OTT Releases This Weekend: Kantara Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1, The Witcher 4 & More To Stream Now
This weekend's OTT lineup brings a thrilling mix of fantasy, action, and horror with new releases like Kantara: Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1, and more.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 31, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: As November arrives, streaming giants are prepping a new list of films and shows to entice viewers. From action thrillers and fantasy adventures to horrors, something is sure to appeal to everyone. Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5 are launching their new releases this week, guaranteeing a mix of entertainment for all genres. Here's a closer look at what you're in for:
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1
OTT Release date: October 31
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram
Actor-director Rishab Shetty's magnum opus Kantara: Chapter 1, after a record-breaking run in theatres, is now streaming on OTT. The Hombale Films production has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.
Set against the historical background of the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara: Chapter 1 traces the beginning of Daiva worship in Tulunadu. The movie looks into the conflict between a royal clan trying to dominate the Daivas and the tribal group standing in their way.
Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra
OTT Release Date: October 31
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sandy, Naslen K Gafoor, Tovino Thomas
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra ranks among the highest-grossing Malayalam movies this year. The movie is about a young woman who finds her supernatural powers when she faces darkness in her universe. Learning to use her gifts, she has to confront her fate and guard the balance of life.
Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Tovino Thomas, the film has not only received critical acclaim but also emerged as a box office phenomenon, raking in over Rs 300 crore globally. Lokah Chapter 1 has become the first Malayalam film to reach this milestone.
Maarigallu
OTT Release Date: October 31
OTT Platform: ZEE5
Cast: Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Suraj, Rangayana Raghu
The web series Maarigallu is set to take audiences back to the 1990s, weaving a thrilling tale inspired by the lost treasure of Karnataka's ancient Kadamba dynasty. Rooted in history and mythology, the series explores the legacy of the dynasty's first king, Mayura Sharma, and the mysterious deity Maari, believed to guard the hidden riches.
The Witcher Season 4
OTT Release Date: Currently Streaming
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey
The fourth season of the fantasy epic series, The Witcher, is currently streaming on Netflix. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the series, which is set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as the Continent, explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Princess Ciri.
IT: Welcome to Derry
OTT Release Date: JioHotstar
OTT Platform: October 27
Cast: Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider
A prequel to the films It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019), It: Welcome to Derry is an American supernatural horror series based on Stephen King's 1986 novel It. The series was developed by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs, all of whom were involved in the It movies. The series is set in 1962, when a couple with their son move to the fictional town of Derry, where a young boy disappears. With their arrival, very bad things begin to happen in the town.
