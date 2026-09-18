ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Modha Rathiri, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Lust Stories 3 & More To Stream

Irumudi centres around Trinadh, an alcoholic father with a violent past who decides to reform and take a spiritual vow at his daughter’s request. However, their peaceful life is disrupted when his daughter and other village schoolgirls face danger and harassment from local troublemakers. To ensure their safety, he must confront his past and fight the villains while empowering the young girls to stand up against fear.

Modha Rathiri follows Marudhu and Muthuselvi, who are forced into an arranged marriage by their traditional village families. On their wedding night, the truth about their lack of interest and a secret heartbreak is revealed, which prompts the newlyweds to quietly slip out of the house together. This unexpected escape triggers a chaotic, funny search across the village, forcing the couple and their quirky relatives to confront their real desires.

Hyderabad: This weekend brings a fresh lineup of films and series across OTT platforms. From Tamil and Malayalam thrillers to Hindi anthology films and crime dramas, here are the latest OTT releases streaming from September 18.

Kattalan revolves around a violent war for dominance between two powerful rival crime bosses controlling illegal ivory smuggling networks in the forest. To protect his territory from a fierce competitor, one of the bosses recruits an expert and fearless smuggler named Antony. However, Antony steps into this dangerous criminal world with his own hidden agenda and a secret score to settle.

Thudakkam

OTT Release Date: September 18

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Vismaya Mohanlal, Saikumar, Mohanlal, Gibin Gopinath, Bobby Kurian

Thudakkam is about Meenu, a cheerful young woman whose peaceful life with her father is shattered when she goes missing after helping two schoolgirls. Her sudden disappearance triggers an intense police manhunt as she crosses paths with a dangerous and ruthless stalker. Ultimately, she must use her inner strength and martial arts skills to fight back against the threat and survive.

Lust Stories 3

OTT Release Date: September 18

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Cast: Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Ali Fazal

Lust Stories 3 is a Hindi anthology film that consists of four separate short stories about love, desire, and modern relationships. The plot follows different characters, including unfulfilled married couples and young lovers, as they deal with boredom, lack of communication, and hidden secrets. Each segment shows the desperate and unexpected choices people make when they look for physical and emotional connection outside of their usual routine.

You + Me - Against the World

OTT Release Date: September 18

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

Cast: Vittoria Di Savoia, Lucas Barski, Aymeric Fougeron, Zoé Garcia, Léo Legrand

You + Me - Against the World follows Alma Lancaste, who secretly pursues her dream of filmmaking while her wealthy family thinks she is studying law. At university, she falls in love with Vadim Arcadi, a rebellious loner with a troubled past, after they are forced to work on a student movie project together. However, their romance is soon threatened by a mysterious figure who stalks them and tries to expose secrets that could destroy them both.

MobLand: Season 2

OTT Release Date: September 18

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver

Season 2 of the crime drama series MobLand follows the powerful Harrigan family as their North London criminal empire faces heavy pressure from both new rivals and internal betrayal. While family members fight each other for control, dangerous external threats close in to break up their business. Amidst this chaos, the family’s loyal fixer Harry Da Souza must walk a dangerous line to keep them all together while dealing with growing trouble in his own marriage.