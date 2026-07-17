ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Maa Inti Bangaaram, Ready Or Not 2, Wuthering Heights & More To Watch

Picking up right after the first movie, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come follows a bloody and traumatised Grace (Samara Weaving) who is thrown into another deadly game of hide-and-seek. Joined by her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton), Grace must survive until dawn as rival wealthy families hunt them down to fulfil a sinister pact with the devil. Ultimately, she discovers a twist: by marrying one of her pursuers, she can end the game, save her sister, and seize power for herself.

In the film Wuthering Heights directed by Emerald Fennell, an orphan boy named Heathcliff and his childhood companion, Cathy Earnshaw, fall deeply in love. When Cathy chooses to marry a wealthy neighbour for money and status, a heartbroken Heathcliff leaves Wuthering Heights. He later returns as a wealthy and bitter man to seek revenge on the now-married Cathy. The tragic story ends with Cathy falling devastatingly ill during pregnancy, passing away before the lovers can truly be together, leaving a grieving Heathcliff to cradle her body.

Hyderabad: Looking for something new to stream this weekend? From Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action-packed Maa Inti Bangaaram and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil to the much-awaited adaptation of Wuthering Heights, along with Heartstopper Forever, Ride or Die, and more, here’s a roundup of the biggest OTT releases to add to your weekend binge list.

Maa Inti Bangaaram revolves around Swarna, who elopes with and marries Anirudh against his traditional family’s wishes. Years later, she visits his strict, patriarchal household to fit in as an ideal homemaker. While secretly hiding her violent past and trying to win their love, dangerous enemies resurface, forcing her into action to protect her new family without revealing the truth.

Chand Mera Dil

Release Date: July 17

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Ananya Panday, Lakshya

Chand Mera Dil is a romantic drama about Aarav and Chandni, two engineering students who fall in love at first sight. Their passionate campus romance takes a sudden turn when Chandni becomes pregnant. They marry against their families’ wishes and struggle with the financial, emotional, and career pressures of early adulthood. Overwhelmed by the stress, Aarav loses his temper in a heated argument and raises his hand to her. Having grown up seeing her own mother face domestic violence, Chandni walks out and divorces him. Heartbroken and having lost their shared life, Aarav works hard to become a responsible father to their daughter. Years later, a mature and changed Aarav crosses paths with Chandni again, and they ultimately reconcile to give their relationship a second chance.

Ride or Die

Release Date: Already Streaming

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Bill Nighy

Ride or Die series follows two lifelong best friends, Debbie and Judith. Debbie, an ordinary lawyer, discovers that her friend, whom she believed was a forensic accountant, is actually a ruthless, elite assassin. When Debbie’s husband accidentally gets entangled with dangerous criminals, the duo is forced to go on the run, dodging international hitmen and syndicates together.

Heartstopper Forever

Release Date: July 17

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Cast: Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Tobie Donovan

Heartstopper Forever follows Nick and Charlie as Nick prepares to leave for university. Fearing they will grow apart, they face their biggest challenge yet. Wanting the best for each other, they briefly break up to find their own independence, but ultimately realise their bond is strong enough to survive growing up.

Desire

Release Date: July 17

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Cast: Ludwika Paleta, José María Yazpik, Óscar Casas

The 2026 Mexican psychological thriller Desire (Deseo) tells the story of Lucero, a successful lawyer who seems to have a perfect life with her wealthy husband and two children, but secretly feels empty inside. Everything changes when her husband hires an attractive young swimming coach named Matías. Lucero gives in to temptation and starts a passionate, hidden affair with him, but the situation becomes dangerous when her teenage daughter also falls in love with Matías. This messy love triangle creates an environment of intense jealousy and deep secrets that breaks the family apart, forcing Lucero to do whatever it takes to protect her life, career, and children as everything spirals out of control.