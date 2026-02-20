ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Kennedy, Chatha Pacha, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri & More

Chatha Pacha: The Ring Of Rowdies is a Malayalam-language action-comedy film directed by Adhvaith Nayar with a script by Sanoop Thykoodam. The story is about three brothers who start their own small, underground wrestling show in Fort Kochi, inspired by WWE-style battle. The movie turned out to be a blockbuster. It is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026.

Kennedy is a dark crime thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap. The movie features Sunny Leone as Charlie, a mysterious woman who gets entangled in the life of Uday Shetty, also referred to as Kennedy, portrayed by Rahul Bhat. Kennedy is an insomniac ex-cop who works for the corrupt system in secret. He leads a disturbed life and is on a quest for peace and redemption.

Hyderabad: As a new weekend arrives, streaming giants are prepping a fresh list of films and shows to entice viewers. From crime thrillers to romantic comedies, something is sure to appeal to everyone. Netflix, ZEE5, and Prime Video are launching their new releases this week, guaranteeing a mix of entertainment for all genres. Here's a closer look at what you're in for:

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta

Romantic comedy film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is written by Karan Shrikant Sharma, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. The film is about Rehaan "Ray" Mehra, a successful wedding planner in Los Angeles, who falls in love with Rumi Vardhan from Agra during a trip to Croatia. Ray believes in modern love, while Rumi dreams of old-style Bollywood romance. Problems begin when Ray asks her to marry him and move to the US, but Rumi refuses because she must take care of her widowed father. Ray travels to Agra to win her back and bonds with her family. In the end, he chooses to move to Agra and live with her, proving his love.

Paathirathri

Release Date: February 20

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Navya Nair, Sunny Wayne, Ann Augustine, Achyuth Kumar

Directed by Ratheena PT, Paathirathri is a crime drama produced by KV Abdul Nazar and Ashiya Nazar under Benzy Productions. The film is about two police officers, Hareesh and Jancy Kurian. During a normal night patrol, they face a strange and frightening incident. This shocking event threatens their careers, their relationships, and even their lives.

The Night Agent Season 3

Release Date: Already Streaming

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Gabriel Basso, Lucaine Buchanan, Louis Herthum, Fola Evans-Akingbola

Created by Shawn Ryan, The Night Agent is a popular thriller series that is returning with its third season. In this season, Peter Sutherland goes on a dangerous international mission as a Night Agent. He has to investigate a conspiracy linked to a Treasury official who has travelled to Istanbul with important secret information. Peter moves between Istanbul, New York, and Washington DC while dealing with the impact of his past actions from Season 2.

Pavane

Release Date: February 20

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Go Ah-sung, Byun Yo-han, Moon Sang-min

Pavane is a South Korean romantic drama film directed by Lee Jong-pil and produced by The Lamp. The film is based on the novel Pavane for a Dead Princess, written by Park Min-gyu. It tells the story of a woman who is considered unattractive by society and a man who looks beyond her appearance and sees her true worth.