ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Kantara Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1, The Witcher 4 & More To Stream Now

OTT Releases This Weekend ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: As November arrives, streaming giants are prepping a new list of films and shows to entice viewers. From action thrillers and fantasy adventures to horrors, something is sure to appeal to everyone. Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5 are launching their new releases this week, guaranteeing a mix of entertainment for all genres. Here's a closer look at what you're in for: Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 OTT Release date: October 31 OTT Platform: Prime Video Cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram Actor-director Rishab Shetty's magnum opus Kantara: Chapter 1, after a record-breaking run in theatres, is now streaming on OTT. The Hombale Films production has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Set against the historical background of the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara: Chapter 1 traces the beginning of Daiva worship in Tulunadu. The movie looks into the conflict between a royal clan trying to dominate the Daivas and the tribal group standing in their way. Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra OTT Release Date: October 31 OTT Platform: JioHotstar Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sandy, Naslen K Gafoor, Tovino Thomas Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra ranks among the highest-grossing Malayalam movies this year. The movie is about a young woman who finds her supernatural powers when she faces darkness in her universe. Learning to use her gifts, she has to confront her fate and guard the balance of life.