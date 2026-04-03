ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Mrithyunjay, Maamla Legal Hai Season 2, Bloodhounds Season 2 & More

In the second season of Maamla Legal Hai, VD Tyagi, played by Ravi Kishan, moves from being a clever, street-smart lawyer to someone who wants to become a judge. At the same time, other lawyers and staff at the Patparganj District Court deal with strange and unusual cases inspired by real life. With some new characters added, the show continues to humorously show how unpredictable the Indian legal system can be.

Mrithyunjay, an action and thriller film directed by Sri Hussain, is about the story of Jay, an employee in an advertising firm who dreams of becoming a crime reporter. As he goes to funeral meetings in the process of work, he discovers a relation between two bizarre deaths. On being overlooked by the police, Jay decides to take things into his own hands, putting himself in grave danger along the way.

Hyderabad: The first weekend of April is here, and we have fresh streams for you. There is plenty of content to watch across all genres, such as action thriller, comedy drama, and others. With several big titles premiering in the very first week of the month, it is indeed shaping up to be one of the most entertaining months ahead with releases such as Mrithyunjay, Maamla Legal Hai Season 2, Bloodhounds Season 2, and much more.

Cast: Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava, Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run is a comedy film directed by Shashank Bali, based on the TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. The story follows two neighbours, Vibhuti and Tiwari, who are both attracted to each other's wives, Anita and Angoori. The situation becomes even more complex when they take a road trip to Uttarakhand, where they run into two bizarre gangster brothers, namely Shanti and Kranti.

Both the gangsters turn obsessive about Anita and Angoori after an altercation injures one of them. What follows is a series of funny chases, disguises, and crazy situations as they try to get rid of Vibhuti and Tiwari to marry their wives. The film is full of over-the-top comedy and fun moments.

Bloodhounds Season 2

Release Date: April 3

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Rain (Jung Ji-hoon), Baek-jeong

Directed by Kim Joo-hwan, the second season of action-thriller Bloodhounds, featuring 7 episodes, returns with Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi as boxers Gun-woo and Woo-jin, who face a new, dangerous threat in the form of a global underground, bare-knuckle fighting league managed by a ruthless new villain.

Maa Ka Sum

Release Date: April 3

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Mihir Ahuja, Mona Singh, Ranvir Shorey

Maa Ka Sum is an eight-episode comedy-drama that follows Agastya, a 19-year-old maths genius who sees life like a formula. He believes emotions can be solved with logic, so he starts "Project Mom" to find the perfect partner for his single mother, Vinita. But soon, he realises that real emotions are much more complicated and cannot be controlled like numbers.

Vadh 2

Release Date: April 3

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra

Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 is set in a small prison in Shivpuri, where Manju is jailed for a double murder she says she didn't commit. With a tired guard named Shambhunath, she establishes a silent understanding gradually. At the jail, a dangerous criminal named Bhuri Bhaiya reigns over all through his terrorising acts. The mystery deepens when he disappears one day without any reason, leading to a search for the truth that unearths many mysteries and uncertainties.