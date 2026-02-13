OTT Releases This Weekend: Kohrra Season 2, Bandwaale, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu & More
This week's OTT releases include Kohrra Season 2, Bandwaale, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and more, offering diverse entertainment across genres.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 13, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: If you're planning a cosy Valentine's Day weekend at home and can't decide what to stream, these latest releases offer a mix of genres and stories worth adding to your watchlist. Here's a quick look at what's new and why these titles deserve your screen time.
Kohrra Season 2
Release Date: Currently Streaming
Where To Watch: Netflix
Cast: Mona Singh, Barun Sobti, Anurag Arya, Ranvijay Singha, Prayrak Mehta, Pradhumann Singh Mall, Muskan Arora
Created by Sudip Sharma, Kohrra Season 2 is a six-episode crime thriller and police investigation drama. In this season, two police officers try to solve the brutal murder of an NRI woman whose body is found in her brother's barn. As they dig deeper into the case, hidden family secrets come out, social tensions rise, and many suspects become part of a complex mystery.
Bandwaale
Release Date: Currently Streaming
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Cast: Shalini Pandey, Swanand Kirkire, Zahan Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sanjana Dipu
Bandwaale, created by Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire, is set in the town of Ratlam and follows the life of Mariam, played by Shalini Pandey. She is a young woman who secretly writes poetry while living under the strict control of her father, David, played by Ashish Vidyarthi, who wants to get her married soon after she finishes college. Mariam starts sharing her poems online with the help of a few unusual friends, including a brass band singer, hoping to find her own voice and escape the limits placed on her life.
Baby Girl
Release Date: Currently Streaming
Where To Watch: SonyLIV
Cast: Nivin Pauly, Sangeeth Prathap, Lijomol Jose, Abhimanyu Shammi Thilakan, Aditi Ravi, Azees Nedumangad
Baby Girl is a thriller film directed by Arun Varma and written by the screenwriting duo Bobby-Sanjay. It is produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. The story takes place on Christmas night, where a guilt-ridden hospital attendant and a young police officer work together to find a kidnapped newborn baby. As they search, they slowly learn that the woman who took the child is struggling with deep pain and desperately wants a baby to call her own.
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
Release Date: Currently Streaming
Where To Watch: ZEE5
Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Zarina Wahab, Catherine Tresa, Venkatesh
Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, the action comedy film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. The story follows Vara Prasad, a National Security Officer who has been away from his family for six years. As he works to protect his wife and children from a vengeful former police officer, he also tries to rebuild his broken relationship with them.
The Conjuring: Last Rites
Release Date: February 13
Where To Watch: JioHotstar
Cast: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Elliot Cowan
The Conjuring: Last Rites is a supernatural horror film directed by Michael Chaves. It is the ninth instalment and perhaps the final in The Conjuring film series, and is based on the real-life investigations of the Smurl haunting case. The film follows Ed and Lorraine Warren as they confront a demon tied to an antique mirror that resurfaces decades after a tragic early case. The Smurl family becomes haunted by violent spirits controlled by the demon. Their daughter Judy, who has psychic abilities, is targeted and eventually possessed. Despite Ed's failing health, the Warrens return to help. With Judy embracing her powers and through prayer, they destroy the mirror and stop the haunting. Years later, peace returns as Judy marries Tony and the family looks toward a hopeful future.
Kaattaan
Release Date: February 14
Where To Watch: JioHotstar
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Milind Soman
Crime-action thriller series Kaattaan is directed by M Manikandan and produced by and starring Vijay Sethupathi alongside Milind Soman. The series is set in a village and follows a man who is seen as dangerous by some people but as a hero by others. As conflict grows around him, the story shows tough choices, violence, and the struggle to survive, while exploring his emotions and complex personality.
READ MORE