ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Kantara Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1, The Witcher 4 & More To Stream Now

This weekend's OTT lineup brings a thrilling mix of fantasy, action, and horror with new releases like Kantara: Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1, and more.

OTT Releases This Weekend
OTT Releases This Weekend (Photo: Film Posters)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 31, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: As November arrives, streaming giants are prepping a new list of films and shows to entice viewers. From action thrillers and fantasy adventures to horrors, something is sure to appeal to everyone. Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5 are launching their new releases this week, guaranteeing a mix of entertainment for all genres. Here's a closer look at what you're in for:

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

OTT Release date: October 31

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram

Actor-director Rishab Shetty's magnum opus Kantara: Chapter 1, after a record-breaking run in theatres, is now streaming on OTT. The Hombale Films production has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

Set against the historical background of the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara: Chapter 1 traces the beginning of Daiva worship in Tulunadu. The movie looks into the conflict between a royal clan trying to dominate the Daivas and the tribal group standing in their way.

Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra

OTT Release Date: October 31

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sandy, Naslen K Gafoor, Tovino Thomas

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra ranks among the highest-grossing Malayalam movies this year. The movie is about a young woman who finds her supernatural powers when she faces darkness in her universe. Learning to use her gifts, she has to confront her fate and guard the balance of life.

Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Tovino Thomas, the film has not only received critical acclaim but also emerged as a box office phenomenon, raking in over Rs 300 crore globally. Lokah Chapter 1 has become the first Malayalam film to reach this milestone.

Maarigallu

OTT Release Date: October 31

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Cast: Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Suraj, Rangayana Raghu

The web series Maarigallu is set to take audiences back to the 1990s, weaving a thrilling tale inspired by the lost treasure of Karnataka's ancient Kadamba dynasty. Rooted in history and mythology, the series explores the legacy of the dynasty's first king, Mayura Sharma, and the mysterious deity Maari, believed to guard the hidden riches.

The Witcher Season 4

OTT Release Date: Currently Streaming

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey

The fourth season of the fantasy epic series, The Witcher, is currently streaming on Netflix. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the series, which is set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as the Continent, explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Princess Ciri.

IT: Welcome to Derry

OTT Release Date: JioHotstar

OTT Platform: October 27

Cast: Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider

A prequel to the films It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019), It: Welcome to Derry is an American supernatural horror series based on Stephen King's 1986 novel It. The series was developed by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs, all of whom were involved in the It movies. The series is set in 1962, when a couple with their son move to the fictional town of Derry, where a young boy disappears. With their arrival, very bad things begin to happen in the town.

READ MORE

  1. The Best Horror Movies To Watch On OTT This Halloween: From Hollywood's Happy Death Day To Bollywood's 1920
  2. From Criminal Justice To Guilty Minds: Top Courtroom Dramas To Stream Before Kajol's The Trial Season 2
  3. From Neerja To Hotel Mumbai: 5 Films On Real-Life Terror Attacks And Where To Stream Them

TAGGED:

OTT RELEASES THIS WEEK
KANTARA CHAPTER 1 OTT RELEASE DATE
LOKAH CHAPTER 1 OTT RELEASE DATE
KANTARA CHAPTER 1 OTT
OTT RELEASES THIS WEEKEND

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.