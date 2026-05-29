ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Kara, Spider-Noir, Sukhamano Sukhamann & More New Titles To Stream

Set in 1930s New York, Spider-Noir follows Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a weary, ageing private investigator and former superhero known as The Spider. After giving up his mask following a personal tragedy, Reilly is dragged back into a gritty, corruption-filled underworld when a dangerous case intertwines with Irish mobster Silvermane's plot to use superpowered henchmen.

Directed by Vignesh Raja, Kara is a Tamil-language heist action thriller film, produced by Vels Film International and Think Studios. Set in the early 1990s against the backdrop of the Gulf War, Dhanush’s Kara follows a reformed thief who is forced back into a life of crime. When a predatory bank seizes his family's ancestral land, he begins targeting the bank to reclaim the property, settle village debts, and bury his father.

Hyderabad: This weekend, OTT platforms are bringing a mix of action, drama, comedy and emotional stories for viewers to enjoy at home. From Dhanush’s heist thriller Kara and Nicolas Cage’s superhero series Spider-Noir to Malayalam entertainers like Cousins & Kalyanams and Sukhamano Sukhamann, several new titles are set to grab attention. Along with these fresh releases, the much-loved biographical drama The Theory of Everything is also arriving on OTT this weekend.

Cousins & Kalyanams

Release Date: May 29

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Nainita Maria, Siddharth Babu, Krishna Vijayachandran

Cousins & Kalyanams is a Malayalam family drama web series that follows six cousins growing up in Kerala. The story spans 26 years and centres around seven weddings, capturing their transformation from carefree children into adults while they embrace romance, evolving relationships, changing responsibilities, and life's emotional twists.

Sukhamano Sukhamann

Release Date: May 29

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Mathew Thomas, Devika Sanjay, Jagadish, Spadikam George, Manikuttan, Noby Marcose, Kudassanad Kanakam

Sukhamano Sukhamann is a Malayalam fantasy comedy about Theo, an isolated ambulance driver struggling with childhood trauma and loneliness. Mistaken for a relative at a stranger's funeral, he hallucinates the dead man as his grandfather. After getting a job at a crematorium, he builds an imaginary "family" of the dead. The plot takes a turn when these ghostly figures urge him to find a girlfriend, leading him on a quirky and heartwarming journey for a genuine connection.

The Theory of Everything

Release Date: May 30

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Charlie Cox, David Thewlis, Emily Watson

The Theory of Everything is a biographical romantic drama that chronicles the life of renowned physicist Stephen Hawking. It follows his early years at the University of Cambridge, his groundbreaking research on time and black holes, and the profound, decades-long relationship with his first wife, Jane, as he battles a terminal motor neuron disease.