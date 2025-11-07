OTT Releases This Weekend: Mirai, Baramulla, Maharani Season 4 & More To Binge-Watch
This weekend's OTT lineup features Mirai, Baramulla, and Maharani Season 4, among others, across Netflix, JioHotstar, and SonyLIV.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 7, 2025 at 6:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: As November arrives, streaming giants are prepping a new list of films and shows to entice viewers. From sci-fi action films and fantasy action adventure to dark thrillers and horror movies, something is sure to appeal to everyone. Netflix, JioHotstar, and ZEE5 are launching their new releases this week, guaranteeing a mix of entertainment for all genres. Here's a closer look at what you're in for:
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
OTT Release Date: Currently Streaming
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is an American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Fantastic Four. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second reboot of the Fantastic Four film series. Directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, and the team of Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, the film is set in the 1960s of a retro-futuristic world, which the Fantastic Four must protect from the planet-devouring cosmic being Galactus (Ineson).
Mirai
OTT Release Date: November 7
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Cast: Manoj Kumar Manchu, Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Jagapatghi Babu, Shriya Saran
A Telugu-language fantasy action adventure film, Mirai, is written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory. Released theatrically on September 12, 2025, the movie received praise for the film's performances and visual effects.
The movie focuses on Vedha, a drifter who discovers he is destined to protect nine sacred books from the evil Mahabir Lama, also known as 'Black Sword'. These books were created by Emperor Ashoka to hide the secret of immortality after the Kalinga war to prevent such destruction from happening again. Vedha must embrace his destiny, wield the divine weapon Mirai, and fight Mahabir to save the world from his evil plans. A sequel titled Mirai: Jaitreya is in development.
Baramulla
OTT Release Date: November 7
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Manav Kaul, Bhasha Sumbli, Masoom Mumtaz Khan
Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Baramulla is a mystery-thriller that incorporates some elements of psychological and supernatural horror. The plot follows the investigation of a series of missing children in Baramulla by a police officer, who encounters a supernatural mystery that puts his family and town in grave danger.
Maharani Season 4
OTT Release Date: November 7
OTT Platform: SonyLIV
Cast: Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar Singh, Pramod Pathak
Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti in Maharani Season 4, a political drama created by Subhash Kapoor. The latest season sees Rani, a two-term Bihar Chief Minister and emerging national leader, at the centre of unrelenting political challenges. Meanwhile, in Delhi, Prime Minister Sudhakar Sriniwas Joshi works on saving a crumbling coalition. The two big powers explode into a face-off. Set against the backdrop of clashing ambitions and loyalty shifts, Maharani 4 explores the themes of political rivalry, corruption, and the mercurial nature of coalition politics.
Frankenstein
OTT Release Date: November 7
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Christopher Waltz
Frankenstein is an American Gothic science fiction film written, directed, and bankrolled by Guillermo del Toro. Largely based on Mary Shelley's 1818 novel Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus, the film centres around Victor Frankenstein's life, portrayed by Isaac, an egotistical scientist whose experiment in creating new life, coming in the form of the Creature, played by Elordi, turns out to have dangerous consequences.
It was released to limited theatres on October 17, 2025, and generally received good reviews from critics and audiences.
