Tau Ji, and Mantri Ji will add to the enjoyment.