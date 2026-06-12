ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Karuppu, Dridam, Bhoot Bangla, Raakh & More Titles To Stream

In the Malayalam investigative thriller Dridam, aspiring rookie police officer Vijay Radhakrishnan (played by Shane Nigam) arrives at the peaceful hill station of Kuzhinilam for his first posting. Expecting a quiet tenure, his peace shatters when a decomposed body is found within his station limits. The investigation quickly spirals into a bank robbery, and multiple additional murders strike the sleepy village, forcing the young sub-inspector into a tense, high-stakes hunt for the culprit. Battling immense pressure from his superiors and a panicked public, Vijay slowly pieces the clues together before delivering an unpredictable, shocking climax.

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu is a fantasy action film in which the guardian deity Vettai Karuppu (played by Suriya) takes human form as a lawyer to fight a corrupt court system. He intervenes to help a helpless father and daughter who are being exploited and scammed out of funds needed for a life-saving liver transplant.

Hyderabad: Looking for something new to stream this weekend? From Suriya’s fantasy action drama Karuppu and Shane Nigam’s investigative thriller Dridam to Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, this weekend’s OTT lineup offers a mix of action, suspense, comedy, fantasy and true-crime stories. Here’s a look at the latest movies and series arriving on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and other streaming platforms.

The Hindi horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, follows Arjun Acharya and his sister Meera, who inherit an ancestral palace in rural Mangalpur. When they decide to host Meera's wedding there, they must confront the terrifying legend of a vengeful demon spirit that targets brides.

I Am Frankelda

Release Date: June 12

OTT Platform: Netflix

Voice Cast: Mireya Mendoza, Arturo Mercado Jr., Jules Presley, Luis Leonardo Suárez, Beto Castillo, Gabriela Cárdenas

I Am Frankelda is a stop-motion dark fantasy film that follows Francisca, a stifled young writer in 19th-century Mexico. After Herneval, a prince from the nightmare realm of Topus Terrenus, seeks her out, she travels to his world. There, she adopts the persona "Frankelda" to help him defeat an evil entity trying to overthrow the royal family.

The Polygamist

Release Date: June 12

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: S'dumo Mtshali, Gugu Gumede

The Polygamist is a 22-episode South African "supernovela" on Netflix, adapted from Sue Nyathi's acclaimed novel. The plot centres on Jonasi Gomora, a wealthy, self-made banking magnate, and his glamorous first wife, Joyce. When Jonasi's insatiable lust and secret second family are exposed, Joyce is forced into a manipulative game of survival and revenge to protect her family's social standing.

Sshhh Season 3

Release Date: June 12

OTT Platform: Aha

Cast: Poonam Bajwa, Divi, Kiran Rathore, Thamizhvani, Divya Ganesan

Sshhh Season 3 is a Tamil anthology series on aha that delves into human relationships, personal journeys, and intimate emotions. Rather than having one overarching plot, the series features multiple independent episodes focusing on different characters navigating complex love, life choices, and societal taboos.

Raakh

Release Date: June 12

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Akash Makhija, Aamir Bashir, Rakesh Bedi

Raakh is a gritty, eight-episode investigative crime thriller on Prime Video that dramatises the 1978 Geeta and Sanjay Chopra kidnapping and murder case in Delhi. The narrative follows the tragic abduction of two teenagers and a rookie police officer's relentless manhunt across cities to track down the notorious killers.