OTT Releases This Weekend: Kohrra Season 2, Bandwaale, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu & More

Bandwaale, created by Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire, is set in the town of Ratlam and follows the life of Mariam, played by Shalini Pandey. She is a young woman who secretly writes poetry while living under the strict control of her father, David, played by Ashish Vidyarthi, who wants to get her married soon after she finishes college. Mariam starts sharing her poems online with the help of a few unusual friends, including a brass band singer, hoping to find her own voice and escape the limits placed on her life.

Created by Sudip Sharma, Kohrra Season 2 is a six-episode crime thriller and police investigation drama. In this season, two police officers try to solve the brutal murder of an NRI woman whose body is found in her brother's barn. As they dig deeper into the case, hidden family secrets come out, social tensions rise, and many suspects become part of a complex mystery.

Hyderabad: If you're planning a cosy Valentine's Day weekend at home and can't decide what to stream, these latest releases offer a mix of genres and stories worth adding to your watchlist. Here's a quick look at what's new and why these titles deserve your screen time.

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Sangeeth Prathap, Lijomol Jose, Abhimanyu Shammi Thilakan, Aditi Ravi, Azees Nedumangad

Baby Girl is a thriller film directed by Arun Varma and written by the screenwriting duo Bobby-Sanjay. It is produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. The story takes place on Christmas night, where a guilt-ridden hospital attendant and a young police officer work together to find a kidnapped newborn baby. As they search, they slowly learn that the woman who took the child is struggling with deep pain and desperately wants a baby to call her own.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Release Date: Currently Streaming

Where To Watch: ZEE5

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Zarina Wahab, Catherine Tresa, Venkatesh

Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, the action comedy film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. The story follows Vara Prasad, a National Security Officer who has been away from his family for six years. As he works to protect his wife and children from a vengeful former police officer, he also tries to rebuild his broken relationship with them.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Release Date: February 13

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Elliot Cowan

The Conjuring: Last Rites is a supernatural horror film directed by Michael Chaves. It is the ninth instalment and perhaps the final in The Conjuring film series, and is based on the real-life investigations of the Smurl haunting case. The film follows Ed and Lorraine Warren as they confront a demon tied to an antique mirror that resurfaces decades after a tragic early case. The Smurl family becomes haunted by violent spirits controlled by the demon. Their daughter Judy, who has psychic abilities, is targeted and eventually possessed. Despite Ed's failing health, the Warrens return to help. With Judy embracing her powers and through prayer, they destroy the mirror and stop the haunting. Years later, peace returns as Judy marries Tony and the family looks toward a hopeful future.

Kaattaan

Release Date: February 14

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Milind Soman

Crime-action thriller series Kaattaan is directed by M Manikandan and produced by and starring Vijay Sethupathi alongside Milind Soman. The series is set in a village and follows a man who is seen as dangerous by some people but as a hero by others. As conflict grows around him, the story shows tough choices, violence, and the struggle to survive, while exploring his emotions and complex personality.