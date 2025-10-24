ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Kurukshetra Season 2, Lokah Chapter 1, Idli Kadai, Vash Level 2 & More To Stream

Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, is a romantic comedy film directed by Tushar Jalota. The film, bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, centres around Param, a North Indian boy from Delhi, who searches for his partner through an AI app, which leads him to a South Indian girl from Kerala, named Sundari.

Directed and written by Krishnadev Yagnik, Vash Level 2, a sequel to the 2023 film Vash, is a Gujarati-language supernatural psychological horror film. It was released theatrically on August 27, 2025, along with its Hindi-dubbed version, titled Vash Vivash Level 2. The movie picks up 12 years after the events of the previous film, and follows Atharva reluctantly coming out to battle dark forces. When a group of schoolgirls fall prey to a sinister puppet-like profession, Atharva is forced to confront his haunting past and a new evil tied to black magician Pratap - the source of his daughter Aarya's suffering.

Hyderabad: The weekend is here, and with it comes a new set of series and movies on top OTT platforms. For film enthusiasts keen to catch up on the latest releases, there is plenty of choice in genres - from horror and comedy-dramas to fantasy-adventures. This week's releases include Vash Level 2, Param Sundari, Kurukshetra Season 2, and more. Here's a detailed look at this week's latest releases available on Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar.

Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sunny Wayne, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sandy, Naslen K Gafoor, Tovino Thomas

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra ranks among the highest-grossing Malayalam movies this year. The movie is about a young woman who finds her supernatural powers when she faces darkness in her universe. Learning to use her gifts, she has to confront her fate and guard the balance of life.

Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Tovino Thomas, the film has not only received critical acclaim but also emerged as a box office phenomenon, raking in over Rs 300 crore globally. Lokah Chapter 1 has become the first Malayalam film to reach this milestone.

Kurukshetra Season 2

OTT Release Date: October 24

OTT Platform: Netflix

The streaming platform brought back the epic tale of the Mahabharata with its animated series Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata, retelling the war between the Pandavas and Kauravas. After the release of its first nine episodes on October 10, Netflix has now dropped the second season of Kurukshetra. The new instalment picks up from Jayadratha's death, delving into the war's final nine days marked by fierce battles, and the ultimate conclusion of the conflict.

Idli Kadai

OTT Release Date: Coming Soon (October 29)

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Dhanush, Arun Vijay, Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, P Samuthirakani

Idli Kadai revolves around the life of a rural man, Murugan, played by Dhanush, who moves to Dubai to pursue his dreams and work. But after several years, he is compelled to return to his home. He then discovers his village's worth and fights to fulfil his father's wishes despite challenges. The film is written, directed and co-produced by Dhanush under Wunderbar Films, in association with Dawn Pictures.

The Kardashians Season 7

OTT Release Date: October 24

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner

The Kardashians, which focuses on the personal lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, is an American reality television series. It serves as a retooled continuation, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which concluded in 2021 after 20 seasons.

The series features sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian and their half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, alongside their mother, Kris Jenner. Over the seasons, it has also featured appearances from their current and former partners, including Travis Barker, Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick, Corey Gamble, Kanye West, Lamar Odom and Caitlyn Jenner. Occasionally, a few guest appearances by their friends and celebrities happen on the show.