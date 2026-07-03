ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Mollywood Times, Pritam And Pedro, Enola Holmes 3 & More To Stream Now

Set in the fictional, crime-ridden port town of Isakapatnam during the 1980s and 90s, the Telugu series follows Naidu (Samuthirakani), a ruthless man who murders a beloved local leader to build a powerful criminal and political empire. When his independent daughter Bharathi (Aishwarya Rajesh) sees his brutal control over the town, she decides to dismantle his empire, facing off against her own father alongside a vengeful common man.

Elle is a prequel to Legally Blonde that follows a teenage Elle Woods during the mid-1990s. When her plastic surgeon father botches a procedure, her family is forced to leave glamorous Los Angeles and move to rainy, grunge-era Seattle. There, the pink-loving optimist struggles to fit in, facing mean girls, tricky friendships, and romantic heartbreaks while uncovering her true self.

In Enola Holmes 3, Enola travels to Malta to marry Lord Tewkesbury, but her wedding is interrupted when her brother Sherlock goes missing. While searching for him, Enola uncovers a hidden conspiracy involving stolen Afghan gold and British colonial secrets. She eventually defeats the villain, Moriarty, and happily marries Tewkesbury.

Hyderabad: Looking for something new to watch this weekend? Several exciting movies and web series have arrived across popular OTT platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and Apple TV+. From the mystery adventure of Enola Holmes 3 and Rajkumar Hirani’s OTT debut Pritam and Pedro to the Malayalam drama Mollywood Times and the much-awaited Silo Season 3, here’s a look at the biggest OTT releases streaming this weekend.

Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Naslen, Sharaf U Dheen, Roshan Shanavas, Sangeeth Prathap, Althaf Salim, Vineeth Sreenivasan

Mollywood Times follows Vineeth (played by Naslen), a passionate young man determined to make the greatest horror film in Malayalam cinema. As he enters the cutthroat film industry, his pure dreams quickly shatter. Instead of achieving smooth success, he faces toxic industry politics, manipulative people, and endless roadblocks, ultimately realising that protecting his artistic vision requires heartbreaking sacrifices.

Pritam and Pedro

Release Date: July 3

Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Vir Hirani, Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey, Mona Singh, Boman Irani

Rajkumar Hirani is making his OTT debut with his first web series, Pritam & Pedro. The story follows Pedro (Arshad Warsi), an old-school police officer from Goa who is transferred to the cybercrime department, even though he knows very little about technology. There, he teams up with Pritam (Vir Hirani), a young and talented hacker. Together, they investigate the digital kidnapping of a sports minister’s son while facing several unexpected challenges along the way.

Muthassi

Release Date: July 3

Platform: ZEE5

Cast: KPAC Leela, Amith Chakalakkal, Akhila Bhargavan, Orhan Hyder, Rajesh Sharma

The Malayalam folk horror series Muthassi follows devoted mother Leela, whose peaceful life in an ancestral village near the Kerala-Karnataka border shatters when her husband Rajan returns, and their son Sreekuttan begins showing terrifying, unnatural behaviours tied to a dark, inherited demonic curse.

Project Hail Mary

Release Date: July 3

Platform: Prime Video

Cast: Ryan Gosling, James Ortiz, Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Milana Vayntrub, Ken Leung

A science teacher wakes up on a spaceship with amnesia and two dead crewmates, tasked with a one-way mission to save Earth from a microscopic alien organism that is eating the sun. He allies with an alien facing the same crisis, and together they discover a natural predator for the organism. The teacher sacrifices his return home to save his friend’s ship, ultimately succeeding in saving humanity.

Silo Season 3

Release Date: July 3

Platform: Apple TV+

Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Jessica Henwick, Ashley Zukerman, Colin Hanks

Silo Season 3 splits its story across two timelines. In the present, amnesiac hero Juliette Nichols attempts to lead Silo 18 and uncover the truth, while those in power try to manipulate her. Simultaneously, flashbacks to the "Before Times" reveal the conspiracy and political decisions that built the underground bunkers.