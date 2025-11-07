ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Mirai, Baramulla, Maharani Season 4 & More To Binge-Watch

Hyderabad: As November arrives, streaming giants are prepping a new list of films and shows to entice viewers. From sci-fi action films and fantasy action adventure to dark thrillers and horror movies, something is sure to appeal to everyone. Netflix, JioHotstar, and ZEE5 are launching their new releases this week, guaranteeing a mix of entertainment for all genres. Here's a closer look at what you're in for:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

OTT Release Date: Currently Streaming

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is an American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Fantastic Four. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second reboot of the Fantastic Four film series. Directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, and the team of Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, the film is set in the 1960s of a retro-futuristic world, which the Fantastic Four must protect from the planet-devouring cosmic being Galactus (Ineson).

Mirai

OTT Release Date: November 7

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Manoj Kumar Manchu, Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Jagapatghi Babu, Shriya Saran

A Telugu-language fantasy action adventure film, Mirai, is written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory. Released theatrically on September 12, 2025, the movie received praise for the film's performances and visual effects.

The movie focuses on Vedha, a drifter who discovers he is destined to protect nine sacred books from the evil Mahabir Lama, also known as 'Black Sword'. These books were created by Emperor Ashoka to hide the secret of immortality after the Kalinga war to prevent such destruction from happening again. Vedha must embrace his destiny, wield the divine weapon Mirai, and fight Mahabir to save the world from his evil plans. A sequel titled Mirai: Jaitreya is in development.